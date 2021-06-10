Jelly Shoes Are Back — 12 Chic Styles to Help You Nail the Retro Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

All trends eventually come back in style again, and even jelly shoes are standing the test of time.

Characterized by their rubber uppers, jelly sandals were first introduced to mainstream American fashion in the 1980s. They exploded into a popular summer sandal in the late 90s and early 2000s, and now, are making a comeback onto the footwear scene with the help of celebrities like Blake Lively.

The nostalgic look comes in various styles — from slides and mules to the iconic fisherman silhouette you know and love — as well as countless colors to match your entire summer wardrobe. You can play it safe with a versatile clear pair or go bright with hot pink, sunny yellow or even electric blue-colored styles. Plus, unlike the looks that ruled the fashion scene two decades ago, modern-day jellies are actually comfortable — complete with features like ample cushioning underfoot and wide straps to prevent blistering.

The shoe has been reinterpreted by a number of high-end fashion designers recently, but this style is well-known for its very accessible price point, making it easy to find affordable options today as well. (When the style first debuted in the 80s, it often only costed a few dollars).

If you’re unsure where to start, scroll through our 12 favorite jelly shoes to buy now from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden and more.

Circus by Sam Edelman Jaylee

The Circus by Sam Edelman Jaylee jelly sandals feature translucent straps that go wide and crisscross over the foot. The sandal is available in seven different colors.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Jeffrey Campbell Gelly Fisherman Sandal

Put your best foot forward with Jeffrey Campbell’s Gelly Fisherman Sandal. The sparkling rhinestones illuminate the translucent straps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Hush Puppies Brite Jells Wedge Sandal

The Hush Puppies Brite Jells Wedge Sandal is made with a squishy soft jelly-like material. They’re also built for comfort, set atop a 1.5 inch wedge heel and underfoot technology designed to provide energy return with every step.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Katy Perry The Geli Flat Sandal

Able to suit any style, Katy Perry’s The Geli Flat Sandal comes in 34 colorways with different themed toe charms.

CREDIT: Amazon

Steve Madden Harlin Pink

The Steve Madden Harlin Pink sandals are a great dupe for the Gucci rubber slides. The sandal is dressed in waterproof material and features a chunky heel and open toe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Stuart Weitzman Sawyer Slide

Add a little sparkle to your look with the Stuart Weitzman Sawyer Slide. Available in gold and silver, the flat, minimalist sandal features a glitter-embellished upper and sole.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Asos Design Heat Floral Jelly Heeled Mules

These Asos Design Heat Floral Jelly Heeled Mules offer major summer vibes with the chunky heel and daisy embellishments.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asos

A New Day Wren Triple Stap Sandal

The triple strap design on A New Day’s Wren Sandal help keep feet secure atop a soft flat footbed.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Yehopere Women’s T-Strap Jelly Sandal

The glittery Yehopere T-Strap Jelly Sandal offers a flat option for all-day wearability.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Kelly & Katie Thalida Sandal

Channel Valentino’s Rockstud look at a much more affordable price in these Kelly & Katie Thalida Sandals.