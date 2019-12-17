Sign up for our newsletter today!

Best Men’s Running Shoes to Clock in Miles

By Peter Verry
Adidas UltraBoost 20
The Adidas UltraBoost 20 on foot.
CREDIT: Adidas

Not every man who runs needs or wants the same type of sneaker, which could make shopping difficult when you’re searching for something to please the runner in your life.

But you’re in luck because we’ve found shoes that all running enthusiasts will love. Here are 15 suggestions for you to consider.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 22

This shoe from Asics features the brand’s acclaimed Gel and FlyteFoam cushioning tech, its Trusstic system made to lessen the sole’s weight while maintaining its structural integrity, and an engineered mesh upper with multidirectional mesh for ventilation and stability.

 

Adidas UltraBoost 20

The latest sneaker in the acclaimed running franchise from the Three Stripes features supportive Primeknit uppers, a midsole with 20% more Boost cushioning than past looks and grippy Continental rubber outsoles.

Adidas UltraBoost 20

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19

This support shoe from the running standout is built with an upper designed to provide structure, the brand’s GuideRails system to limit foot movement, and two of the brand’s cushioning techs: BioMoGo and DNA Loft.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19

Asics Gel-Kayano 26

The newest shoe in Asics’ acclaimed franchise features two of the brand’s beloved cushioning technologies, Gel and FlyteFoam, as well as its durable AHAR outsole.

 

Asics Gel-Kayano 26

Saucony Kinvara 10

If a neutral running shoe with a great ride is what they’re looking for, the Kinvara 10 from Saucony may be for you. The latest look in the franchise, which has spanned a decade, features the brand’s energy-returning Everun cushioning and an engineered mesh upper.

Saucony Kinvara 10

Buy: Saucony Kinvara 10 $80 from $110
Buy it

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit

Sponsored by Nike 

Designed for faster and smoother runs, this low-cut style features tiny foam beads underfoot made to compress and adapt to your stride for better stability and shock absorption. The shoe also includes a form-hugging Flyknit upper and raised rubber pods on the sole to enhance grip.

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit

Buy: Nike Joyride Run Flyknit $135 from $180
Buy it

Brooks Ghost 12

This neutral runner from Brooks features BioMoGo and DNA Loft cushioning for underfoot softness and its Segmented Crash Pad to absorb shock and softer landings.

Brooks Ghost 12

Brooks Revel 3

For the person who wants to wear a good-looking sneaker after a quick run, the Brooks Revel 3 pairs performance attributes such as soft BioMoGo DNA cushioning with lifestyle aesthetics.

Brooks Revel 3

Buy: Brooks Revel 2 $100
Buy it

Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom/SE

This look features Under Armour’s Hovr energy-returning cushioning tech and pairs with the brand’s MapMyRun app to track running metrics for the athlete focused on improvement.

Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom/SE

Buy: Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom SE $140
Buy it

Mizuno Wave Inspire 15

This look from Mizuno’s beloved support shoe franchise features durable U4ic midsole cushioning and a breathable engineered mesh upper. 

Mizuno Wave Inspire 15

Buy: Mizuno Wave Inspire 15 $130
buy it

Asics Gel-Venture 6

A best-seller on Amazon, this sneaker features shock-absorbing gel cushioning in the heel and a high-abrasion rubber outsole built with the trails in mind but useful on all types of terrain.

Asics Gel-Venture 6

Buy: Asics Gel-Venture 6
buy it

Asics Gel-Kayano 26

The newest model in the brand’s acclaimed Gel-Kayano franchise features Asics’ lightest FlyteFoam Lyte midsole cushioning and Impact Guidance System technology, designed to enhance the foot’s gait from heel strike to toe-off.

Asics Gel-Kayano 26

Buy: Asics Gel-Kayano 26 $160
buy it

Asics Gel-Kayano 25

Although a new number is out, the Gel-Kayano 25 is a solid shoe and can be purchased with a hefty price reduction now. One of the most beloved running shoe franchises of all time, this Asics look, designed with an enhanced stability and support system, is great for overpronators.

Asics Gel-Kayano 25

Buy: Asics Gel-Kayano 25 $75 from $160
Buy it

Mizuno Wave Rider 23

A style from another Mizuno favorite franchise that’s ideal for people with slight underpronation, the Wave Rider 23 features a dual compound midsole using the brand’s U4ic and U4icX technologies.

Mizuno Wave Rider 23

Buy: Mizuno Wave Rider 23 $120
buy it

New Balance 1260v7

If a stability shoe is a must, this New Balance style is a solid choice. It boasts plush midsole cushioning and a blown rubber outsole for improved shock absorption.

New Balance 1260v7

Buy: New Balance 1260v7 $140 was $160
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

