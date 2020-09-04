The Best Labor Day Deals on Men’s Sneakers, Starting at $25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Labor Day Weekend boasts some of the biggest sales of the year, especially when it comes to men’s sneakers.

Several brands including Nike, Adidas and Reebok are all offering discounts for the federal holiday. Shoppers can find deals on a number of sneakers, including Adidas UltraBoost sneakers and Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Tops for less.

Below, take a look at some of the best Labor Day Deals happening now on men’s sneakers for the long weekend.

Nike React Vision Sneaker

Nike’s Labor Day sale offers shoppers up to 40% off on shoes and apparel. Shoppers can find both classics and new siloheuttes like the Nike React Vision Sneaker for less on nike.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Adidas UltraBoost Running Shoes

Finish Line’s Labor Day deals also features markdowns on sneakers up to 40% off as well as discounts for apparel for up to 50% off. Brands including Adidas, Nike and Puma are featured for less on finishline.com. The long weekend sale includes the ever-so-popular Adidas UltraBoost in multiple colorways.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

New Balance 1165 V1 Walking Shoe

Amazon’s Labor Day Sale includes discounts on items across categories, including men’s shoes. The New Balance 1165 V1 Walking Shoe is now 58% off on amazon.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Veja Nova High Top Sneaker

Shoppers can find a plethora of items for less online at nordstrom.com during its 60% off clearance sale. The retailer’s massive sale includes discounts on on-trend items including these high top sneakers from sustainable brand. The Nova High Top Sneaker, below, is now marked down at 40% off.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

New Balance 574 Core

New Balance is offering shoppers 25% off sitewide this Labor Day Weekend. Customers can find markdowns on classic siloheuttes like the New Balance 574 Core sneaker for less on newbalance.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Vans Sk8 Hi 46 MTE DX Skate Shoe

Journey’s also has deals in store for shoppers this weekend. Markdowns can be found on summer styles as well as shoes for the colder months ahead. Brands such as Vans, Converse and Timberland can be found for less on journeys.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Journeys

Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneaker

Amazon is also offering discounts on Reebok sneakers, including this classic silhouette. For 30% off shoppers can snag the Harman Run Sneaker as well as other sporty shoes from the brand for less during the long weekend.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Cole Haan Berkley Sneaker

Cole Haan sneakers are also discounted for Labor Day on amazon.com. A pair of leather sneakers like the Berkley can instantly elevate shopper’s fall wardrobe with ease.

Tommy Hilfiger Ref Low-Top Sneakers

Macy’s is slashing prices across categories and offering shoppers 25%-65% off on select items. The retailer’s Labor Day Sale includes these now 50% off white sneakers from Tommy Hilfiger.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

Converse is also offering shoppers 50% off during the long weekend. Shoppers can use the code LABORDAY30 to recieve 50% off on sneakers. These classic Chuck Taylors were originally $55, now the shoes are just $25 on chucktaylor.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Nike Renew Running Shoes

Shoe Carnival also is putting discounts on shoes from brands such as Nike, New Balance and Adidas. Among the discounts are these Nike Renew Running Shoes which are now on sale for $50.