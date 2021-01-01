10 Cute Knee-High Socks to Spice Up Your Wardrobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Knee-high socks come in many designs, but one thing remains true no matter the look — your calves and feet will be covered and protected. This tall sock style is great to wear with knee-high boots to keep them upright, and also looks great with low-cut shoes like oxfords for extra warmth on chilly days and a dose of preppy style.

Below, we rounded up a range of great knee-high socks to suit nearly every taste, from elegant ruffled options to cute animal print designs and even a gemstone-embellished option that’s perfect for adding some shine to your look.

Lian LifeStyle Women’s Knee-High Socks

Offered in a pack of five, these cozy speckled styles comes in a range of neutral to rich colors with a contrasting toe seam. According to the brand, the socks are made with high-performance fabrics for durable and breathable comfort.

Natori Dragon Knee-High Socks Complete with a Japanese dragon and flower design, this eye-catching pair from Natori will add an edgy to twist to outfits. With an elasticized cuff, the socks should be hand washed.

Falke Revival Knee-High Socks The herringbone print on these knee-high socks evokes 70s vibes. Chic yet subtle, this option is made of a jacquard-knit and should be machine washed.

MeMoi Mixed Jewel Shimmer Women’s Knee-High Socks

Adding some bling to your sock game is an easy way to jazz up a plain look. This option from MeMoi is done in a breathable polyester fabric with crystals, pearls and various stones at the opening of the sock.

Extreme Fit Men’s and Women’s Compression Knee-High Socks

Done in three arty designs featuring the “Mona Lisa,” Statue of Liberty and Edvard Munch’s “The Scream,” these socks are sure to make a statement. They’re made with compression technology to help regulate blood flow and thus reduce swelling , making them an especially great pick to wear while traveling on long flights.

Sock It To Me Giraffe Knee-High Socks

Sock It To Me delivers this adorable pair featuring a grazing giraffe print. The threads to make these socks are certified by the OEKO-TEX® Standard 100, which means that Sock It To Me doesn’t use harsh chemicals that can irritate your skin.

MeMoi Silver Star Women’s Knee-High Socks

Be as dazzling as the night sky with these black knee-highs, featuring silver star appliqué. The socks are made with super soft combed cotton as well as nylon and spandex for a cozy, stretchy fit.

Dr. Motion Women’s Mild Compression Argyle Knee-High Socks

Dr. Motion’s argyle socks use advanced compression technology that will make long days spent on your feet easier.

Asos Design cosy lounge socks in sage A seasonal sage green option from Asos Design will offer you warmth and protection whether lounging around the house or running errands.

Hue Revitalizing Knee-High Socks

If you’re searching for sheer knee-highs to complete your office or formal attire, Hue has you covered. This sturdy pair from the label comes with a reinforced toe and an elasticized knit bands for all-day support.