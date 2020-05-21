Best Memorial Day 2020 Weekend Sales on Shoes & More

Memorial Day is right around the corner (May 25), bringing with it amazing deals on warm-weather footwear just in time for summer. In honor of the holiday, retailers are offering massive discounts on everything from sneakers to sandals. Even better? You don’t have to wait until Monday to stock up on your favorites, as many of the deals have already started. Top brands like Nike, Toms and Crocs are offering up to 50% off select styles with retailers including Nordstrom, Macy’s and Shopbop getting in on the action with savings as high as 60% off.

While our list doesn’t encompass every shoe sale imaginable, we’ve scoured the internet to bring you the best ones worth shopping this year. Shop them all below and keep checking back here for more updates.

Aerosoles

Shop select summer styles with a 40% discount online.

Aldo

Buy two, get 50% off select summer styles now and online.

Aquatalia

From May 21 to 25, get 20% off full-price chic items from this Kate Middleton-favorited brand with the promo code WKND20.

Back Country

Get up to 50% off on gear and apparel from brands such as The North Face, Adidas and more.

Bandier

Shop athleisure and workout gear with a 30% discount on select styles.

Carbon38

The retail is offering an impressive sale with up to 80% off leggings, sports bras and more.

Chinese Laundry

Take an extra 50% off sale items as well as 25% off regular-priced styles with the code YAY25.

Crocs

Save up to 50% off select styles.

Draper James

Shop Reese Witherspoon’s own line of clothing for up to 40% off select styles.

eBay

Score major savings on men’s and women’s footwear and apparel.

Eddie Bauer

Snag an extra 50% off sitewide with the code TRAIL50.

Famous Footwear

Buy one, get one on select styles for the whole family.

Finish Line

Take up to 60% off select styles.

Franco Sarto

With the code FRANCOSUMMER, you can save 50% on select styles as well as 40% off sitewide with free shipping to tout.

Gap

Get 40% off everything with no exclusions using the code GAPFRIEND; get an additional 20% discount with the code ALLYOU.

Hush Puppies

Snag up to 30% off select styles and 20% off sale items with the code BLOOM.

Intermix

Take up to 65% off designer fashion.

Johnston & Murphy

Buy one, get one 50% off.

Journeys

Save up to 40% on men’s and women’s Adidas styles.

Keds

Keds is offering 20% off full-priced purchases with the code WEEKEND.

Macy’s

Take between 20% to 60% off select styles now.

Naturalizer

Enjoy up to 40% off sitewide using the code HAPPYHOURS.

New Balance

Snag savings on select styles for the whole family, with footwear starting at $20.

Nike

Score savings on Nike Air Max styles for adults and children.

Nordstrom

Take up to 50% off thousands of styles sitewide.

Old Navy

Take up to 50% off everything, with swimwear starting at $12 (and flip-flops for $3).

Puma

Save 30% off sitewide on sneakers and athleisure styles with code WEEKEND30.

Ruthie Davis

Ruthie Davis is offering 75% select styles online with the code MDW75.

Shoes.com

Get 30% off styles from Skechers, Asics and more using the code 30FRIENDS.

Shopbop

Enjoy markdowns of up to 40% off on thousands of items.

Spanx

Shop 30% off shape-slimming denim from Spanx.

SSense

Take up to 50% off selected shoe styles from trending labels like Off-White and Dr. Martens.

Thelma Shoes

Shop 30% off sitewide with Thema Shoes’ classic silhouettes.

Toms

Find all your favorite signature styles with 25% off sitewide.

Zappos

Zappos is offering major discounts on your favorite brands like Nike, Crocs, Converse, Toms and more.

