12 Bold Leopard-Print Shoes to Spice Up Your Wardrobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Animal prints have been popular for years, and continue to stake a claim on runways and in wardrobes season after season. Leopard print, in particular, reigned supreme in fall ’20 collections from designers like Rochas, Mui Mui and Naeem Khan, who showcased the spotted finish in everything from an oversized A-line coat to breezy floor-length and midi frocks.

And while it’s hard to deny the versatility of a black boot or nude pump, shoes done in leopard print are also considered a closet staple. Equal parts bold and chic, leopard print footwear adds a fun flourish to everything from basic dresses to straight-leg jeans (Heidi Klum is a fan of leopard). Whether you’re partial to polished kitten heels or comfy kicks, we’ve rounded up our favorite shoes styles covered in the fierce print.

Birdies The Starling

Consider these sleek slip-ons your new favorite house shoes. They feature the brand’s signature 7-layer cushioning technology and soft quilted satin insole, paired with a smooth calf hair upper. Bonus: the outsoles are sturdy enough that the shoes can easily be worn outside, too.

Watch on FN

CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies

Cariuma Leopard Suede

Rising to popularity among A-listers as of late, Cariuma offers a range of sustainably-made, classic sneaker styles for men and women. This option from the label features a leopard print upper and sleek cap toe for enviable off-duty pairings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Cariuma

Ann Taylor Emmalyn Leopard Print Heeled Sandals

Square sandals can easily transition into fall, especially when done in a seasonal leopard print finish. We love this leg-lengthening pair featuring barely-there straps and a thin, geometric heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ann Taylor

Treasure & Bond Kallie Mule

Complete with a smoking slipper upper and subtle cushioning underfoot, these easy-to-wear mules are ready for any occasion.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Hunter Original Leopard Print RainBoot

Prepare for wet weather ahead with this Chelsea boot style from beloved rain boot brand Hunter. It features a trim silhouette for a more fitted look and cushy footbed.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

All Saints Lia Leopard-Print Combat Booties

Combat boots are back for fall ’20, and when done in leopard print, are especially on-trend. This mixed media pair features metal eyelets for a touch of hardware and a chunky lug sole for a slightly punk-rock look even people without punk-rock style will want to wear.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Soludos Bondi Genuine Calf Hair Slip-On Sneaker

If you love the platform look, this calf hair style is a great option, featuring a 1-inch boost of height and subtle contrast stitching at the heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nine West Fivera Pointy Toe Boot

Our list wouldn’t be complete without a pair of quintessential knee-high boots for the season. This pointed toe pair features a stilleto heel just over three inches for a svelte yet manageable boost of height.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

Dr. Scholl’s Faxon Loafer

Featuring a sleek loafer design and plush cushioning from heel to toe, this office-friendly pick offers high style and comfort.

Dr. Scholl’s Faxon loafer. CREDIT: Zappos

Sam Edelman Dori

This elegant kitten heel pump can add flair to a LBD for date night or easily dress up jeans.

CREDIT: Zappos

Keds x Kate Spade New York Kickstart KS Leopard

Keds’ classic sneaker silhouette gets a flirty update in this leopard-inspired collaboration with Kate Spade. It also features a cushioned Ortholite insole for all-day comfort.

CREDIT: Zappos

Rothy’s Big Cat The Point

Copy Meghan Markle’s effortless style with these duchess-approved flats from Rothy’s. They’re eco-friendly, ultra-comfortable and retail for under $150.