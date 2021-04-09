15 Cute Nail Stickers for Your Easiest Mani-Pedi Yet

If you can’t seem to give yourself a decent manicure or pedicure, or simply get tired of your polish smudging or chipping, you may want to consider using nail strips instead. Also known as stickers, wraps and decals — these adhesive designs are easy to use, require zero drying time and come in a wide variety of colors and designs to choose from.

Nail strips are likely to last anywhere from five days to a couple of weeks and many brands make them trimmable to better fit your nails. Moreover, while it’s best to avoid getting them wet the first day you wear them, they should stay on in the shower, bath or pool after that.

How to Use Nail Polish Strips

Allow us to break down exactly how they work. The strips come in sheet form, so you peel away the design you want to use and apply it to your nail bed just like a sticker. Just be sure to select and peel the nail strip sizes that best fit your nails. For reference, you don’t want the nail strips to be touching your cuticles or any skin around your nails. To reduce the chance of air bubbles, apply pressure down the center of the strip and then move pressure toward the outer edges.

The final step can be done in two ways. You can either bend the excess nail strip material down over the nail tip and use a file to shave off the excess material or use nail clippers to trim away the material before going in with a file to smooth any excess strip down to the nail’s edge. Top brands like Sally Hansen, Dashing Diva and Tough Girls include kits that come with files as well as other handy extras like cuticle sticks to push back the skin. They come off with nail polish remover.

Here, we rounded up cute manicure and pedicure strips for simple and flawless results.

Dashing Diva Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Nail Strips

For a glossy manicure that brings the glamour, look no further. Coming with 34 pieces, these Dashing Diva Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Nail Strips include a cool violet gray base color with floral designs and two glitter accents.

Key Features

Said to last up to two weeks

Includes a mini file

Various design options

Take Note

On the thicker side

Sally Hansen Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips

Sally Hansen’s Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips comes with 16 pieces fit for all nails. The strips come in a plethora of styles, including houndstooth, denim, zebra print and classic French manicure.

Key Features

Should last approximately 10 days on nails

Includes a mini file

Comes with a buffer and cuticle stick

Take Note

Not as many strips per pack as other brands

Tough Girls Nail Polish Strip

Another good pick, Tough Girls’ Nail Polish Strips are also available in tons of different designs, from this holographic grid-style look to floral prints and much more.

Key Features

Includes 20 strips in various sizes

Comes with a mini file and cuticle stick

Supplies nail cleaning wipes

Take Note

May leave behind residue

Studio Oh! Nail Wrap Kit

This Studio Oh! Nail Wrap Kit also allows you to pick from various designs to suit your taste, including a whimsical set with hedgehogs, floral patterns, citrus prints and more.

Key Features

22 strips total

Includes a mini file and cuticle stick

Comes with alcohol nail prep pads

Take Note

Only features one size

Artips Nail Sticker Kit

Artips’ Nail Sticker Kit is offered in two styles on madewell.com, including a set with pale pink, black-accented strips and another bright red option with hits of gold.

Key Features

20 nail strips

Includes a mini nail file

Multiple designs

Take Note

No cuticle stick supplied

ManiMe Pedi Strips

While the brand sells strips for fingernails too, ManiMe’s Pedi Strips are specifically designed to give a custom fit for toenails. The gel pedi kit comes with one sheet containing 15 strips in total.

Key Features

Plenty of colors to choose from

Includes a mini file and one prep pad

Matching set for fingernails is available

Take Note

Less than 20 pieces per pack

Incoco Nail Polish Strips

If you’re been looking to give yourself the perfect glittery manicure, Incoco Nail Polish Strips have you covered. The sparkly set delivers a pink glitter-dipped look.

Key Features

16 strips per pack

Said to supply 10 to 14 days of wear

Transparent base

Take Note

No extras included

Scratch 90210 Nail Wraps

Inspired by Beverly Hills, these Scratch 90210 Nail Wraps are perfect for summer adventures, whether you’re in Cali or not. The design consists of oversized banana leaves on a transparent base.

Key Features

16 strips

Clear base

Includes a cuticle pusher, mini nail file and buffer

Take Note

On the thinner side

Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Gel Nail Strips

Also great for wearing during warm weather months, these Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Gel Nail Strips offer a playful motif that brings to mind peaches and orange trees.

Key Features

20 nail strips

Includes a mini file

Said to offer a full week of wear

Take Note

Only one design option

Ulta Beauty Barely Basic Nail Kit

Unlike the other options on our list, Ulta Beauty’s Barely Basic Nail Kit includes several different nail polish shades in addition to animal-print nail appliqué strips.

Key Features

2-in-1 set

20 strips

Four nude nail polish colors

Take Note

Doesn’t come with application accessories

CirqueColors x Laurn Martin Candy Coat Nail Wraps

Available on Etsy, these CirqueColors x Lauren Martin Candy Coat Nail Wraps feature a brightly colored cloud and frosting design with stars.

Key Features

Includes 16 wraps

Comes with a mini nail file

Supplies a cuticle pusher

Take Note

Not many in a package

Vikanail Pink Mother of Pearl Nail Strips

With Vikanail’s Pink Mother of Pearl Nail Strips, you get 18 nail strips and 20 toenail strips in different sizes that resemble the look of stained glass.

Key Features

38 strips total

Should last approximately one week

Includes a mini nail file

Take Note

No cuticle stick included

PrettyFabNails Abstract Indie Wave Nail Wraps

These PrettyFabNails Abstract Indie Wave Nail Wraps deliver a a cool art-deco appearance. They’re ideal for decking out your entire hand or to add a pop of color to an otherwise neutral manicure.

Key Features

Should last up to a week

Eight sizes per hand included

Available in different designs

Take Note

Doesn’t come with accessories

Paintbucket Nail Wraps

Offered in dozens of fun designs, Paintbucket’s Nail Wraps come in trendy colors and patterns like this cool gridlock style. They’re also designed to last.

Key Features

20 strips per pack

Mini file and cuticle stick included

Can last for up to 10 days

Take Note

May not fit bigger fingers

Dashing Diva Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Pedicure Strips

Dashing Diva’s Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Pedicure Strips are specifically designed to lend a great fit for your toes. Coming with glittery accents, you get 22 strips in different sizes.

Key Features

Lasts up to a week

Includes a nail file and prep pad

Available in other designs

Take Note

No cuticle stick