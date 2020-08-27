The Best Home Lockers for Kids Learning Remotely

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As back-to-school season gets closer, shoppers who have students who will be learning fully or part-time remote can look to investing in one of the best home lockers for kids.

Lockers can not only make a home setting feel more in the back-to-school spirit, but the sturdy metal frame is also great for storage. Additionally, a physical space for your child to put their books and school supplies can give them a better sense of ownership and privacy during their remote schooling experience.

There are a variety of lockers and cubbies great for kids in preschool through high school online. Offered in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes, it’s now easier than ever to find a locker that will best fit your student’s needs. While on the hunt, shoppers should note that most lockers and storage spaces require assembly, so be prepared to set aside some time for construction.

Below, take a look at our roundup of best home lockers for kids.

Goujxcy Kids Metal Storage Locker

This traditional locker is a great option for shoppers looking for storage options for homeschooling or remote learning for the back-to-school season. Available in red or blue, it features two adjustable shelves for plenty of space. The locker also has a lockable feature for privacy.

ClosetMaid Storage Locker

The ClosetMaid Storage Locker is great for those with kids in preschool through 3rd grade. Complete with three coat brackets and two cubby storage spaces at the bottom, this sturdy storage space is versatile and adaptable. Plus, the sleek white colorway allows it to be placed virtually anywhere in the home without worrying about whether it will clash with your decor.

AdirOffice 48 in. H x 15 in. Locker

Another traditional locker offered online is the 48 x 15 inch style from AdirOffice. Available in purple, green, blue and red this locker is great for helping your child feel more comfortable while doing schoolwork at home. The locker has two adjustable shelves, a hook for a coat or backpack and a name tag slot in the front for a customized touch.

Allspace 4 Door Steel Storage Locker

For shoppers with multiple kids, consider the Allspace 4 Door Steel Storage Locker from Amazon. This fun and functional locker has a grey metal finish that is contemporary and cool. The easy to assemble and expandable locker is available now on Amazon.com.

Costway 48” Kid Locker Safe Storage Children’s Locker

MECOLOR-Metal Kids Locker

Another multi-storage unit option, this style features six locker compartments available in a blue or yellow finsih. Like most locker options online, this will require some assembly. Luckily, there’s a YouTube video shoppers can watch on how to assemble.

ECR4Kids Birch School Coat Locker

Yet another great option for little ones spending school hours at home is this 2-section coat locker from ECR4Kids. The easy to clean storage space features three cavities and two hooks per cubby, making it easy for kids to stow their backpacks, coats and more with ease.

MECOLOR Vertical Single Tier Small Locker

Shoppers looking for a locker that will blend in with their home decor should consider this option from MECOLOR. The vertical locker is offered in dark gray or white and features two tiers.

HouseinBox Office Locker

The HouseinBox Office Locker is now $10 on Amazon.com. The three-tiered locker features detachable conical legs and can be used for a number of purposes, including for storing kids school supplies. The sturdy locker is made of iron and steel and is also available in three-door and six shelves option, too.

Contender 10-Section Wall Mount Coat Locker & Cubby Storage With Shelf

The Contender 10-Section Wall Mount is perfect for those with limited space. The storage unit features five hooks and 10 cubby holes, as well as an upper shelf for maximum space.

Shutter Modular Locker

Shoppers can nab the Shutter Modular Locker for 25% off on Homedepot.com. Available in polar white, this locker will blend in effortlessly with home decor. The cubby features three tiers for storage, including a shutter-style bottom drawer, middle space with two double hooks and a small top compartment.