Best Leggings for Women, According to Amazon Reviews

If you’re on the hunt for the best leggings for women, we have just the pair for you.

Available in a variety of lengths, prints and designs, these bottoms provide compression as well as comfort for everything from yoga classes to sleepwear. The best leggings for women should additionally help to wick away moisture, sit softly on the skin and allow for overall ease of wear.

Ahead, FN found our pick for the best leggings for women as well as a few additional pairs to consider for your next purchase.

IUGA High-Waist Leggings

This pair has earned over 17,600 reviews on Amazon, with over 80% of them being five stars. The reason these leggings have taken over the workout scene comes down to their top-notch design including dual side pockets for holding belongings as well as a stretchy, opaque fabric to avoid any sheerness when bending down or flexing. Customers say that the higher waist helps flatter the stomach, while compression capabilities help support your muscles and joints. These leggings can be found in over 28 shades with a color to match every workout or off-duty look.

Colorfulkoala Leggings

Colorfulkoala’s leggings live up to the brand’s fun name with a variety of fun patterns and colors to choose from. These high-rise, full-length pairs are designed to complement your body’s natural curves with flexible, breathable fabric and a seamless waistband. Plus, this pair has 8,600 five-star reviews to boot.

Satina Leggings

Available in a one size fits all and plus size options, Satina’s leggings are made to fit practically anybody. They come in both capri and full-length options with an 100% opaque fabric and ultra-smooth finish — all at an affordable price of just $13. One reviewer commented: “The quality of these leggings exceeds the price. I was worried about them being one size, but they fit me perfectly. All in all, I’d say these are a steal for what you pay, and are definitely something I will be getting a lot of use out of.”

Homma Leggings

It’s hard to find leggings like Homma’s pair when it comes to the perfect marriage of tummy control and comfort. These bottoms utilize the brand’s signature Firm-Control technology to hold everything in place as four-way stretch capabilities allow you to move and groove as desired. Breathable and quick drying, customers emphasize that these moisture-wicking pairs will quickly make your own list of best leggings for women.

90 Degree by Reflex Leggings

Whether you prefer a single pair of leggings or are looking to stock up with bulk packs, 90 Degree by Reflex has you covered. Employing the brand’s Power Flex fabric, you can squat as you please without any revealing underwear lines or sheerness. It also includes a gusseted crotch for seamless lines and interlock stitching, which customers praise for reducing any chafing or irritation.

Baleaf Leggings

Prep for workouts, yoga classes, at-home hangouts and more with Baleaf’s leggings. These moisture-wicking, breathable pairs feature a unique anti-drop waist, meaning you won’t have to keep adjusting the band or pulling them up every other minute. With a hidden waistband pocket to store keys and cards, a gusseted crotch and interlocking seams, you’ll want to wear these leggings for a range of occasions. According to one reviewer, they even help prevent the dreaded “muffin top” feeling.

The Gym People Leggings

Standout from the crowd with a bolder print legging courtesy of The Gym People. Available in patterns like marble and snakeskin, the brand created capri and full-length leggings made to last. Their cotton-like material sits softly on the skin while working away to stop moisture buildup or overheating. The interlock seams prevent rubbing as a tummy control waistband assists with posture and form “to hold everything in securely,” says one reviewer.

TSLA Leggings

TSLA’s top-of-the-line leggings are offered in every shade of the rainbow. Earning over 3,300 reviews, these pairs are reinforced with a thick contour design that prevents underwear lines and increases compression without limiting breathability. Best of all, they also provide UV protection for wear on outdoor runs and hike. “There is slight compression and gives a nice booty lift,” says one reviewer. ” Mine are not see through, even when squatting. I love love love these and am going to order several more.”