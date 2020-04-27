20 Best Sneakers to Gift Mom This Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is just around the corner (it falls on May 10 this year), which means it’s time to start planning what to get her this year. When it comes to moms who already have it all, finding the perfect gift can be difficult — but a pair of kicks won’t disappoint. Whether she’s a yoga enthusiast, a running aficionado or simply just craves comfort in her everyday life, sneakers are a practical gift she’ll use over and over again.

In fact, they’re available in a range of performance and lifestyle-focused silhouettes perfect for completing any woman’s wardrobe. And, if your mom is eco-conscious, there are sneakers that she will feel proud to wear, too. Nowadays, many brands are creating sustainably made styles to reduce carbon emissions and waste in the environment. Companies like Rothy’s and Allbirds offer guilt-free designs that don’t sacrifice style, either.

To make your shopping a little easier, we’ve rounded up our top sneaker picks for mom. While you won’t find chunky dad shoes among the mix (for reasons beyond their male-centric name), the list does include a range of timeless and versatile looks she’ll be eager to pair with everything from leggings to jeans and blouse combos. Fair warning: Every pair is so good you may just be tempted to buy one for yourself, too, and twin with mom. Read on to shop them all from Nike, Vans and more — plus they are all available now for $150 or less.

Reebok Classic

A favorite of soon-to-be mom Meghan Markle, this classic white sneaker features a contrast gum sole, soft leather upper and EVA midsole for added comfort.

Adidas NMD_R1

If your mom loves the sporty look, the Adidas NMD_R1 is a great pick. It features a stretchy knit upper inspired by the wearable tech trend of the ’80s, updated with the brand’s responsive boost cushioning for comfortable cruising.

Allbirds Tree Runner

Self-branded as “the world’s most comfortable shoes,” Allbird’s lifestyle sneakers are made with soft merino wool and an ultra-lightweight sole — making them perfect for travel, running errands or practically any activity. We especially love them in this deep pink hue, which will add a pop of color below the ankle.

Nike Classic Cortez

Complete with a rounded toe and subtle coloring, these retro kicks are still as hot as ever — an ideal pick for the mom who’s particularly trendy.

New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Nubuck

Help kick her runs into high gear with the New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2, featuring a supportive midfoot saddle, breathable knit upper and deconstructed heel for easy on and off access.

Rothy’s The Sneaker

These wear-with-everything slip-ons can elevate denim or dress down a skirt. Plus, they’re machine-washable, so it’s a breeze to keep them looking like new even after repeated use.

Superga Linea

Petite moms who desire a little boost without sacrificing comfort will love this Superga platform sneaker. It features a 1.5-inch base and stylish cotton uppers that match well with any look.

Vans Authentic

Turn your mom into the coolest on the block with these iconic Vans sneakers. Featuring a lo-fi silhouette, these sneakers are available in a variety of colors for easy outfit pairings.

Converse Low-Top

While the high-top version of this Converse sneaker may seem a little too ’90s-grunge for mom, the low-top style offers a slightly more understated approach that will pair well with countless casual looks in her closet.

Vionic Sky Storm

Designed to hug your arches, Vionic offers a stylish sneaker that also supports and cushions your foot. The high-tech lacing system keeps your foot secure while a flexible rubber sole allows for ultimate mobility.

Mat & Nat Marci

Matt & Nat is a PETA-approved vegan brand that offers environmentally-friendly takes on your favorite footwear trends, including this white platform style with laces coated in logos and labels.

Blowfish Malibu Play

Nowadays, it seems like everyone and their mother are breaking out funky tie-dye prints. To keep your mom on the trendy side at an affordable price, check out Blowfish Malibu’s tie-dyed options. Plus, these easy-to-wear slip-on sneakers are available in addition in 30 different colorways with a version for every taste.

Steve Madden History Espadrille

If your mom prefers cool and casual sneakers over a more athletic silhouette, feast your eyes on the Steve Madden espadrille style. Made with a rope-coated lifted platform, this style includes mesh uppers so her feet can stay cool throughout the warmer seasons for under $50.

Comme Des Garçons x Converse

From famous Japanese fashion brand Comme Des Garçons comes this playful take on a Converse classic. Available in green and white, this low-top style is branded with CDG’s iconic heart logos across both the lateral and medial sides.

On Cloud X

Blending together top-of-the-line technology from both running and training shoes, the On Cloud X is the dream workout shoe for active moms. Breathable mesh uppers provides maximum airflow, an engineered heel cap with a precision-molded cushioning pad cushions stabilizes every step and a Zero Gravity CloudTec sole cushions without weighing down their stride.

Veja Esplar SE

French sneaker brand Veja is favorited by the likes of Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski for its ever sleek and effortless styles. Give your mom celebrity-inspired footwear with this pair, featuring hot pink — one of spring’s top colors.

Madewell Sidewalk

Turn heads in these wow-worthy sneakers from Madewell with a comfortable low-top silhouette and bold DayGlo fluorescent yellow accents.

Hoka One One Bondi 6

Give your mom the gift of Reese Witherspoon’s favorite footwear brand. Finished with full-length EVA cushioning and open-weave mesh uppers, this Hoka One One running shoe uses the brand’s Meta-Rocker technology to ensure consistency no matter the distance.

Saucony Jazz Low Pro

Available in over 35 different colorways, you can stock up on Saucony’s colorful yet comfortable low-top sneakers. They utilize 100% leather uppers mixed with dual-tone overlays and matching laces for an all-out look.

Puma Pacer Next Cage

With foot-hugging mesh upper, Puma’s sleek sneaker is a great pick for both hitting the gym, a full day of work or a quick run to the store. A feather-light midsole adds cushioning and the sock-style slip-on feel makes for quick accessibility when you’re on the go.

