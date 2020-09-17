The Best Jeans for Men to Fit Every Budget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding the right pair of jeans can be tough.

Comfort, style and durability are all factors to consider when on the hunt for the ideal pant. Luckily there are several styles and washes online that shoppers can find with ease. (A handful of options are on sale, too.) The closet staple is the perfect casual put-together pant for the colder seasons ahead.

Below, take a look at the best jeans for men to shop right now.

Levi’s 501 Original Fit Men’s Jeans

The classic denim cut has been a favorite for several generations of men. The denim pant is made from 100% cotton and features five pockets. The non-stretch jean is the classic go-to option for guys looking for a no-thrills yet timelessly stylish option.

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Hampton Relaxed Straight Jean

This straight leg jean is ideal for shoppers looking for a relaxed fit with extra room in the thigh. The classic silhouette is versatile for all body types to try out. The Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Hampton Relaxed Straight Jean also comes in a various washes for numerous styling options.

Everlane Men’s Slim Fit Jean

In recent years Everlane’s jeans have become favorites for both men and women. Now on sale, the Everlane Men’s Slim Fit Jean is “slim but not too skinny.” Now on sale for $41, the Everlane’s Slim Fit Jean for men is made from Japanese denim, which is considered the highest quality of denim. The brand also partners with a denim factory that recycles 98% of its water and reconverts the water with concrete to create building materials.

J. Crew 770 Straight-Fit Jean

Now on sale, these straight fit jeans from J. Crew feature denim sourced from Kurabo, the supplier to Japan’s first-ever denim brand. These jeans also have some stretch to them for comfort, too. The 770 Straight-Fit Jean was already on sale, but for a limited time, J. Crew is offering an extra 50% on sale items, including these. To get the discount, shoppers can use the code SHOPNOW at checkout for half off.

AG Graduate Slim Straight Leg Jeans

Shoppers can find a few pairs of high-end jeans for less on nordstrom.com, including the Graduate Slim Straight Leg jeans from AG. Made from Japanese stretch denim, these $198 pants are now 30% off.

Dickies Men’s Relaxed-Fit Carpenter Jean

Another classic option is a pair of Dickies jeans. The Relaxed Fit Carpenter Jean is great for shoppers looking for a roomier option. The slightly tapered leg fits well over boots, too. The classic jean is complete with triple-stitched seams for a durable fit. Plus, on Amazon.com the jean is available in a few different rinses.

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Classic 5-Pocket Regular Fit Jean

This straight leg jean from Wrangler is another classic that continues to remain one of the best jeans for men. The regular fit denim pant is made for long-lasting comfort. Amazon has a few washes available online for shoppers to choose the right look for them.

The Gap Vintage Slim Fit Men’s Jeans

In honor of The Gap’s 50th anniversary, the brand launched a limited-edition collection that is inspired by its archives. Now on sale, the Gap’s Vintage Slim Fit Jeans for men is among one of those throwback styles that has come back in stock to honor the multi-national retailer who got its start selling only records and denim in San Francisco back in 1969.

Madewell Garment-Dyed Slim Everyday Flex Jeans

For shoppers looking for a pair of contemporary looking jeans, consider the Garment-Dyed Slim Everyday Flex Jeans from Madewell. Now 57% off in select styles, this pair from Madewell is fitted through the hip and thigh with a straight leg. The classic jean is also made from the brand’s Premium Everyday flex denim that’s soft and lightweight.

Bonobos Stretch Lightweight Jeans

Bonobos Stretch Lightweight Jeans offer a classic silhouette made from Turkish-milled lightweight stretch denim. The breathable denim pant is offered in a few washes for shoppers to browse on bonobos.com.

Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Fit Jeans

Rag & Bone often comes up in the “best jeans” conversation, but their hefty price tag can detour shoppers from adding to their cart. Luckily, a few pairs of the highly-esteemed jean are now on sale at Blooomingdales.com. This slim fit jeans from Rag and Bone was originally $198, but now its 30% off online.