The Best Laceless Sneakers for Men

By Riley Jones, Allie Fasanella
Gucci x Disney Tennis 1977 Donald Duck Slip-On Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

While laces let you adjust the fit of your shoe, fussing with them adds one more step to your daily routine, and sometimes, they’re just a hassle. This is especially true if you deal with a medical condition that hinders your ability to tie them quickly. Fortunately, there are tons of cool laceless sneakers on the market that simply require you to slip your feet into them.

To help streamline the shopping process, we scoured the web for some of the best options out there for men and rounded up more than 10 sneakers for you to consider. Ahead, you’ll find some casual slip-ons that are great for everyday wear as well as a few sportier, workout-ready styles.

Calvin Klein Fortun Slip-On

Done in a classic black and white colorway, this sleek tumbled leather slip-on can easily be paired with many looks.

Calvin Klein Fortun Tumbled Smooth Slip-on Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's
Buy: Calvin Klein Fortun Slip-on Sneaker $99 $63
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Slip-On

This canvas style features signature Chuck Taylor All Star details, including a textured toe bumper and contrasting sidewall trim. An OrthoLite cushioned insole is made to provide all-day comfort.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Slip-On
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Slip-On $50 $40
Merrell Range Laceless Ac+ Sneakers

Designed to take on inclement weather, this outdoor-ready Merrell sneaker has a 3D knit upper and high-traction M-Select Ice Grip outsoles for steady footing on snow, slush and ice. Lightweight air cushioning promotes long-wearing comfort, too.

Merrell Range Laceless Ac+ Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Vans Slip-On Checkerboard Slip-On

An enduring street style icon, this checkered Vans silhouette features a smooth canvas upper, cotton drill lining and plush padded collar.

Vans Checkerboard Slip-On sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Vans Slip-On Checkerboard $50
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% FlyEase Sneakers

These runners feature a lock-and-release mechanism that allows you to secure the fit with one hand. Nike ZoomX foam in the footbed and a visible Zoom Air unit provide responsive cushioning. Meanwhile, the Flyknit upper and midfoot cage help deliver a snug fit.

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% FlyEase
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Buy: Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% FlyEase $200
Puma XS 7000 OG Sneakers

Puma’s XS 7000 OG is designed with a breathable mesh upper, lightweight cushioning and Puma’s Disc system, which consists of a micro-adjusting dial for fast and easy lockdown.

puma XS 7000 OG Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Puma XS 7000 OG Sneaker $130
Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Slip-On

Offered in four colorway options, this laceless low-profile Onitsuka shoe delivers a timeless look and comfort-boosting construction — including a breathable canvas lining, perforated footbed and EVA midsole for added cushioning.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Slip-On
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Slip-On $85 $68
Gucci x Disney Tennis 1977 Donald Duck Slip-On

Made in collaboration with Disney, this Gucci GG canvas sneaker features a playful print of Donald Duck and his nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, on a space mission. The bold slip-on style is also crafted with a soft terry footbed stamped with a retro Gucci Tennis 1977 label.

Gucci x Disney Tennis 1977 Donald Duck Slip-On Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Gucci x Disney Tennis 1977 Donald Duck Slip-On Sneaker $630
Diesel Patchwork Style Sneakers

Diesel Patchwork Style Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy: Diesel Patchwork Style Sneakers $299 $209
Adidas Ultraboost Laceless Sneakers

Like the original Ultraboost running shoe, this alternative style from Adidas boasts a lightweight PrimeKnit upper, but swaps laces for a forged band at the midfoot to ensure support. Meanwhile, Boost cushioning and Stretchweb Continental rubber outsoles underfoot provide a responsive ride with optimal flex and superior traction.

Adidas Ultraboost Laceless
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Adidas Ultraboost Laceless $146-$250
Seavees Hawthorne Slip-On Sneakers

These laidback sneakers are equipped with a soft cotton poplin upper, removable cushioned insoles and grippy natural rubber outsoles. In addition to navy, they’re available in black, too.

Seavees Hawthorne Slip-On Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Seavees Hawthorne Slip-On Sneakers $75
