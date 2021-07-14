20 Chic and Comfortable Loafers for Women That Will Be Staples In Your Closet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Simply put, a loafer is a slip-on shoe that leaves the ankle exposed and typically features a low-profile heel. Loafers also tend to offer a moccasin-like construction at the vamp, as well as a saddle, which is just a strap of leather. Some styles will come with metal hardware like a chic horsebit detail, too.

A super versatile silhouette, there are endless options to choose from for all different occasions — whether you’re grocery shopping or getting a little more dressed up to head into the office. From classic penny loafers to knit styles and edgier looks, we rounded up 20 chic and comfortable loafers for women that promise to be great investments.

Keep scrolling to shop them from popular brands like Cole Haan, Sebago, Coach and more.

Tory Burch Ruby Suede Logo Loafer

Tory Burch’s Ruby Suede Logo Loafers are set on a stacked heel featuring a gold chain accent for an added touch of flair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Sam Edelman Tully Platform Loafer

Looking for a subtle boost of height? If so, these chunky Sam Edelman Tully Platform Loafers crafted from supple leather made for you. Easily dress them up or down, depending on your mood.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Vagabond Alex Penny Loafer

Sophisticated and edgy, the Vagabond Alex Penny Loafer will complement tons of looks in your closet. They’re made complete with a traditional penny slot across the vamp and dressed in all-over glossy black leather.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Cole Haan Modern Classics Knit Flat

Available in various colors and animal prints, these Cole Haan Modern Classics Knit Flats are meant to offer a snug fit and breathable, cushioned comfort to keep you feeling light on your feet all day.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Dr. Martens Adrian Tassel Loafer

Like many of Dr. Martens’ boots, the Adrian Tassel Loafer is designed on a bouncy, slip-resistant AirWair sole to promote comfort and steady footing. The upper is done in high-shine leather and features fringe detailing that creates a standout look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Sperry Seaport Penny Loafer

Another classic style, Sperry’s Seaport Penny Loafer boasts starry perforations across the premium suede upper, plus a memory foam footbed and EVA sole for enhanced underfoot support. Wave-Siping underfoot also provides superior traction.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Madewell Alex Loafer

Tonal suede panels at the vamp help set Madewell’s Alex Loafers apart. Sleek and understated, the silhouette is works just as well for the boardroom as it does on weekends.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

CamperLab Walden Leather Penny Loafer

For a shoe that will lend a bold pop of color to any look, you can’t go wrong with the head-turning CamperLab Walden Leather Penny Loafer. Also offered in red, these loafers are set on a thick rubbery sole with a unique texture.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Frye Kenzie Venetian Loafer

Frye’s Kenzie Venetian Loafer is simple, stylish and comfortable, with a classic pointed toe. And thanks to a smooth lambskin leather construction, they should only get more comfortable as you wear them.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Veronica Beard Anica Loafer

A woven leather vamp and braided trim make these stark white Veronica Beard Anica Loafers right on trend for summer. They’re a natural complement to flowy skirts or distressed jeans.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Blue Bird Shoes Velvet Borboleta Loafer

Incorporate a bit of whimsy into your wardrobe by adding these Blue Bird Shoes Velvet Borboleta Loafers into the mix. Super soft on the upper, the black velvet style is embroidered with multicolored butterflies all over and lined in supple aqua blue leather.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Sandro Paris Chain-Embellished Loafer

Take a basic outfit to the next level with these ultra-sleek Sandro Paris Chain-Embellished Loafers. Crafted from smooth calf leather inside and out, the gold chain-link detailing on the vamp is elevated with the brand’s double “S” logo.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Manebi Suede Flat Espadrille Loafer

Manebi’s Suede Flat Espadrille Loafer features a braided-jute midsole design and sky blue suede upper, making them perfect for taking on warm-weather adventures.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Sebago Almond Toe Slip-On Loafer

Clean and versatile with a timeless feel, Sebago’s Almond Toe Slip-On Loafer will take you from day to night with ease. This unfussy leather style is also equipped with a traditional penny slot and should mold to the natural contours of your foot.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Lauren Ralph Laurens Crocodile-Effect Leather Loafer

Lauren Ralph Lauren’s Crocodile-Effect Leather Loafer is also fixed with a gold-tone chainlink detail displaying the brand’s logo for a hint of added glamour.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Rockport Ayva Washable Loafer

Going for a more casual look? Rockport’s Ayva Washable Loafer is ideal for running errands and getting chores done thanks to its flexible Strobel construction, removable Otholite footbed and shock-absorbing truTECH technology.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Kate Spade New York Deck Loafer

Done in glossy patent leather, Kate Spade New York’s Deck Loafer comes in other more understated hues like beige and navy as well as this vibrant shade of fire engine red. It’s lined in smooth leather and lightly padded for comfort, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Aquatalia Revy Flat Leather Loafer

Not only will Aquatalia’s Revy Flat Leather Loafer go with most everything you own, but it’s also made to provide a foot-hugging fit that should be ultra-comfortable, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Coach Marley Driver Loafer

Add a touch of branded appeal to your closet with Coach’s Marley Drivers, which come in various shades of leather as well as iterations that feature the brand’s trademark allover ‘C’ print.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Rag & Bone Cairo Loafer

Rag & Bone’s Cairo Loafer is designed with a cowhide suede upper, soft leather lining and eye-catching pick-stitched midsole detail. These will take you seamlessly from your desk to out on the town with friends.