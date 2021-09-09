The 20 Best Slippers for Men to Wear Anywhere

The best slippers for men are game changers when it comes to optimal at-home comfort. They’re good for padding around the house on a Saturday, taking out the trash or making do as your work-from-the-kitchen-table shoe.

Now, the internet sells about every type of slipper imaginable, which gives you reason to buy either a) the one perfect slipper for you or b) a few options for different occasions — say, a thick, fleece-lined pair for winter and a lighter pair for summer. Or, you may choose a slipper-sock hybrid as well as pair with an outsole that’s sturdy enough to handle quick trips outside.

One of the important details to consider in the best slippers for men is shape. There are slippers that are shaped like moccasins, some that almost look like socks and others that are backless depending on your preference and the season you’ll be wearing them in. Some have backs that fold down, so you get the best of both worlds.

When shopping for the best men’s slippers, you’ll also want to consider the fabrics. Sheepskin and shearling are two common sources of footbed comfort. There’s some faux fleece options, too, if you’d rather steer clear of animal sourcing. You could also go with a cool Turkish cotton, warm wool style or something with a bit of stretchy spandex.

Keep in mind that some slip-ons have flatter soles (probably only meant for lounging) while others have chunkier ones that make the the pairs feel more like full-blown men’s house shoes.

Whatever slipper sounds comfiest, we’ve rounded up the 20 best slippers for men to shop now. Keep scrolling to add a pair to your cart.

Acorn Romeo II Genuine Sheepskin Slipper

Acorn’s Romeo II slipper has a bit of height on the ankle, which gives your feet a little extra protection and snugness for hanging around the house. The house slipper is super warm but it’s also moisture-wicking, which means your feet won’t overheat in these.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos



Minnetonka Moccasin Slippers

There are a few holy grail slippers, and this is one of them. Minnetonka’s Moccasin slippers are a perennial favorite and it’s high time you try one if you haven’t already. They wear like an uber-comfy shoe, and you may never take them off again.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Nautica Men’s Slipper

There’s nothing easier — or maybe comfier — than a backless slipper you can slide into right out of bed. These clog slippers from Nautica are the best kind of men’s house slippers because they’re have both fur-lined and have a rubber outsole for a more supportive feel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Sorel Dude Moc Slipper

Sorel’s Dude Moc is a staple wintertime slipper. The suede outer and faux fur lining are just the features you’d want in a shoe to wear on a cold morning — especially if that cold morning requires a quick trip outside. The thick rubber outsole goes heavy on traction.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Ugg Scuff Slipper

Another best men’s slipper of all time: Ugg’s Scuff slipper. These are the pinnacle of effortless comfort. They slide right on and are lined with Ugg’s signature soft and bouncy sheepskin, meaning there’s really never a time you wouldn’t want to be wearing them at home.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



L.L.Bean Wicked Good Venetian Moccasin

You can be sure that L.L.Bean slippers will never steer you wrong, and the brand’s moccasin is a standout. It has a simple shape, soft lining and a traction-friendly outside.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Vionic Alfons Faux Fur Slipper

Vionic’s faux fur slipper is a favorite work-from-home shoe. It’s easy to get on and off, wear with or without socks and contours expertly to your foot. These house shoes also have some added arch support in case you need it.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Teva Ember Moc Slipper

Teva has been making these convertible slip-ons for awhile now, and they’re the kind of shoe that really grows on you. Complete with a sleeping bag-style upper and traction outsole, they almost look more like a camping shoe than slipper. But thanks to these features and more — including a lightweight EVA midsole and convertible heel counter — they’re great for keeping you comfortable in all kinds of conditions.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Ecco Easy Hygge Slipper

For a minimal slipper feel with all the softness, Ecco’s Hygge is the real deal. This pair is super cushioned, highly flexible and made to feel as light on the foot as possible. Wear them all day long.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Ugg Ascot Slipper

Ugg’s Ascot slipper has a similar moccasin shape but a slightly wider fit, making it a great option for people with wide feet or who simply prefer a roomier style. In terms of men’s leather slippers, you can’t get much better than these (but they also do come in suede, if you prefer that finish).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Greats Foster Slipper

Greats’ slippers are super comfy but do without any fur or faux fur lining. Instead, they’re made with a cushiony footbed and quilted upper. These features are great if your feet to get too hot in a lined slipper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos



Minnetonka Alden Slippers

As we’ve mentioned before, Minnetonka slippers are a classic and you’d be hard-pressed to find a bad option from the brand. We’re partial to these cushioned indoor-outdoor slippers, which have a super soft footbed that molds to your foot shape the longer you wear them. Plus, their rubber outsole will keep you protected for when slippers outside are the move.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Dockers Douglas Moccasin Slippers

These memory foam slippers should feel snug yet not too tight out fo the box, but also provide a more personalized fit as you wear them. Even better, these are lined with odor-fighting materials, so that snug fit won’t lead to any unwanted smell situations.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Ugg Tasman Slipper

Landing somewhere between a slide and slipper boot, Ugg’s Tasman features an ankle-cut hem, slightly raised heel and a thick outsole. The silhouette is one of the most highly rated slippers on Amazon, but the reviews say to watch the sizing. They tend to run a bit small, so don’t be afraid to size up.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon



Uniqlo Rubber-Soled Slippers

Sometimes, you just need a slipper that gets the job done sans bells and whistles, and Uniqlo makes the perfect pair for that. Its rubber outsole provides solid grip on indoor surfaces. And priced at just under $15, these cheap men’s slippers can easily be worn with abandon around the house (and replaced without guilt when needed).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Uniqlo



Vince Howell Faux Shearling Lined Slipper

If you’re looking for a luxe slipper, Vince’s Howell is cool, understated and perfectly cozy. The style offers a stable feel but with all the cushioning you want from a slipper. Wear the pair with joggers in the house and out in the neighborhood.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom



Shepherd of Sweden Anton Slipper

On chilly days (or really anytime you crave extra comfort), a slipper boot acts like a cozy hug for your feet. Not only does this pair feature a higher shaft for more coverage, but it also includes a shearling lining that’s super soft.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Garmentory



SeaVees Seachange Slide

A lighter weight option, SeaVees Seachange slides are comfy but don’t feel super bulky. They include a soft, breathable lining and just enough underfoot padding to give you reliable support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos



Bombas ​​Gripper Slipper

Bombas might be known for its extremely comfortable and durable socks, but the brand has also been expanding into other lounge-ready accessories. The Gripper Slipper is halfway between a sock and a slipper, which is ideal for as minimal a feel as possible.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bombas



Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Slipper

Parachute knows how to do home goods, so it’s no surprise the brand is also an expert in lounge items. These Turkish cotton slippers from the label are super soft but don’t feel heavy. They’re ideal for putting on right out of the shower and for wearing all year long — not just when it’s cold.