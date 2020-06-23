The Best Men’s Sandals of 2020

No matter what season, shoppers are constantly looking for the best men’s sandals on the market.

Slides, especially, are a welcomed footwear choice for men who are looking for a versatile shoe. Similar to sneakers, brands across the industry offer different technologies when it comes to designing their own slides, which they’re making as comfortable and as stylish as they can.

One favorite that still is considered the best sandal for men is the Adilette by Adidas. The pool slide has quite a history and its fate would be forever sealed when the athletic brand released the sandal in 1972. The Adilette by Adidas was designed to protect German soccer players’ feet from the locker room floors. Now, more than fifty years later brands across the market continue to embrace the silhouette, including not only the athletic market but the fashion and luxury sphere, as well.

For the summer, slides are convenient, in addition to men’s sandals designed for walking and hiking. While the slide is a more casual choice from its counterpart, the style remains one of the best men’s sandal styles on the market.

It comes to no surprise that the EVA slide is a popular choice across all brands, including Nike, Puma and Under Armour. The rubber shoes are easy to clean, not to mention water-resistant. Aside from the shoe style’s durability, there’s a level of comfort involved, too.

A few sandals from this list rank in FN’s roundup best men’s sandals for post-workout and recovery. “Slides are a great option to add to your post-workout gear arsenal. Aside from letting your feet breathe a bit from the abuse you just put them through, several of the best recovery slides on the market are also made to wear in the gym shower,” writes Peter Verry, our senior athletic and outdoor editor.

Slides are also often equipped with a cushy footbed allowing your feet some support and comfort while sporting the sandal. Some men’s sandals boast foot technologies such as traction pods and special performance foam for cushioning.

Below, FN has rounded up a selection of best men’s sandals that includes styles from brands such as Adidas, Fila and Nike and many others that you can count on to help you look and feel your best.

Best Men’s Sandals: Nike Air Max 90 Slide

As the name suggests, this Nike Air Max 90 Slide draws design cues from the classic sneaker with a foam footbed and plush strap lining for comfort and support. The Nike Air Max 90 slide ranks as one of our best men’s sandals thanks to its Air Max heel and slick design.

The Nike Air Max 90 Slide. CREDIT: Nike

Best Men’s Sandals: Jordan Break

The Jordan Break Slide makes use of durable synthetic leather that’s paired with lightweight foam cushioning underneath. Offered in a variety of colorways, including vibrant hues and basic tones these athletic slides are also stylish, too.

The Jordan Break Slide. CREDIT: Nike

Best Men’s Sandals: Puma Leadcat

The Puma Leadcat slide is a classic sandal from Puma. The EVA sandal is updated with four colorways and a cushy footbed for comfort. The brand is also set to debut a Pride version of the slide at the later end of June 2020.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Best Men’s Sandals: Vans Slide-On

The slide version of the brand’s classic Slip-On shoe features foam-backed soft neoprene liners on the iconic checkerboard printed leather strap for comfort and a molded and durable footbed for anatomical arch support.

The Vans Slide-On. CREDIT: Vans

Best Men’s Sandals: Champion Slide Sandals

The Champion Slide Sandals features the brand’s signature two-tone C logo on the leather strap, while the lightweight polyurethane construction hugs the foot.

The Champion Slide Sandal. CREDIT: Champion

Best Men’s Sandals: Tommy Hilfiger Rozi

The Tommy Hilfiger Rozi Slide features the brand’s signature stripes that run across the foot band, while a soft footbed provides maximum support.

The Tommy Hilfiger Rozi Slide. CREDIT: Amazon

Best Men’s Sandals: Crocs Classic 2

The comfort for the Crocs Classic 2 slide is achieved by using a synthetic foot band with the same plush material utilized on the base.

The Crocs Classic II Slide. CREDIT: Amazon

Best Men’s Sandals: Adidas Adilette Boost

Adidas has brought its signature Boost cushioning to a slide. The look features a leather strap that’s fused with a Boost-cushioned midsole for maximum comfort.

Adidas Men’s Adilette Boost Slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods.

Best Men’s Sandals: The North Face Base Camp Slide 2

The North Face Case Camp Slide 2 is made for lounging around with its slip-on design, while a molded EVA midsole provides cushioning with every step.

The North Face Slide. CREDIT: Amazon

Best Men’s Sandals: Under Armour Ignite 6

The Under Armour Ignite 6 features a red adjustable strap with two layers of performance 4D foam for support.

The Under Armour Ignite VI Slide. CREDIT: Under Armour

Best Men’s Sandals: Lacoste Croco Metallic Synthetic Slide

The Lacoste Croco Metallic Synthetic Slide’s foot band takes inspiration from its original tennis shoe designs with a stripe design running across the sides that’s paired with a molded footbed for comfort and support.

The Lacoste Croco Metallic Slide. CREDIT: Lacoste

Best Men’s Sandals: Fila Drifter

Ideal for warmer weather, the Fila Drifter offers support throughout the foot with a leather band that features the brand’s logo to the plush rubber midsole.

The Fila Drifter. CREDIT: Fila

Best Men’s Sandals: New Balance Fresh Foam Hupoo

The New Balance Fresh Foam Hupoo is a premium sport slide that features a full-length midsole padded with the same soft, lightweight Fresh Foam cushioning that’s used in some of the brand’s leading performance shoes.

The New Balance Fresh Foam Hupoo. CREDIT: New Balance

Best Men’s Sandals: Hoka One One Ora Recovery

The Hoka One One Ora Recovery slide features an oversized midsole providing comfort and support where your feet need it most. This cushy slide is also mentioned in our roundup of best recovery slides for men, mentioned above.

Hoka One One Ora Recovery Slide. CREDIT: Hoka One One

Best Men’s Sandals: Reebok Classic Slide

The Reebok Classic Slide is a quintessential style featuring a plush branded strap with a foam footbed for support.

The Reebok Classic Slide. CREDIT: Reebok

Pro tip: Looking to take your slides to the next level? Check out how to hydro dip your sandals using the water transfer printing technique. The trend surfaced last year when YouTubers such as Sam Axlr, above, started dipping shoes and other objects into the DIY solution.

