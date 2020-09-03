×
12 Bold Leopard-Print Shoes to Spice Up Your Wardrobe

By Samantha Peters
Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart KS Leopard
Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart KS leopard sneakers.
CREDIT: Zappos

Animal prints have been popular for years, and continue to stake a claim on runways and in wardrobes season after season. Leopard print, in particular, reigned supreme in fall ’20 collections from designers like Rochas, Mui Mui and Naeem Khan, who showcased the spotted finish in everything from an oversized A-line coat to breezy floor-length and midi frocks.

And while it’s hard to deny the versatility of a black boot or nude pump, shoes done in leopard print are also considered a closet staple. Equal parts bold and chic, leopard print footwear adds a fun flourish to everything from basic dresses to straight-leg jeans (Heidi Klum is a fan of leopard). Whether you’re partial to polished kitten heels or comfy kicks, we’ve rounded up our favorite shoes styles covered in the fierce print.

Birdies The Starling

Consider these sleek slip-ons your new favorite house shoes. They feature the brand’s signature 7-layer cushioning technology and soft quilted satin insole, paired with a smooth calf hair upper. Bonus: the outsoles are sturdy enough that the shoes can easily be worn outside, too.

birdies-starling-leopard
CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies
Buy: Birdies the Starling $140
Buy it

Cariuma Leopard Suede

Rising to popularity among A-listers as of late, Cariuma offers a range of sustainably-made, classic sneaker styles for men and women. This option from the label features a leopard print upper and sleek cap toe for enviable off-duty pairings.

cariuma-leopard-sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma
Buy: Cariuma Leopard Suede $129
Buy it

Ann Taylor Emmalyn Leopard Print Heeled Sandals

Square sandals can easily transition into fall, especially when done in a seasonal leopard print finish. We love this leg-lengthening pair featuring barely-there straps and a thin, geometric heel.

anne-taylor-leopar-print-heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ann Taylor
Buy: Ann Taylor Emmalyn Leopard Print Heeled Sandals $148
Buy it

Treasure & Bond Kallie Mule

Complete with a smoking slipper upper and subtle cushioning underfoot, these easy-to-wear mules are ready for any occasion.

treasure-and-bond-leopard-slide
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Treasure & Bond Kallie Mule $90
Buy it

Hunter Original Leopard Print RainBoot

Prepare for wet weather ahead with this Chelsea boot style from beloved rain boot brand Hunter. It features a trim silhouette for a more fitted look and cushy footbed.

hunter-leopard-print-boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Hunter Original Rain Boot $160
Buy it

All Saints Lia Leopard-Print Combat Booties

Combat boots are back for fall ’20, and when done in leopard print, are especially on-trend. This mixed media pair features metal eyelets for a touch of hardware and a chunky lug sole for a slightly punk-rock look even people without punk-rock style will want to wear.

all-saints-leopard-print-combat-boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Soludos Bondi Genuine Calf Hair Slip-On Sneaker

If you love the platform look, this calf hair style is a great option, featuring a 1-inch boost of height and subtle contrast stitching at the heel.

soludos-bondi-sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Soludos Bondi Genuine Calf Hair Slip-On Sneaker $398 $279
Buy it

Nine West Fivera Pointy Toe Boot

Our list wouldn’t be complete without a pair of quintessential knee-high boots for the season. This pointed toe pair features a stilleto heel just over three inches for a svelte yet manageable boost of height.

nine-west-leopard-print-knee-high-boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West
Buy: Nine West Fivera Pointy Toe Boot $189
Buy it

Dr. Scholl’s Faxon Loafer

Featuring a sleek loafer design and plush cushioning from heel to toe, this office-friendly pick offers high style and comfort.

Dr. Scholl's Faxon Loafer
Dr. Scholl’s Faxon loafer.
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Dr. Scholl's Faxon Loafer $73
Buy it

Sam Edelman Dori

This elegant kitten heel pump can add flair to a LBD for date night or easily dress up jeans.

Sam Edelman Dori kitten heel pump
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Sam Edelman Dori $140
Buy it

Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart KS Leopard

Keds’ classic sneaker silhouette gets a flirty update in this leopard-inspired collaboration with Kate Spade. It also features a cushioned Ortholite insole for all-day comfort.

Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart KS Leopard
CREDIT: Zappos

Buy: Keds x Kate Spade Kickstart KS Leopard $110
Buy it

Rothy’s Big Cat The Point

Copy Meghan Markle’s effortless style with these duchess-approved flats from Rothy’s. They’re eco-friendly, ultra-comfortable and retail for under $150.

Rothy's Big Cat The Point
Rothy’s Big Cat The Point
CREDIT: Rothy's

Buy: Rothy's Big Cat The Point $145
Buy it

