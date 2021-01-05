11 Neoprene Face Masks That Offer Lightweight, Breathable Protection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Neoprene face masks have become some of the most popular face coverings to own thanks to their thick material that can help prevent the spread of infected droplets from person to person.

These types of face masks are reusable and often come in packs, making it easy to incorporate them into your everyday routine. From a simple black mask to a covering adorned with studs, there are many neoprene face masks to choose from that will fit your personal style. Some sites even allow you to customize your neoprene face mask, if you so desire.

Neoprene styles are among the most comfortable face masks, too, thanks to their stretchy ear loops made from the same cloth. As with any reusable face mask, remember to wash the covering before using it for sanitary purposes.

Below, take a look at 11 neoprene face masks to try.

KFiAQ Store Black Neoprene Face Masks

A bestseller on Amazon, this bargain pack comes with 10 black neoprene masks. The lightweight styles are one-size-fits-most-adults, with some reviewers claiming that their glasses don’t fog up while wearing them.

Bryelles Patterned Neoprene Face Mask

This bundle from Etsy comes with three stylish designs: a trendy leopard print mask, a playful polka-dotted style and a mask adorned with motivational words to help you get through the day. The patterned face coverings also feature a pocket for a filter to boost protection.

Burro Colored Neoprene Face Masks

This pack of five on Amazon comes in an assortment of colors to choose from. The lightweight neoprene face mask also offers UV protection, making it perfect for outdoor activities such as running, cycling or hiking. The face masks are available for both adults and children.

CHUU Black Neoprene Face Masks

This grouping of three black neoprene face coverings from Amazon offers a sleek solution to protecting yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19. The black masks can be dressed up or down thanks to their neutral colorway.

PieceFabric Antimicrobial Neoprene Face Mask

Offering antimicrobial properties and UV protection, these face masks from Etsy are great for those who are active outdoors. The handmade neoprene face masks are available in black and white. Plus, these best-selling face masks are under $4, so you can stock up on a few without breaking the bank.

Black Bizo Neoprene Face Mask

For a fashion statement, consider this studded face mask from Jo-Ann’s. The double-layered face mask is made from neoprene and cotton for breathable comfort.

Yaychoi Rhinestone Neoprene Face Mask

Another chic look to consider is a rhinestone-embellished neoprene face mask. These fashionable coverings Etsy come in a few versions and are $6. Although it’s not recommended to wash these embellished masks, the Etsy maker suggests you spot clean them or gently wash them by hand after each use.

DewAmor Neoprene Face Masks

Available in a multipack on Amazon, these made-in-the-U.S. face masks feature a blend of cotton and neoprene. The heather gray colorway is another versatile option that will blend with your entire wardrobe.

Virtual Code Neoprene Face Masks

This bestseller from Amazon comes with three neutral neoprene face masks that offer lightweight, breathable protection. The minimal mask features a 3D shape that contours the shape of your face.

CaliJ Shop Patterned Neoprene Face Masks

These patterned neoprene face masks are great for adults and kids. Available in trendy styles such as tie-dye and leopard, the lightweight coverings will add a little cheer to your everyday routine. The patterned masks can be purchased individually or in a set. The Etsy maker also has a deal on bundles, so make sure you check out the various discounts at Etsy.com.

Fanceecrafts Customizable Neoprene Face Masks

To stand out from the pack, personalize your look with these customizable neoprene masks on Etsy. Sold individually or in sets with up to 25 masks, these lightweight styles are great to gift loved ones, for treating yourself or organizing socially distanced gatherings.