The 15 Best Loafers for Men to Add Instant Sophistication to Any Wardrobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Although the loafer is quite simple in design, its history is not. There are many theories of where the slip-on shoe, now a beacon of sophistication and class, originated from. One theory says that the first loafer was designed by Raymond Lewis Wildsmith of Wildsmight shoe in 1926 for his British royal client, King George VI. Another says that the penny loafer originated around the same time, first being spotted on the feet of a fisherman in Norway. Whichever lore proves true, today, the loafer and all its variations, signal refinement and comfort from those that choose to don a pair.

What to Look for in the Best Loafers for Men?

“While picking loafers is a matter of individual preferences, I have 3 non-negotiables. On the top of my list is comfort — I need to be able to wear my loafers all day feeling comfortable. If it’s not comfortable, then I won’t wear it — no matter how good it looks,” Andrew Roberts, the CEO of footwear company Del Toro, tells Footwear News. He then considers the material of the shoes and evaluates things such as whether or not the suede is supple enough or if the leather is soft. “Lastly, I look for what I would call seamless silhouettes. The proportions of the shoe need to be right.”

To Roberts’ first point, the level of comfort should match the level of beauty of a loafer. After all, loafers were crafted for comfort, and one should always keep this in mind for their own foot health. Luckily, podiatric surgeon-turned-luxury footwear designer Marion Parke has a few pointers.

“There is a ‘test’ of sorts that one can do to a shoe to determine how supportive it is,” Dr. Parke begins to tell Footwear News. “First, hold the shoe between your two hands with one palm holding the toe and one hand holding the heel. Then, bend the shoe and look closely at where the shoe bends. A more supportive shoe will only bend at the widest part of the toe box — not through the arch or the midfoot of the shoe. Also, if you can twist the shoe or wring it out like a towel then the shoe is not a very supportive one, and you’re more likely to experience soreness and fatigue in your feet if you wear that shoe for extended periods of weight-bearing.”

Top Loafers for Men for 2022

The Different Types of Loafers

Below are just a few of the most popular types of loafers for men.

Penny Loafers: By design, penny loafers are quite simple. Low to the ground, free of laces, and equipped with a horizontal strap, this moccasin-style shoe adds a dose of sophistication to any casual look. Their comfort and lightweight structure make them a closet staple during the warmer months and on vacation close to the equator.

By design, penny loafers are quite simple. Low to the ground, free of laces, and equipped with a horizontal strap, this moccasin-style shoe adds a dose of sophistication to any casual look. Their comfort and lightweight structure make them a closet staple during the warmer months and on vacation close to the equator. Tassel Loafers: For those looking to add extra bling to their loafer style, tassel loafers are here to provide. Adorned with a tassel at the forefront of the shoe, this style of loafer adds a bit of flair to any look. But, formality becomes a bit tricky. Depending on the material, tassel loafers teeter between casual and formal. However, they are the most casual formal shoe.

For those looking to add extra bling to their loafer style, tassel loafers are here to provide. Adorned with a tassel at the forefront of the shoe, this style of loafer adds a bit of flair to any look. But, formality becomes a bit tricky. Depending on the material, tassel loafers teeter between casual and formal. However, they are the most casual formal shoe. Slipper Loafers: As they say, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. When it comes to slippers, the slipper loafers prove this to be true. Its simple, streamlined look makes this shoe easy to wear and easy to style. In the summertime, go sockless and pair with your favorite shorts or linen pants.

As they say, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. When it comes to slippers, the slipper loafers prove this to be true. Its simple, streamlined look makes this shoe easy to wear and easy to style. In the summertime, go sockless and pair with your favorite shorts or linen pants. Bit Loafers: For Gucci fanatics, you’ll know this style well. Popularized by Gucci in the 1960s (hence the horse-bit loafer), the bit loafer is characterized by a piece of metal running across the shoe’s vamp. While loafers usually teeter on the casual side, pair your bit loafers with your casual suit, or favorite pair of denim pants.

Related Story: The 11 Best Dress Shoes Every Man Should Own

Florsheim Jetson Apron Toe Penny Loafers

Best Overall

Sizes: 7-14

Colors: Black

With its classic and polished appearance, it’s no wonder why the penny loafer is a closet staple. Florsheim knows this well, and they’ve crafted a penny loafer that appears a smart and sophisticated look. Plus, it’s as chic as it is comfortable, as the shoe is built with a cushioned footbed. “Look sharp in this timeless 9-to-5 outfit,” says one reviewer.

CREDIT: courtesy of Nordstrom



Cole Haan Men’s Grandpro Rally Canvas Penny Loafers

Most Comfortable Loafers for Men

Sizes: 7-16

Colors: White, red, black, navy, grey, tan

A loafer designed for casual and sporty affairs, Cole Haan flexes its shoe muscles once again with this penny loafer. The upper canvas resembles the classic loafer build, but it’s built with extra cushioning: Memory foam at the footbed for premiere comfort and breathability.

CREDIT: courtesy of Amazon



Sperry Men’s Gold Cup Exeter Penny Loafers

Best Affordable Loafers for Men

Sizes: 7-13

Colors: Black, navy, burgundy, grey, ivory

Sperry excels in slip-on footwear — just notice the brand behind the most popular boat shoes. And their penny loafers are no different in quality, featuring premium full-grain leather, rich lambskin lining, and rawhide laces. Does it get better than that? These are quite versatile, performing well in both everyday occurrences like, a walk in the park or a drink in the evening with friends.

