Best Men’s Running Shoes to Clock in Miles

Not every man who runs needs or wants the same type of sneaker, which could make shopping difficult when you’re searching for something to please the runner in your life.
But you’re in luck because we’ve found shoes that all running enthusiasts will love. Here are 15 suggestions for you to consider.
Asics Gel-Nimbus 22
This shoe from Asics features the brand’s acclaimed Gel and FlyteFoam cushioning tech, its Trusstic system made to lessen the sole’s weight while maintaining its structural integrity, and an engineered mesh upper with multidirectional mesh for ventilation and stability.
Adidas UltraBoost 20
The latest sneaker in the acclaimed running franchise from the Three Stripes features supportive Primeknit uppers, a midsole with 20% more Boost cushioning than past looks and grippy Continental rubber outsoles.
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19
This support shoe from the running standout is built with an upper designed to provide structure, the brand’s GuideRails system to limit foot movement, and two of the brand’s cushioning techs: BioMoGo and DNA Loft.
Asics Gel-Kayano 26
The newest shoe in Asics’ acclaimed franchise features two of the brand’s beloved cushioning technologies, Gel and FlyteFoam, as well as its durable AHAR outsole.
Saucony Kinvara 10
If a neutral running shoe with a great ride is what they’re looking for, the Kinvara 10 from Saucony may be for you. The latest look in the franchise, which has spanned a decade, features the brand’s energy-returning Everun cushioning and an engineered mesh upper.
Nike Joyride Run Flyknit
Designed for faster and smoother runs, this low-cut style features tiny foam beads underfoot made to compress and adapt to your stride for better stability and shock absorption. The shoe also includes a form-hugging Flyknit upper and raised rubber pods on the sole to enhance grip.
Brooks Ghost 12
This neutral runner from Brooks features BioMoGo and DNA Loft cushioning for underfoot softness and its Segmented Crash Pad to absorb shock and softer landings.
Brooks Revel 3
For the person who wants to wear a good-looking sneaker after a quick run, the Brooks Revel 3 pairs performance attributes such as soft BioMoGo DNA cushioning with lifestyle aesthetics.
Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom/SE
This look features Under Armour’s Hovr energy-returning cushioning tech and pairs with the brand’s MapMyRun app to track running metrics for the athlete focused on improvement.
Mizuno Wave Inspire 15
This look from Mizuno’s beloved support shoe franchise features durable U4ic midsole cushioning and a breathable engineered mesh upper.
Asics Gel-Venture 6
A best-seller on Amazon, this sneaker features shock-absorbing gel cushioning in the heel and a high-abrasion rubber outsole built with the trails in mind but useful on all types of terrain.
Asics Gel-Kayano 25
Although a new number is out, the Gel-Kayano 25 is a solid shoe and can be purchased with a hefty price reduction now. One of the most beloved running shoe franchises of all time, this Asics look, designed with an enhanced stability and support system, is great for overpronators.
Mizuno Wave Rider 23
A style from another Mizuno favorite franchise that’s ideal for people with slight underpronation, the Wave Rider 23 features a dual compound midsole using the brand’s U4ic and U4icX technologies.
New Balance 1260v7
If a stability shoe is a must, this New Balance style is a solid choice. It boasts plush midsole cushioning and a blown rubber outsole for improved shock absorption.
