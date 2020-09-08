If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The best high-waisted workout leggings will stay in place while giving you that sculpted, contoured fit.

High-waisted leggings have become a stylish staple for women while they work up a sweat, as the pant can flatter any figure. Often constructed from compression fabric, high-waisted workout leggings will have you feeling supported and secure through any workout. With a variety of options and colors offered online, finding the right high-waisted workout leggings have never been easier.

Brands such as Lululemon, Nike and Target all have options to consider when on the hunt for a new pair of workout leggings to add into your routine. Amazon.com has a few options, as well. Shoppers can wear these leggings while working out or take a style cue from celebs such as Vanessa Hudgens or Sofia Richie, who love wearing the athletic pant when out and about.

Vanessa Hudgens spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 26. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Below, take a look at our roundup of best high-waisted leggings for women.

Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight

One of the most popular leggings from Lululemon, the Wunder Under High-Rise Tight features the brand’s signature Luxtreme fabric that’s sweat-wicking and breathable. The high-waisted workout legging also comes in a variety of colorways ranging from classic black to sage green and sky blue.

Outdoor Voices LightForm Hi-Rise Leggings

Another high-waisted workout legging that has a cult-following is Outdoor Voice’s LightForm Hi-Rise Leggings. Not only are OV’s leggings super stylish, but the elastic-free waistband is comfortable yet sculpting, so shoppers don’t have to worry about their workout gear slipping down.

Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings

Spanx has earned a reputation for making shapewear that holds everything in place. These stretchy high-waisted workout leggings have a double-layered waistband, perfect for shoppers looking for a little more support while working up a sweat. Plus, the center is seamless, avoiding any awkward camel toe situations.

Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket Tight

Shoppers looking for high-waisted workout leggings with pockets should consider the Salutation Stash Pocket Tight from Athleta. Made from the brand’s Powervita compression fabric, these leggings are made to feel like a “gentle hug.” The style has a three-layer waistband for a secure fit. It’s also constructed with flatlock seams throughout to minimize chafing.

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

The Live In Leggings from Nordstrom-owned brand Zella live up to their name, as they can be worn for any workout or occasion. Available in three colorways, the style is made with moisture-wicking fabric and has a no-slip waistband.

Everlane The Perform Legging

One of the most popular items on Everlane.com, the Perform Legging is made with 58% recycled nylon, giving these high-waisted workout leggings a sustainable twist. These high coverage leggings come in seven colorways and sizes for a highly-customized fit. Shoppers should note they should consider sizing up if they’re in between sizes.

Nike Sculpt Leggings

Get fit with a pair of Nike Sculpt Leggings. These high-waisted workout leggings are made with compression fabric, giving off a sculpted but comfortable fit. Plus, the leggings are available in sizes XS to 2XL, letting shoppers pick the best size to fit their body with ease.

All in Motion Contour Power Waist Leggings

For $25, shoppers can score this pair from Target. All in Motion’s Contour Power Waist Leggings come in sizes XS through XL in both regular and long, allowing shoppers to find the best fit for the shape. The leggings are made with moisture-wicking fabric and also feature a nifty side pocket.

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala’s high-waisted workout leggings not only feature a pocket but also come in 29 colorways. The smooth, seamless fabric is comfortable, while the high-waisted band hugs the body. Plus the flatlock seams help reduce rubbing when you get active in these leggings.

High-Waisted Elevate Compression Leggings

With an average five-star rating on Old Navy’s website, these leggings are a must-have. Now on sale for $20, they feature moisture-wicking fabric, an elasticized waistband and flatlock seams for minimal chafing.

Satina High-Waisted Leggings

A bestseller on Amazon, these high-waisted workout leggings are available for $14. They feature a nylon poly-blend fabric that’s sculpting and soft. The one-size-fits-all legging is also available in a plus-size option.