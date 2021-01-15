The Best Laceless Sneakers for Men

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While laces let you adjust the fit of your shoe, fussing with them adds one more step to your daily routine, and sometimes, they’re just a hassle. This is especially true if you deal with a medical condition that hinders your ability to tie them quickly. Fortunately, there are tons of cool laceless sneakers on the market that simply require you to slip your feet into them.

To help streamline the shopping process, we scoured the web for some of the best options out there for men and rounded up more than 10 sneakers for you to consider. Ahead, you’ll find some casual slip-ons that are great for everyday wear as well as a few sportier, workout-ready styles.

Calvin Klein Fortun Slip-On

Done in a classic black and white colorway, this sleek tumbled leather slip-on can easily be paired with many looks.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Slip-On

This canvas style features signature Chuck Taylor All Star details, including a textured toe bumper and contrasting sidewall trim. An OrthoLite cushioned insole is made to provide all-day comfort.

Merrell Range Laceless Ac+ Sneakers Designed to take on inclement weather, this outdoor-ready Merrell sneaker has a 3D knit upper and high-traction M-Select Ice Grip outsoles for steady footing on snow, slush and ice. Lightweight air cushioning promotes long-wearing comfort, too.

Vans Slip-On Checkerboard Slip-On

An enduring street style icon, this checkered Vans silhouette features a smooth canvas upper, cotton drill lining and plush padded collar.

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% FlyEase Sneakers

These runners feature a lock-and-release mechanism that allows you to secure the fit with one hand. Nike ZoomX foam in the footbed and a visible Zoom Air unit provide responsive cushioning. Meanwhile, the Flyknit upper and midfoot cage help deliver a snug fit.

Puma XS 7000 OG Sneakers

Puma’s XS 7000 OG is designed with a breathable mesh upper, lightweight cushioning and Puma’s Disc system, which consists of a micro-adjusting dial for fast and easy lockdown.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Slip-On

Offered in four colorway options, this laceless low-profile Onitsuka shoe delivers a timeless look and comfort-boosting construction — including a breathable canvas lining, perforated footbed and EVA midsole for added cushioning.

Gucci x Disney Tennis 1977 Donald Duck Slip-On

Made in collaboration with Disney, this Gucci GG canvas sneaker features a playful print of Donald Duck and his nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, on a space mission. The bold slip-on style is also crafted with a soft terry footbed stamped with a retro Gucci Tennis 1977 label.

Diesel Patchwork Style Sneakers

Adidas Ultraboost Laceless Sneakers

Like the original Ultraboost running shoe, this alternative style from Adidas boasts a lightweight PrimeKnit upper, but swaps laces for a forged band at the midfoot to ensure support. Meanwhile, Boost cushioning and Stretchweb Continental rubber outsoles underfoot provide a responsive ride with optimal flex and superior traction.

