15 Cute Nail Stickers for Your Easiest Mani-Pedi Yet

If you can’t seem to give yourself a decent manicure or pedicure, or simply get tired of your polish smudging or chipping, you may want to consider using nail strips instead. Also known as stickers, wraps and decals — these adhesive designs are easy to use, require zero drying time and come in a wide variety of colors and designs to choose from.
Nail strips are likely to last anywhere from five days to a couple of weeks and many brands make them trimmable to better fit your nails. Moreover, while it’s best to avoid getting them wet the first day you wear them, they should stay on in the shower, bath or pool after that.
How to Use Nail Polish Strips
Allow us to break down exactly how they work. The strips come in sheet form, so you peel away the design you want to use and apply it to your nail bed just like a sticker. Just be sure to select and peel the nail strip sizes that best fit your nails. For reference, you don’t want the nail strips to be touching your cuticles or any skin around your nails. To reduce the chance of air bubbles, apply pressure down the center of the strip and then move pressure toward the outer edges.
The final step can be done in two ways. You can either bend the excess nail strip material down over the nail tip and use a file to shave off the excess material or use nail clippers to trim away the material before going in with a file to smooth any excess strip down to the nail’s edge. Top brands like Sally Hansen, Dashing Diva and Tough Girls include kits that come with files as well as other handy extras like cuticle sticks to push back the skin. They come off with nail polish remover.
Here, we rounded up cute manicure and pedicure strips for simple and flawless results.
Dashing Diva Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Nail Strips
For a glossy manicure that brings the glamour, look no further. Coming with 34 pieces, these Dashing Diva Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Nail Strips include a cool violet gray base color with floral designs and two glitter accents.
Key Features
- Said to last up to two weeks
- Includes a mini file
- Various design options
Take Note
- On the thicker side
Sally Hansen Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips
Sally Hansen’s Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips comes with 16 pieces fit for all nails. The strips come in a plethora of styles, including houndstooth, denim, zebra print and classic French manicure.
Key Features
- Should last approximately 10 days on nails
- Includes a mini file
- Comes with a buffer and cuticle stick
Take Note
- Not as many strips per pack as other brands
Tough Girls Nail Polish Strip
Another good pick, Tough Girls’ Nail Polish Strips are also available in tons of different designs, from this holographic grid-style look to floral prints and much more.
Key Features
- Includes 20 strips in various sizes
- Comes with a mini file and cuticle stick
- Supplies nail cleaning wipes
Take Note
- May leave behind residue
Studio Oh! Nail Wrap Kit
This Studio Oh! Nail Wrap Kit also allows you to pick from various designs to suit your taste, including a whimsical set with hedgehogs, floral patterns, citrus prints and more.
Key Features
- 22 strips total
- Includes a mini file and cuticle stick
- Comes with alcohol nail prep pads
Take Note
- Only features one size
Artips Nail Sticker Kit
Artips’ Nail Sticker Kit is offered in two styles on madewell.com, including a set with pale pink, black-accented strips and another bright red option with hits of gold.
Key Features
- 20 nail strips
- Includes a mini nail file
- Multiple designs
Take Note
- No cuticle stick supplied
ManiMe Pedi Strips
While the brand sells strips for fingernails too, ManiMe’s Pedi Strips are specifically designed to give a custom fit for toenails. The gel pedi kit comes with one sheet containing 15 strips in total.
Key Features
- Plenty of colors to choose from
- Includes a mini file and one prep pad
- Matching set for fingernails is available
Take Note
- Less than 20 pieces per pack
Incoco Nail Polish Strips
If you’re been looking to give yourself the perfect glittery manicure, Incoco Nail Polish Strips have you covered. The sparkly set delivers a pink glitter-dipped look.
Key Features
- 16 strips per pack
- Said to supply 10 to 14 days of wear
- Transparent base
Take Note
- No extras included
Scratch 90210 Nail Wraps
Inspired by Beverly Hills, these Scratch 90210 Nail Wraps are perfect for summer adventures, whether you’re in Cali or not. The design consists of oversized banana leaves on a transparent base.
Key Features
- 16 strips
- Clear base
- Includes a cuticle pusher, mini nail file and buffer
Take Note
- On the thinner side
Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Gel Nail Strips
Also great for wearing during warm weather months, these Vera for Anthropologie Perennial Gel Nail Strips offer a playful motif that brings to mind peaches and orange trees.
Key Features
- 20 nail strips
- Includes a mini file
- Said to offer a full week of wear
Take Note
- Only one design option
Ulta Beauty Barely Basic Nail Kit
Unlike the other options on our list, Ulta Beauty’s Barely Basic Nail Kit includes several different nail polish shades in addition to animal-print nail appliqué strips.
Key Features
- 2-in-1 set
- 20 strips
- Four nude nail polish colors
Take Note
- Doesn’t come with application accessories
CirqueColors x Laurn Martin Candy Coat Nail Wraps
Available on Etsy, these CirqueColors x Lauren Martin Candy Coat Nail Wraps feature a brightly colored cloud and frosting design with stars.
Key Features
- Includes 16 wraps
- Comes with a mini nail file
- Supplies a cuticle pusher
Take Note
- Not many in a package
Vikanail Pink Mother of Pearl Nail Strips
With Vikanail’s Pink Mother of Pearl Nail Strips, you get 18 nail strips and 20 toenail strips in different sizes that resemble the look of stained glass.
Key Features
- 38 strips total
- Should last approximately one week
- Includes a mini nail file
Take Note
- No cuticle stick included
PrettyFabNails Abstract Indie Wave Nail Wraps
These PrettyFabNails Abstract Indie Wave Nail Wraps deliver a a cool art-deco appearance. They’re ideal for decking out your entire hand or to add a pop of color to an otherwise neutral manicure.
Key Features
- Should last up to a week
- Eight sizes per hand included
- Available in different designs
Take Note
- Doesn’t come with accessories
Paintbucket Nail Wraps
Offered in dozens of fun designs, Paintbucket’s Nail Wraps come in trendy colors and patterns like this cool gridlock style. They’re also designed to last.
Key Features
- 20 strips per pack
- Mini file and cuticle stick included
- Can last for up to 10 days
Take Note
- May not fit bigger fingers
Dashing Diva Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Pedicure Strips
Dashing Diva’s Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Pedicure Strips are specifically designed to lend a great fit for your toes. Coming with glittery accents, you get 22 strips in different sizes.
Key Features
- Lasts up to a week
- Includes a nail file and prep pad
- Available in other designs
Take Note
- No cuticle stick