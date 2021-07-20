12 Best Hiking Boots for Women, According to Enthusiastic Customer Reviews

Teva Grandview GTX Boot

The Teva Grandview GTX boot employs a waterproof leather and quick-dry mesh upper with a Gore-Tex bootie to keep the elements out. For comfortable support, it’s designed with a wider toe box, soft knit lining, EVA foam footbed and a Universal Heel-Lock System that helps to keep the heel securely in place. It also utilizes a stabilizing midfoot shank and Vibram Mega Grip outsoles for optimal traction when traversing wet and dry surfaces.

What reviewers say: “I LOVE these Teva boots! They are true to size, lightweight and comfortable. No breaking in required. I have only had them for 1 week and it already feels like I am walking on pillows with each step. The color and design are as pictured and the Gore-Tex was worth it. Can’t wait to pack these for my next camping trip!”



Ariat Terrain Boot

Some highlights of the Ariat Terrain boot include a full-grain leather upper with Corduraor print details, moisture-wicking linings and ATS technology to promote all-day comfort. Padding around the collar combined with shock-absorbing EVA midsoles and flexible Duratread outsoles also make this hiker an excellent option for all sorts of outdoor adventures.

What reviewers say: “I bought these boots for hiking and durability out on the farm. I took them with me when I went non-technical canyoneering in Utah and let me say, they did not let me down. Descending into the canyon was terrifying, but these boots offered great grip and did not fault in the ankles. Great support, surprisingly light and extremely comfortable. Great shock absorption and sole support. Didn’t get overly hot or uncomfortable (and this was my first time wearing them/breaking them in!!!). These are my most trusted pair of boots, feels like a second (more protective) skin.”

Xpeti Thermator Mid Waterproof Hiking Boot

Perfect to wear on cold weather excursions, Xpeti’s Thermator mid is waterproof inside and out and features 200 grams of Thinsulate Insulation for warmth in temps as low as -13 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, its outsoles are built to take on snowy, uneven terrain and its EVA midsole should help you go the distance.

What reviewers say: “I’ve tried and returned two other brands which didn’t fit right. These Xpeti boots are exactly what I’ve been looking for: rugged but lightweight, warm, waterproof and comfortable. I’ve been hiking in snow and slogged through streams and my feet stayed warm, dry and comfy. But be sure to get a full size larger, though, as they run narrow.”

Keen Targhee II Mid Hiking Boot

Earning hundreds of five-star reviews, Keen’s Targhee II mid has a waterproof leather upper with webbing and mesh for ventilation and a breathable waterproof membrane. Other notable components of this boot include a dual-density foam footbed, torsion stability ESS shank, compression-molded EVA midsole and a rugged outsole feauring multidirectional lugs. A special design also helps to prevent heel slippage.

What reviewers say: “I love these boots. I went a half size up and the fit was perfect. There was no breaking-in time at all; I wore them on a 7-mile hike right after I got them and my feet were completely comfortable up and down the mountain trails. Thanks to small bunions, I have trouble finding shoes that don’t hurt, but these let me forget the bunions are there at all. Wish I could wear them with everything.”

Hi-Tec Red Rock Mid Waterproof Boot

Not only will Hi-Tec’s Red Rock boot keep you dry thanks to a waterproof upper and Dri-Tec membrane, but it’s also built to offer top-notch support. The collar is designed with ample padding to cushion the ankle while a molded EVA footbed helps to soften your every step. You can also rely on this pair to grip the ground firmly and reduce impact to minimize strain on your body.

What reviewers say: “These felt great right out of the box! They are very roomy. My toes did not feel tight or squished. I wore them for the first time on a snow hike and the shoes got wet of course, but my feet stayed dry! Super impressed by this since I thought they would soak through. I wore a pair of knee-high socks and wool socks over those socks and they did not feel tight.”

Bearpaw Corsica Waterproof Hiker Boot

Customers praise the support and glove-like fit offered by Bearpaw’s Corsica hiker. The boot employs a weatherproof upper and bootie, memory foam-cushioned footbed and EVA midsole to help keep you light on your feet. The collar and tongue are also packed with cushy padding and the sturdy outsole is crafted to make you feel confident as you hike in all sorts of conditions.

What reviewers say: “I bought these shoes for the intention of hiking in the Rockies. Over the years, I’ve noticed that I need more support as I age. These shoes have provided just that. I feel much more supported in my ankles, especially while traversing large boulders and uneven terrain. Should have purchased these sooner.”

Skechers Trego Rocky Mountain Boot

Another fully waterproof design, Skechers’ Trego Rocky Mountain boot is for the hiker with wide or sweaty feet. The shoe incorporates the brand’s signature Relaxed fit design with a breathable fabric lining, Air Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole and shock-absorbing midsole. A padded tongue and collar and rubber outsoles with all-terrain traction complete the stylish silhouette.

What reviewers say: “I love these bad boys. They are totally waterproof. I liked the color so much, I bought them even though I figured they would get muddy and gross really fast. But guess what? They wipe clean super easily! They have held their colorway better than I would have anticipated. The ankle support is good — comfortable and stable. I wore them for a bit more than a mile on uneven muddy terrain the first time I took them out of the box with no problems, no breaking in time. Excellent value for the money.”

The North Face Ultra Fastpack IV Mid FutureLight Hiking Boot

What’s not to love about The North Face’s Ultra Fastpack hiking boots? The popular outdoor brand equips this top-rated style with a proprietary Futurelight membrane and mesh upper for comfortable performance on wet trails. Moreover, it has energy-returning midsoles, Vibram outsoles and a midfoot shank to provide support and reduce fatigue on uneven terrain.

What reviewers say: “These boots are just what I needed to walk outside in cold, wet weather. They fit well and are flexible like a walking/running shoe but are waterproof and warm. There’s no real break-in needed. I walked five miles the first time I wore them.”

On Cloudrock Waterproof Boot

On’s Cloudrock waterproof boot does it all. The sporty, sock-like style seals out water but lets foot moisture escape and is Speedboard-engineered to provide balance on uneven terrain. To top it all off, the boot is designed with midfoot support, high energy-return cushioning and grippy Cloudtec soles to help you hike farther.

What reviewers say: “These are the best all-around extreme hiking, rock climbing, bush-bashing boots you will find. Completely waterproof, you can walk through creeks without getting your feet wet, spill hot coffee on your feet and not get burned, go through different types of dirt, rock and sand, and the boots held up awesome. They are easy to clean and don’t smell after a huge adventure, too. Great support, great grip, awesome waterproofing, super light and comfortable. Perfect Boots!”