6 Best Hiking Sandals for Men

Get ready to explore the great outdoors with a pair of hiking sandals.

In addition to the hiking boot, this footwear style is an excellent option to slip on, especially when it gets too hot to wear a regular shoe while out and about. Often made from water-resistant materials, hiking sandals can function as the ultimate summer shoe, allowing you to protect your feet during any warm-weather activity.

Equipped with a grippy and grooved rubber sole for traction, these sandals will grant you the confidence to take on any terrain. Plus, several styles are also offered in women’s and kid’s sizes, so the whole family can join in on the fun of getting a pair of hiking sandals for your next adventure, wherever it may be.

Whether you prefer a closed-toe sandal or favor one with plenty of open space, there’s a silhouette for you. You can even style them with a pair of hiking socks, too.

Additionally, as the fashion world continues to tap inspiration from hiking and other outdoor activities, these sandals are not only functional but also considered stylish, making men’s hiking sandals a versatile choice for the summer season ahead.

Classic styles from Chaco and contemporary options from Xero Shoes make our list. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best hiking sandals for men to shop now. Take a look.

Men’s Chaco Z/2 Classic Sandal

One of the most popular hiking sandals is Chaco’s Z/2 Classic. Since 1989, the brand’s sandals have been one of the top choices for adventurers out there. This signature model has adjustable straps for a custom fit and a rubber-bottomed sole designed to grip any terrain. Today, the sandal comes in a variety of colorways, ranging from classic black to earth-toned shades featuring contemporary designs.

Men’s Keen Newport H2 Sandal

Keen offers several waterproof hiking sandals, but the brand’s Newport H2 stands out thanks to its closed-toe upper that features washable canvas. There’s also an antibacterial footbed to curb odor as well as a grooved sole for traction on both wet and dry surfaces. The style is also available in women’s and kid’s sizing, making this hiking sandal perfect for the whole family.

Men’s Kamik ByronBay Sandal

Another closed-toe hiking sandal option to conside is Kamik’s ByronBay Sandal. This shoe offers not only foot protection but also lets your feet breathe with ease. The adjustable straps feature bungee cord ties so you can customize your fit.

Men’s Xero Shoes Z-Trail Sandal

If you’re looking for a hiking sandal on the lightweight side, consider the Xero Shoes’ Z-Trail sandal. This pair offers the same protection as your average sport sandal but with 76% less of the bulk. These shoes are so lightweight that they can be rolled up and fitted in a backpack or back pocket, too.

Men’s Teva Original Universal Sandal

Another well-loved style is Teva’s Original Universal sandal. Almost half the price of a pair of Chacos, this sandal is a wallet-friendly choice. It features adjustable straps and a grippy sole that can take on a variety of landscapes. The lightweight shoe is perfect for a summer adventure and available in sizes for the whole family.

Men’s ECCO Yucatan Sandal

Ecco’s Yucatan Sandals are great, whether you’re on the trail or off. The lightweight EVA footbed is made with soft microfiber foam to give you cushion while you trek. Complete with a grooved rubber sole for traction, these sturdy leather sandals also help you grip any surface with ease. The style is offered in a variety of neutral colors on Amazon.com.