CREDIT: courtesy of Amazon



Nordstrom Dino Penny Loafers

Sizes: 7.5-13

Colors: Black and brown

Along with a black loafer, comes the brown, and Nordstrom’s Dino Penny loafer is one of the best in the business. Like the aforementioned, this loafer comes with a simple and sleek appearance and is adorned with the classic horizontal strap. A brown leather loafer’s strength comes in business and business-casual settings and is extremely versatile.

CREDIT: courtesy of Nordstrom



Magnanni Dorio Venetian Loafers

Sizes: 7-13

Colors: Black

Out for a dressier dinner, or just want to channel your inner king during the evening time? Opt-in for these luxe velvet Venetian loafers. Loafers as such are best paired with dressier, tailored pants. These almond-toe-shaped loafers keep a sleek appearance and are equipped with a short heel because who doesn’t love to hear themselves walk?

CREDIT: courtesy of Nordstrom



Gucci Jordaan Horsebit Loafers

Best Designer Loafers for Men

Sizes: 6-15

Colors: Black

When it comes to the classic, why not start at the best? Lore has it that Gucci popularized the horse-bit style loafer in the mid-90s and it has proven to remain timeless. Free of flaws, this loafer is made out of soft leather and adorned with a gold-toned horsebit to add a hint of class to any look — both formal and casual.

CREDIT: courtesy of Nordstrom



Bruno Magli Luis Tassel Loafers

Sizes: 7-13

Colors: Sand and dark brown

Crafted with premiere suede, this tassel loafer is the ideal footwear option for a cooler, elegant affair. Think evenings in Capri or dinner boat-side. With its twin tassels at the front, these classic loafers pair well with dress pants, denim pants, and even dressier shorts.

CREDIT: courtesy of Nordstrom



Del Toro Leather Milano Loafers

Editor’s Pick

Sizes: 7-14

Colors: Brown calf, black velvet

A personal favorite, Del Toro Milano loafers are among the chicest and comfiest in the game. These bad boys have brought me summer exhibitions in Southhampton to beach resorts in St. Barths. Without fail, an admirer will come up to express interest which I always end up waxing poetic. Extremely well-made leather, soft, and flexible: Need I say more?

CREDIT: courtesy of Del Toro



Driver Club USA Lightweight Loafers with Bit Buckle

Sizes: 7-14

Colors: Gray, black, olive, and tan

For those looking for a loafer with a hint of bling, but a lot of comfort, this is certainly an option that should be considered. Crafted by artisans in Brazil, this loafer is fully padded for optimized comfort. Suitable for days on the range, or touring your favorite cities. Style the loafer with your favorite chinos or shorts — but stray away from anything too formal.

CREDIT: courtesy of Zappos



Anthony Veer Sherman Penny Loafers

Sizes: 7-14

Colors: Black, honey brown, and chocolate Brown

In a classic penny loafer fashion, these loafers make it easy to look sophisticated. Whether it be a business meeting or a lunch with a friend, the shoe’s velvet leather and comfortable cushioning create a footwear dream. Here, love is in the details. Notice the full-grain leather with stitched construction detail — two things that signal superior craftsmanship and quality.

CREDIT: courtesy of Zappos



Del Toro Velvet Loafers with Tassel

Best Velvet Loafers for Men

Sizes: 7-14

Colors: Black velvet

A loafer that marries comfort, style, and class, Del Toro’s tasseled loafers are a must for evening wear. Though it has been dubbed a traditional style shoe, these make a good exception. For those getting married or those attending a wedding, these shoes are a chic option that pairs well with sleek trousers. Comfort is no issue and the shoe’s structure allows for dancing to ensue all night long.

CREDIT: courtesy of Del Toro



Driver Club USA Luxury Leather Penny Boat Shoes

Best Casual Loafers for Men

Sizes: 7-13

Colors: Baby blue, black, green, tan, navy, white, rust, and olive

For the golfers, sailors, and active folks who feel a breathable loafer suits them best: This boat shoe is a match made in heaven. It takes the form of all classic boat shoes, featuring a signature slip-on with the traditional band. These ones are boosted with a bit more comfort at the sole and the leather is extremely breathable.

CREDIT: courtesy of Zappos



Anthony Veer Kennedy Tassel Loafers

Sizes: 7-14

Colors: Black, oxblood, tan

For those looking for the loafer that suits fancier occasions, look no more. Smooth leather lining and a cushioned footbed make up this tasseled loafer from Anthony Veer, which exudes a level of polish that many shoes are not able to inspire. Its light sheen makes it fitting for both day and evening.

CREDIT: courtesy of Zappos



Bruno Magli Arezzo Loafers

Sizes: 7-13

Colors: Black/grey leather; cognac/dark brown

Two-tone penny loafers can never do one harm. In fact, it’s a colorway that seemingly boasts fine craftsmanship and finesse. Made out of Italian calf leather lining, these shoes are as well-made as they appear. And, they’re equipped with a stacked heel and Italian leather outsoles to provide extra comfort and height.

CREDIT: courtesy of Zappos



Journey West Vintage Loafers

Best Suede Loafers for Men

Sizes: 7-13

Colors: Belgian brown, beige, burgundy, coffee, dark green, black

A vintage, noble design, these suede leather loafers add a fun and quirky look to any ensemble. Easily flowing between casual and classy, the leather lining seen throughout the shoe is what makes these fun to look at and certainly fun to wear. If you’re looking for a particular occasion, fret not. These affordable loafers come in a variety of colors that make them universal.