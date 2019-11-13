11 Best Men’s Shoes Under $150 to Shop Now on Zappos

Thinking about updating your footwear wardrobe and don’t know where to start? It’s easier than you think to build a trend-right shoe closet that won’t break the bank — and you won’t even have to leave the comfort of your couch with a range of options under $150 from Zappos.

Start with a pair of Chelsea boots, a fashion essential that goes from dress to casual wear, worn with a slim suit or a pair of distressed jeans. And they never go out of style, making them the ultimate investment piece.

Next, consider a classic dress shoe even if your office is casual Monday through Friday. You never know when that business meeting might come up unexpectedly or a wedding invitation arrives from the cousin you never knew you had. A classic cap-toe or double monk strap are must-haves for suit dressing.

Since casual wear is now everyday wear, pick up a pair of Dr. Martens boots and Birkenstock clogs, iconic looks that can take you year-round. And, don’t forget a cozy pair of slippers with indoor-outdoor soles.

Carlos by Carlos Santana Mantra Chelsea Boot

A classic Chelsea boot is anything but, when given a Mod spin with novelty red side gores, sole and heel trim.

Rockport Classic Loafer Lite Penny

The penny moc is revisited in a comfort-driven version that incorporates a cushioned footbed, then picks up a flexible unit bottom.

Johnston & Murphy Tabor Dress Cap Toe Oxford

Every wardrobe needs a cap-toe oxford to finish off a tailored look, whether heading to the office or after-hours event.

Florsheim Montinaro Double Monk Strap

The monk strap is revisited in a double buckle version, a trend-driven way to update a dress shoe staple.

Mark Nason Neo Casual

This chukka boot marries comfort with tradition in a classic silhouette that incorporates a bold wedge outsole for some underfoot bounce.

Dr. Martens Tipton Robson II

This iconic British brand continues to be a go-to for comfort and style, with its cushioned SoftWair memory foam footbed and GripWair outsole for traction on slippery surfaces.

Caterpillar Stiction Hiker Waterproof Ice+

The Vibram Arctic Grip outsole offers enhanced grip on slippery surfaces, while a removable footbed with microfiber lining provides supportive underfoot comfort. An added feature is a Thermochromatic lug bottom design that senses when temperatures drop to under freezing and turns blue to indicate the possibility of ice.

Birkenstock Boston Oiled Leather Clog

A festival must-have, this comfort-driven style looks even better with a pair of chunky socks, taking the look year-round.

Old Friend Camouflage Moccasin

The camo trend continues, this time in an easy-to-wear indoor-outdoor versions lined in cozy shearling.

Ugg Chester Driving Moc

This suede driving moc features features interchangeable insoles, a cozy wool or leather-lined version, taking them from the spring to winter months.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

