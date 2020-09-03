11 Best Heated Socks That Will Keep Feet Warm & Cozy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Heated socks are a great option for shoppers to try in the colder months ahead.

Whether to wear at home or for an outdoor activity, electric socks can effectively keep feet warm as temperature drops. The rechargeable socks can provide up to 19 hours of heat, making them perfect to wear for everything from shoveling snow to playing football. They’re also great for people with poor circulation or those who work tend to work long hours outdoors like police officers or firemen.

Amazon offers a range of great heated sock that are either rechargeable or battery-powered. They also come in various colorways and sizes.

Shoppers should make note that the washing instructions for these socks vary. Most socks should be hand washed but some are machine-washable; just make sure to use a cold water setting. Each sock should indicate which washing technique is best in the product description.

Below, take a look at the best heated socks we found on Amazon.com.

GLOBAL VAISON Heated Socks

These rechargeable socks feature three temperature levels so shoppers can regulate with ease. Available in black and grey, these soft socks keep the instep area heated and feature a small pocket where the battery pack fits in.

SNOW DEER Heated Socks

Available in four colors, Snow Deer’s Heated Socks are another rechargeable option for shoppers to try. According to reviews on Amazon, the cotton-poly blend socks are great for outdoor activities including hunting and skiing.

CharmUO Heated Socks

For $27, shoppers can get this one-size-fits-all sock. The rechargeable socks can offer heat for up to 10 hours and feature three standard heating levels found in most electric sock styles.

XBUTY Heated Socks

These layered heating socks offer up to 16 hours of heat, according to Amazon.com. The socks are equipped with alloy heating wire instead of carbon fiber wire, giving them an updated heating element. They’re are also machine washable; simply remove the battery pack and wash the socks in cold water.

Jomst Heated Socks

Jomst heated socks are yet another option fit for outdoor use. The cotton socks feature a windproof layer, heating layer and warm layer to keep feet warm in cold weather conditions. The electric socks include a rechargeable battery and stay warm for four to 10 hours after being fully charged.

Perfect Life Ideas Heated Socks

For a better fit, this battery-powered option comes in three sizes. The socks also feature an antibacterial fabric to prevent odor buildup. Shoppers should note that batteries are not included (it requires three AA batteries to operate).

Begleri Electric Heated Socks

Made from a thick cotton blend, these heated socks can stay warm for up to 19 hours. They’re equipped with four layers to make sure feet are kept nice and warm. For $37, shoppers will receive a pair of heated socks, a rechargeable battery, cable and battery protection cover.

EEIEER Heated Socks

Available in four colors, these heated socks are yet another great option for outdoor activities in the colder months. The battery-powered socks have three temperature settings ensuring feet will be warm.

Pristall Remote Control Heated Socks

This thick style comes with a remote control, allowing shoppers to adjust the three included settings with ease.

Turtle Fur Lectra Heated Socks

These thick wool socks from Turtle Far are another outdoor option for shoppers to try. The Lectra Heated socks come in three colorways and feature a padded reinforced heel and toe. Shoppers can choose between three sizes, too.