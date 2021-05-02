15 Women’s Hiking Sandals for Hitting the Trail

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Being stuck inside for the last few months means you’re probably more eager than ever to go outdoors. As summer approaches and outdoor adventures loom on the horizon, you may want to invest in a pair of hiking sandals. These offer the support of hiking boots, yet will keep feet much cooler on the trail and ensure you won’t have to worry about getting your socks wet while trekking though any streams.

When shopping for the right pair, consider the type of terrain you’ll be encountering. If you plan to hike more advanced, rocky trails, sandals with stabilizing shanks and thicker, lugged soles for enhanced grip are a good idea. Meanwhile, leisure walkers who prefer leveled paths may choose a simpler style.

Here, we rounded up some great hiking sandals for women to suit different needs.

When compiling our selection, we looked to trusted outdoor brands like The North Face, Keen and Teva for styles with optimal performance and comfort features. All of our picks include supportive cushioning and footbeds and sturdy outsoles designed to keep you stable on uneven terrain. And for a secure fit, they should be easily adjustable. Additionally, some have rubber toe guards for extra protection against sharp objects or obstacles you may encounter on your journey.

Read on to shop our picks.

The North Face Skeena Sandal

The North Face’s Skeena Sandal offers practicality without compromising style. An eco-friendly silhouette, it features a 100% recycled nylon webbing upper with adjustable hook-and-loop straps, a supportive compression-molded EVA midsole and 40% recycled tri-lug rubber outsoles for reliable grip and long-lasting wear.

Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandal

Also crafted from recycled content, Teva’s Hurricane XLT2 features quick-drying, adjustable straps and comes in a wide variety of colorways and fun prints. While the brand’s signature Universal Strapping System supports the foot and offers durability, a contoured footbed with a textured pattern and EVA-cushioned midsole promote comfort. The style also includes a nylon shank for enhanced stability on uneven terrain and rugged Durabrasion Rubber outsoles for superb traction.

Keen Newport H2 Sandals

A protective toe guard, ventilated nylon upper and soft hydrophobic foam lining that doesn’t absorb water make Keen’s Newport H2 Sandals ready to take on riverbeds. Meanwhile, multi-lug outsoles with razor-sipped pods provide greater traction on slick surfaces. You can also count on this pair to keep you comfortable and supported thanks to an EVA footbed that inhibits odor and a contoured EVA midsole. A Cord Lock mechanism that allows for a quick, snug fit pulls the rugged design together.

Chaco Odyssey Sandal

The Chaco Odyssey Sandal has a breathable mesh polyester upper with synthetic overlays for added structure and sturdy buckles to secure the fit. Highlights include a podiatrist-certified LuvSeat footbed for comfort, an antimicrobial treatment to help fight odor-causing bacteria and Chacogrip rubber compound outsoles optimized for traction on wet surfaces. The vegan-friendly style also features a women’s-specific, dual-density EVR midsole to keep wearers light on their feet mile after mile.

Ecco Sport Offroad Sandal

Clarks Wave 2.0 Skip Sandal

Specifically designed as a river sandal, Clarks Wave 2.0 Skip elevates the foot with a thicker footbed to ensure safety while traversing mossy, rocky terrain. Also featuring WaveWalk motion-control technology with a sculpted rocker sole, these sandals absorb shock and disperse weight to keep you moving for longer. They also have adjustable hook-and-loop straps, a sustainable Contoured Comfort footbed and sustainable soles for premium comfort and traction.

Merrell Kahuna Web Sandal

Merrell’s Kahuna Web Sandal is built on a Vibram rubber sole designed for maximum grip in all weather conditions, plus a shock-absorbing air cushioning in the heel and an EVA midsole and footbed for stability and comfort. Crafted with a durable nylon and breathable mesh upper for added comfort and longevity, the style is finished off with a hook-and-loop closure system that lets you make quick and easy adjustments on the go.

Lands’ End All Weather Sandal

Equipped to perform rain or shine, Lands’ End All Weather Sandal has got you covered. The style boasts a durable, quick-drying polyester upper, adjustable toe and velcro straps for a custom fit. Underfoot, a plush memory foam footbed helps prevent foot fatigue.

Skechers Performance On-The-Go 600 Brilliancy Sandal

Available in wide-width options, Skechers Performance’s On-The-Go 600 Brilliancy Sandal offers a sleek, sporty look and great comfort features. Not only does it include a GOga Max footbed and impact-absorbing midsole for lightweight comfort, but it also utilizes GOimpulse and integrated Goga Pillars technology for flexibility and responsiveness. What’s more, it boasts multi-directional outsoles for reliable traction.

Adidas Cyprex Ultra Walking Sandals

Great for casual hiking, Adidas’ Cyprex Ultra Walking Sandals also have adjustable straps with buckle closures and a contoured footbed that meets the arches for a comfortable fit. Additionally, grippy lugged soles offer enhanced wet-surface traction. Available in black and “Wild Moss,” the sporty style has a breathable, wear-resistant upper and features the brand’s signature Three Stripes detailing on the toe strap.

L.L. Bean Katahdin 4-Point Sandals

L.L. Bean’s Katahdin 4-Point Sandals includes an adjustable hook-and-loop closure system with straps made of fast-drying polyester jacquard webbing. Coming in multiple colorway options, this trail-worthy style also features a lightly lugged rubber outsole and high-rebound EVA midsole for support and comfort.

Northside Burke II Sport Athletic Sandals

Another pair made for off-road adventuring, Northside’s Burke II Sport Athletic Sandal features breathable, water-friendly materials, a protective toe cap and elastic drawstring lacing system for a snug fit. It also sits on a lightweight EVA cushioned footbed and durable multi-directional outsoles to promote steady footing.

Salomon Speedcross Sandals

Salomon’s Speedcross is inspired by the brand’s trail running shoe, offering the same traction, protection and comfort in sandal form. It’s fixed with a 360° footbed that wraps around the foot to reduce friction and boost comfort and provides maximum grip on uneven terrain thanks to Speedcross lugs and Contagrip outsoles.

Hoka One One Hopara Sandals

Offering a silhouette inspired by Hoka’s popular running shoe styles, the Hoka One One Hopara Sandal has a synthetic and neoprene upper with strategic cutouts for increased drainage and flexible comfort. It also features a rubber toe cap for protection, gusseted collar with pull tabs and a quick-lace system for easy adjustments. An amply cushioned midsole allows for a responsive ride, while deep, multi-directional lugs promote great grip.

Columbia Sport Sandals

Columbia’s Sport Sandals feature hydrophobic webbing straps with secure buckles, plus non-marking wet traction outsoles. Furthermore, they boast a two-part midsole, featuring a plush TechLite footbed encased by a firmer TechLite frame for added support.