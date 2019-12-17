Best Men’s Running Shoes to Clock in Miles

Not every man who runs needs or wants the same type of sneaker, which could make shopping difficult when you’re searching for something to please the runner in your life.

But you’re in luck because we’ve found shoes that all running enthusiasts will love. Here are 15 suggestions for you to consider.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 22

This shoe from Asics features the brand’s acclaimed Gel and FlyteFoam cushioning tech, its Trusstic system made to lessen the sole’s weight while maintaining its structural integrity, and an engineered mesh upper with multidirectional mesh for ventilation and stability.

Adidas UltraBoost 20

The latest sneaker in the acclaimed running franchise from the Three Stripes features supportive Primeknit uppers, a midsole with 20% more Boost cushioning than past looks and grippy Continental rubber outsoles.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19

This support shoe from the running standout is built with an upper designed to provide structure, the brand’s GuideRails system to limit foot movement, and two of the brand’s cushioning techs: BioMoGo and DNA Loft.

Asics Gel-Kayano 26

The newest shoe in Asics’ acclaimed franchise features two of the brand’s beloved cushioning technologies, Gel and FlyteFoam, as well as its durable AHAR outsole.

Saucony Kinvara 10

If a neutral running shoe with a great ride is what they’re looking for, the Kinvara 10 from Saucony may be for you. The latest look in the franchise, which has spanned a decade, features the brand’s energy-returning Everun cushioning and an engineered mesh upper.

Nike Joyride Run Flyknit

Sponsored by Nike

Designed for faster and smoother runs, this low-cut style features tiny foam beads underfoot made to compress and adapt to your stride for better stability and shock absorption. The shoe also includes a form-hugging Flyknit upper and raised rubber pods on the sole to enhance grip.

Brooks Ghost 12

This neutral runner from Brooks features BioMoGo and DNA Loft cushioning for underfoot softness and its Segmented Crash Pad to absorb shock and softer landings.

Brooks Revel 3

For the person who wants to wear a good-looking sneaker after a quick run, the Brooks Revel 3 pairs performance attributes such as soft BioMoGo DNA cushioning with lifestyle aesthetics.

Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom/SE

This look features Under Armour’s Hovr energy-returning cushioning tech and pairs with the brand’s MapMyRun app to track running metrics for the athlete focused on improvement.

Buy: Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom SE $140 Buy it

Mizuno Wave Inspire 15

This look from Mizuno’s beloved support shoe franchise features durable U4ic midsole cushioning and a breathable engineered mesh upper.