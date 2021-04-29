The Best Mother’s Day Sales to Shop 

Looking for something nice for mom this Mother’s Day? We’ve got you covered.

If 2020 taught us anything, it was the importance of family — and there’s no better time to spoil your mom than on her own special holiday. Like every year, brands and retailers are offering a plethora of discount opportunities on apparel and footwear in honor of Mother’s Day.

From pajamas, to slippers, sandals and handbags, FN has rounded up the best Mother’s Day deals to shop. Keep reading to check them out and check back here for the latest deals, as we’ll be updating this pot regularly.

Vivaia

Get up to 40% off and free shipping on flats, sandals, loafers, heels and boots. Ends May 7.

Business meets comfort with the Vivaia Stella kitten heels in smoke gray. The shoes feature cozy knit uppers made from plastic bottles. The heel is finalized with a natural latex foam insole an ABS heel. Shoppers say the style is stylish, comfortable and sophisticated.

Vivaia Stella Heels in Smoke Gray CREDIT: Vivaia

If you’re mom is in need of something more casual, the brand’s Evermore sneakers that come in a whisper white colorway should do the trick. The classic style offers a round-toe, knit uppers and carbon-free rubber outsoles.

Vivaia Evermore sneakers in Whisper White CREDIT: Vivaia

Macy’s

During Macy’s Friends & Family sale, get up to 30% off select regular price, sale and clearance styles, including on shoes, handbags, apparel and more. Use code FRIEND at checkout to take score the savings.

Puffy silhouettes are having a major moment right now. From flat sandals to stiletto heels and mules, the look is fun and fresh for spring and has been sported by celebrities, including Hailey Baldwin, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna. These BCBGeneration Deelo Slide Sandal comes in a cool sky blue hue with a rope-like strap across the toe.

Bcbgeneration Deelo Slide Sandal CREDIT: Macy's

You can never go wrong with espadrilles. The style is ideal for summer and pairs well with pretty much everything. These Steve Madden Winnow Quilted Espadrille Flats feature blush-colored quilted uppers with a twill lining.

Steve Madden Winnow Quilted Espadrille Flats CREDIT: Macy's

Everyone can use a black handbag. This Coach Chaise bag in polished pebble leather features a crossbody strap that is detachable, making the bag ideal for day and night.

Coach Chaise Crossbody in Polished Pebble Leather CREDIT: Macy's

Nordstrom

In Nordstrom’s sale section, thousands of new styles are up to 40% off. Michael Michael Kors and Kate Spade handbags are also up to 30% off for a limited time.

A little animal print never hurt anybody, and these Vans Classic Sneakers are the perfect pop for your mom’s wardrobe.

Vans Classic Sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Keep your loved one cozy in these HoneydewIntimates All American Pajamas set. The look includes a loose-fitting striped top and coordinating bottoms.

Honeydew Intimates All American Pajamas CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Michael Kors

Get 25% off a range of styles, no code necessary.

Help mom get ready for summer with this mini white handbag from Michael Kors. Called the Greenwich Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag, the style features a flap closure with a bold gold chain strap that is adjustable. The bag can be dressed up with a blazer and heels or worn casually with sneakers and distressed denim.

Michael Kors Greenwich Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag CREDIT: Michael Kors

Lululemon

While the activewear brand isn’t currently offering an official Mother’s Day Sale, there are plethora of discounted items that your mother will love for her next run, yoga class or errand.

Marked down from $138 to $109, the brand’s Everlux and Mesh High-Rise Tight 25″ is a workout essential, as it’s designed for training and is equipped with a fast-drying fabric.

Lululemon Everlux and Mesh High-Rise Tight 25″ CREDIT: Courtesy of Lululemon

Every good pair of leggings needs a top to go with it. The Lululemon Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve 2.0 shirt is designed for running and training and is created with a seamless construction.