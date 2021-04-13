16 Stylish Moccasin Shoes and Slippers for Men

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Often featuring premium leather or suede uppers and whipstitch detailing, moccasins are defined as slip-on shoes made from one piece of leather. During this process, the sole and sides of the shoe are stitched together at the top and sewn with another piece of leather to create the vamp — forming the shoe’s distinctive U-shaped toe.

While early moccasin styles, often worn by Native Americans, had soles made from the same supple leather as the upper, many moccasins nowadays tend to have sturdier rubber soles that can take you both in and outdoors.

Delivering great versatility, boat shoes, loafers, driving shoes and camp moccasins are all technically different styles of moccasins. Slippers featuring a moccasin construction are also incredibly popular thanks to their often cozy linings included.

To narrow down your options, we’ve rounded up our favorite moccasin shoe styles for men. Each pair offers its own unique benefits, such as eye-catching embossed uppers, memory foam cushioning, extra plush pile and moisture-wicking linings to keep feet dry.

Read on to shop our top picks ahead from trusted brands like Minnetonka, Clarks, Cole Haan and more.

Hugo Boss Sienne Suede Moccasins

Hugo Boss’ Sienne Suede Moccasins feature a brown suede leather upper, soft, breathable leather lining and a contrast rubber sole. The style is finished off with subtle branding on the upper.

Ugg Ascot Slipper

Offering a supremely cozy feel, Ugg’s Ascot Slippers are also suede on the outside and filled with plush wool made to feel like genuine shearling inside. They’re also set on a durable rubber sole and come in various colors.

L.L. Bean Wicked Good Venetian Moccasin

These L.L. Bean Wicked Good Venetian Moccasins have a soft upper, genuine shearling lining and a rubber sole offering traction.

Minnetonka Suede Moccasin

This pair boasting a suede upper and faux fur interior is adorned with a classic bow tie detail. You can count on Minnetonka’s Suede Moccasin to keep your feet warm and comfortable on chilly days.

Florsheim Navono Driving Moccasin

Sleek and versatile, Florsheim’s Navono Driving Moccasin is crafted in soft indigo leather with a leather lining, cushioned footbed and nubby rubber soles for optimal grip.

Cole Haan Gunnison Moccasin

For an equally suave look, you can’t go wrong with Cole Haan’s Gunnison Moccasin. The style has a burnished dark brown leather upper with crocodile embossing, a smooth leather lining, rawhide laces and a flexible driving sole that delivers traction.

Ecco S Lite Moc Classic

Designed to provide superior comfort, Ecco’s S Lite Moc Classic suede slip-on features a soft leather lining and removable footbed with a proprietary Comfort Fibre System that enhances air circulation for an ideal foot environment.

Sperry Bahama 3-Eye SW Canvas

Unlike the other options seen here, Sperry’s Bahama 3-Eye SW Canvas is dressed in heavy-duty saltwashed canvas. The handsewn moccasin construction also features rawhide laces with the patented 360° Lacing System for a customized fit, plus flexible rubber outsole with molded Wave-Siping for traction.

Sebago Clovehitch II

If your feet run on the wider side, Sebago’s Clovehitch ll lace-up moc is available in multiple extended widths for those in need of a roomier fit. The boat shoe style has a leather upper with breathable mesh panels, mesh lining and removable memory foam footbed with an EVA heel cup for added stability and comfort. It also features a shock-absorbing EVA midsole and lightweight, slip-resistant rubber soles.

Kamik Leanback

Kamik’s Leanback slipper boasts a soft, cozy microsuede and flannel upper with contrast stitching at the vamp for a moc-toe appearance. Inside, they have soft linings and a molded EVA footbed for long-lasting underfoot support and comfort. Meanwhile, a synthetic crepe rubber outsole offers durability and stability.

Florsheim Oval Penny Driver

These Florsheim Oval Penny Drivers have a premium leather upper with a moc-toe stitch and penny strap. The office-ready pair also has a breathable leather lining, cushioned footbed and durable rubber driving soles.

Clarks Wallabee Boot

A storied silhouette with retro appeal, Clarks’ Wallabee boot comes in both leather and suede and is built on a nature-formed last that allows for you to spread your toes naturally. It also features a leather sockliner, lightly cushioned footbed and crepe soles to keep you comfortable and dry.

Steve Madden Rhett

Lending a sportier look, Steve Madden’s Rhett slip-on moc sneaker has a suede leather upper, leather insole and thick contrasting rubber outsoles. And for easy entry, they’re equipped with pull loops at the heel.

Lucky Brand Warley Moccasin

Perfect for the minimalist at heart, Lucky Brand’s Warley Moccasin features dark brown leather consturction, durable soles designed to ground you and a simple tassel detail on the vamp for an added touch.

Emporio Armani Leather Loafers

Emporio Armani’s Leather Loafers are crafted with a supple black leather upper boasting a logo accent and strap detail at the instep, plus rubber soles that will keep you steady on your feet.

Allen Edmonds Driving Moccasins

Another simple yet refined style, Allen Edmonds’ Driving Moccasins are made of burnished pebble-grain European leather and sit atop a flexible driving sole with rubber pods for additional stability. The casual handsewn style also features a cushy Technogel insole for shock absorption and comes in multiple extended width options, too.