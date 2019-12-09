Best Men’s Socks You Can Buy on Amazon

Feet hurt? Properly fitting shoes are not the only thing that contributes to foot health and comfort. The right socks can further enhance the fit and feel of a shoe, with styles designed for sport and dress wear, as well as those with therapeutic value that include compression socks.

In building a sock wardrobe, consider sport-specific socks. They are typically thicker, designed to absorb underfoot impact and shock when running or playing basketball. Since feet can sweat during these activities, many feature moisture-wicking properties to keep you cool and dry. Many are designed with arch support for an extra level of comfort.

Dress socks are anything but basic black and brown these days. Done in novelty patterns and colors, they add some unexpected fun and self-expression to a classic suit. Don’t be shy about letting them peek out from under your slacks.

For those looking for extra comfort and support, compression socks are gaining traction today. They apply gentle pressure to the legs and ankles to help eliminate foot fatigue and promote blood flow.

End the day with a pair of slipper socks, easy-to-wear styles that are both cozy and warm.

From dress socks to compression and athletic styles, FN has put together a sock closet that will take you through your week.

Best Men’s Dress Socks:

7DayOtter Modal Dress Socks

These modal socks are super-soft, while also moisture wicking. A reinforced heel and toe offer enhanced comfort for all-day wear. Their boxed design makes them an easy gift.

Dockers Classics Dress Argyle Socks

The classics remain a staple in today’s sock wardrobes, with their go-with-everything design appeal. A mid-weight design allows them to be worn with dress to casual shoes.

Mio Marino Colorful Dress Socks

Never run out of fashion options with this multi-pack of novelty socks that are just as acceptable at the workplace as for weekend wear. The mostly cotton collection helps keep feet dry while spandex keeps their shape.

Best Men’s Compression Socks:

ETLieren Compression Socks

Arch compression adds support and stability to reduce foot fatigue, while keeping socks in place for better fit and reduce risk of blisters during activities. The breathable fabric wicks away moisture for a fresh feeling.

Hylaea No Show Compression Running Socks

A low-cut design focuses the compression at the arch area for enhanced support during your next marathon. The sole is a blend of CoolMax fabric and cotton for moisture management, while the double heel tabs are designed to stop the sock slippage in the shoe.

TechWare Pro Ankle Brace Compression Socks

A lightweight stretch fabric helps relieve the discomfort from arthritis, achilles tendonitis, sprains, and muscle fatigue. The comfort design features a slightly flared top for easy dressing, with an anatomically correct right and left foot closed-toe design for a close fit.

Best Men’s Sport Socks:

Saucony Bolt Performance No-Show Socks

Keep cool and comfortable with a colorful collection designed with moisture management technology, arch compression for stability and cushioned sole to protect against impact.

Under Armour Resistor 3.0 Low-Cut Socks

This classic white design incorporates a strategic heel and toe placement to protect these high impact areas, while a seamless construction reduces irritation at the toes.

Hepsibah Thsbird Basketball Socks

It’s easy to coordinate your athletic shoes with this collection of brightly colored socks that gently hug the leg due to their mid-calf design.

Best Men’s Slipper Socks:

Acorn Slipper Sock

Acorn’s signature ragg wool slipper sock is extra cozy designed with a microfleece lining. For comfort on a range of surfaces, a cushioned insole adds support and softness, while a suede toe and heel guards, along with rubber outsole offers slip resistance.

Muk Luks Slipper Socks

A Fair Isle-inspired sock in neutral tones features a reindeer pattern. This cabin-friendly design picks up a rubber outsole for durability.

