10 Best Inline Skates for Men at Every Skill Level

Unlike roller skates, the best inline skates for men feature a straight row of wheels instead of two wheels in the front and in the back. They’re often preferred by skaters nowadays, as they’re built for performance and offer durability on sidewalks. No matter your skill level, inline skates are a great way to incorporate exercise into your routine. Plus, they can provide a solid means of transportation for traveling shorter distances.

When shopping for a great pair of inline skates for men, it’s important to look at the hardness level of the wheels. Harder wheels enhance speed and have less grip, so you may feel out of control with these styles if you’re not confident yet. The hardness is indicated with an A number; the higher the A number, the harder the wheels are. Also for beginners, the wheel size on pair of inline skates shouldn’t be too small or too big, since small wheels can create instability on uneven terrain while large ones may provide more speed than you’re ready to handle. For the perfect balance, wheels between 80 and 84 millimeters are recommended.

Bearings are also important, as they give your wheels the ability to spin. They’re typically rated according to the ABEC scale, which defines the precision. The higher the ABEC number is, the more precision and less resistance you’ll have, making it easier to maintain your speed. Moreover, skates with four wheels offer more stability than those with just three.

Next, you’ll want to look at the boot or shell. While soft boots are typically more comfortable and ventilated, hard boots tend to provide more stability and control, which is ideal for entry-level skaters. Then, there are composite or aluminum frames. If you’re using your skates causally, styles with composite frames are suitable. However, for better power transfer, you should choose an aluminum frame.

Here, we’ve rounded up some great inline skates for men of all levels. Each style is also made to offer the support you need, whether you’re casually gliding along or picking up more speed.

Best for Beginners:

K2 Skate Kinetic 80 Inline Skates

For an optimal combination of safe speed with just the right amount of spin, K2 Skate Kinetic 80 Inline Skates have 80mm wheels and ABEC 5 bearings. You also have a vibration-absorbing composite frame that’s lower to the ground for a more balanced ride and a soft, breathable boot with a stability cuff for reliable support and flexibility. What’s more, a s K2 Speed Lacing System makes it easy to get in and out of the pair. These inline skates make an excellent choice for beginners.

Bladerunner by Rollerblade Advantage Pro XT Inline Skates

Another good option for new skaters, the Bladerunner by Rollerblade Advantage PRO XT has a customizable three-part closure system that provides a secure fit with ankle support and 80mm wheels with ABEC 7 bearings for moderate speed and control. The PRO XT also boasts a flexible boot with plush, breathable padding, a supportive shell and low-profile composite frame to keep you feeling stable, supported and balanced.

Roller Derby Aerio Q-84 Inline Skates

Designed with 84mm wheels and Bevo Gold-7 race-rated bearings, Roller Derby’s Aerio Inline Skates are great for both recreational and fitness skating. These inline skates also feature a solid, lightweight frame, articulated, flexible shell that delivers ankle support and freedom of movement and a ventilated boot with memory foam padding for comfort. Finally, the Locking Cam-Lever buckle, velcro power strap and laces come together to lend a secure fit.

Best for Intermediate Skaters:

FR Skates FRX 80 Freeskates

FR Skates’ FRX 80 Freeskates have 80mm/85A wheels that are harder and smaller with ABEC 7 bearings, making them speedy, easily maneuverable and ideal for urban free skating or freestyle skating. They come with a molded shell and a removable, washable padded liner for support and stability. Meanwhile, the X2R frame allows for a flat setup that suits most beginners or a rockered setup for increased maneuverability. To switch between these two modes, simply flip the front and rear frame axles. Durable Street King 80mm/85A wheels with TwinCam MW Bearings finish off the design for a great spin.

Decathlon Oxelo FIT500 Inline Fitness Skates

Made for intermediate skaters and mid-distance outings, Decathlon’s Oxelo FIT500 Inline Fitness Skates feature foam padding, heel cushioning and a semi-soft boot liner with mesh to prevent moisture buildup. They also have a stiff, high cuff, micrometric buckle and instep strap for adjustable security. And for a controlled glide, these inline skates for men also come with 80mm wheels with 80A hardness and ABEC 7 bearings.

K2 Skate F.I.T. 84 Pro Inline Skates Recreational and skilled skaters alike can enjoy K2 Skate’s F.I.T. 84 Pro, which delivers a relaxed-fitting boot with plenty of ventilation, a secure closure system and a stiff aluminum frame that holds onto more energy than plastic composite frames. Underfoot, the K2 84mm 80A wheels are on the soft side to provide good grip and shock absorption and feature TwinCam ILQ5 bearings for an ideal balance of comfort and speed.

K2 Skate F.I.T. 84 Pro Inline Skate

Fila Legacy Pro 84 Inline Skates

Fila’s Legacy Pro 84 features a rigid yet flexible aluminum frame as well as 84mm/83A wheels with ABEC 7 bearings that allow you to cruise both indoors or outdoors. To ensure a comfortable fit, the style utilizes Fila Air Flow technology for keeping feet cool, layers of padding and a triple closure system that locks the foot down.

Best for Experts:

5th Element Stealth 84 Inline Skates

If you’re a more advanced skater, you can’t go wrong with the 5th Element Stealth 84 Inline Skates designed for a combination of speed, comfort and performance. The style has it all — including an all-aluminum chassis for superior energy transfer to help you get more power with every stride and 84mm wheels with ABEC 7 bearings for more precision and speed with less effort. It also has a soft, ventilated boot to keep you comfortable and protected and an easily adjustable closure system for a secure fit.

Alpha 125mm Inline Skates

Also for more serious skaters, the Alpha 125mm Inline Skates has a lightweight aluminum frame with quick-change axels that can accommodate any size wheel, making them incredibly versatile. The oversized 125mm wheels will perform well both indoors and outdoors and feature Bevo Gold-7 Race-Rated chrome bearings so you can travel far at high speeds. And to help you go the distance, the style has a hard shell boot with a quick-dry liner and micro-fit closures.

Rollerblade Macroblade Inline Skates

The Rollerblade Macroblade has a sturdy frame with a lower-profile design for enhanced speed and maneuverability. Engineered mesh in the upper and a padded interior provide plenty of cushioning and breathability for a comfortable ride. Meanwhile, a stiff, high cuff coupled with a power strap and speed-lace closure are designed to offer a secure fit with good ankle support. The 100mm/85A wheels and SG9 bearings should minimize wear, optimize speed and make this pair ideal for skating longer distances.