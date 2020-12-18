The Best Merrell Boots Money Can Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to boots, few brands make them better than Merell. Although born in the early ’80s with a pair of custom cowboy boots, the Michigan-based company has become renowned for its high-performance hikers, all-weather winter boots and street-ready silhouettes with great underfoot support. The label’s most expensive styles retail for $400, while many of its best sellers cost under $200, proving the brand’s ability to deliver exceptional quality at affordable price points.

Ready to add a pair to your cart? From snow boots to stylish leather ankle booties, we rounded up the best Merell boots you can buy. To note, these models are beloved by customers and our editors alike.

Best Merrell Boots for Men:

Merrell Moab 2 Ventilator Mid

Moab stands for Mother-Of-All-Boots, and Merrell’s Moab 2 Ventilator certainly lives up to the name. This hiker features a suede and mesh upper with a protective rubber toe cap and breathable mesh linings. It’s also designed with a bellowed, closed-cell foam tongue to keep moisture and debris out, a supportive nylon arch shank and EVA midsoles for enhanced comfort and stability. Other highlights of this fan-favorite include shock-absorbing air cushioning in the heel, Vibram traction and contoured footbeds with zonal arch and heel support. The pair is offered in a variety of colorways and wide width sizes, too.

Merrell Coldpack Ice+ 8in Zip Polar Waterproof Boot

A heavy-duty winter boot, this lace-free style includes a waterproof nylon and mesh upper, M Select Dry technology to keep out the elements and a Vibram outsole for ample traction on slippery surfaces. For extra warmth, the style includes slow-bulk insulation to trap in heat. Meanwhile, toe caps protect feet against sharp objects on the trail and an EVA midsole absorbs impact to reduce foot fatigue. At the beginning of your day or end of a long hike, you can also easily slip these on and off thanks to a sturdy medial side zipper.

Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof

This waterproof edition of the Moab 2 offers many of the same features as the Ventilator, but utilizes M Select DRY technology to seal out water while allowing moisture to escape. The style is also equipped with M Select FIT.ECO+ blended EVA footbeds for arch and heel support, a stabilizing molded nylon arch shank, grippy Vibram outsoles and air cushioning in the heel. Durable and breathable, the upper is made of hardy suede leather and mesh, and the tongue is effective at keeping out debris.

Merrell Thermo Glacier Mid Waterproof

Merrell’s Thermo Galcier mid offers an optimal combination of cozy compression-proof insulation, heat-reflecting technology and Vibram Arctic grip to ensure steady footing on wet ice and packed snow. The model also boasts a waterproof leather upper, an M Select DRY waterproof membrane and removable Kinetic Fit Base insole that’s contoured for ideal underfoot support. To top it all off, the styles has toe caps, a wide-folding tongue and compression-molded EVA midsoles for increased stability and shock absorption.

Merrell Ontario 85 Mid Waterproof

A slightly sportier style that’s built to last, this boot includes a Cordura fabric and suede upper that’s abrasion- and tear-resistant. The breathable silhouette is also crafted with an M Select Dry membrane to effectively seal out water, a debris-resistant tongue and Vibram MegaGrip for superior traction on both wet and dry surfaces. Other benefits include shock-absorbing air cushioning in the heel, compression-molded EVA midsoles and contoured Kinetic Fit Base insoles for flexible support.

Best Merrell Boots for Women:

Merrell Andover Bluff Waterproof

In addition to being waterproof, these sleek booties are ultra-comfortable thanks to molded EVA midsoles with a stacked leather insert at the heel for added shock absorption. Wearers will also appreciate the nylon arch shank for stability, air cushioning in the heel and removable contoured insoles. Plus, M Select GRIP rubber outsoles deliver reliable traction and medial side zippers allow for easy on and off access.

Merrell Haven Mid Lace Polar Waterproof

Offering everything you’d want in a cozy winter boot, this fleece-lined style is engineered with a waterproof leather and waxed canvas upper, wide tongue and 200 grams of low-bulk insulation to keep feet toasty warm. It also features a molded nylon arch shank, lightweight EVA foam midsoles and Merrell’s aggressive Quantum Grip rubber outsoles for top-notch grip. The fleece collar completes the mountain-ready lace-up look.

Merrell Ontario Tall Polar Waterproof

Another great snow boot, this taller pair has many of the same features as the previous style on our list, but includes added coverage and a waterproof suede upper with breathable mesh accents. Faux fur trim and D-ring eyelets boast eye-catching appeal while adding to the boot’s functionality, too.

Merrell Shiloh II Bluff

Perfect for days where there’s no moisture in the air, these non-waterproof booties feature a soft leather upper, decorative buckle strap and stacked block heel to subtly elongate your frame. They’re also designed with a supportive steel shank, breathable canvas lining, removable EVA foam footbed and a medial side zipper for easy on and off. Plus, the tacky rubber bottoms will keep you stable on various surfaces.

Merrell Alpine Tall Strap Polar Waterproof

Available in versatile black or white colorways, these boots have a waterproof suede leather and nylon upper and warm fleece lining with 100 grams of insulation. For added comfort and stability, they’re constructed with EVA foam insoles, shock-absorbing EVA midsoles and a multi-terrain grip pattern underfoot. To help you achieve a perfect fit, hook-and-loop straps at the shaft allow for easy adjustments.