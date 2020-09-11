11 Best Heated Gloves That Will Keep Hands Toasty

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you plan to participate in outdoor sports or simply have stiff joints, heated gloves are a great investment for the cold months ahead.

Several options are battery-operated, meaning these gloves can keep your hands warm for prolonged periods of time with ease. Plus, many come with touchscreen-friendly fingertips, so you don’t have to worry about taking off your gloves to text or make a call when you’re outside in the snow.

There are several options and brands for heated gloves shoppers can choose from. Amazon.com has a wide selection of gloves that range from professional-level options to budget-friendly styles, such as those from classic heated pouch brand Hot Hands.

Below, take a look at our round-up of the best heated gloves. These unisex styles are bound to keep your hands nice and toasty for the colder months ahead.

Savior Heated Gloves

In addition to being equipped with three levels of heating that can warm up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit, Savior Heated Gloves are water-resistant and touch screen-friendly. The battery-operated heated gloves also come in a range of sizes for men, women and children.

SNOW DEER Heated Mittens

Shoppers in the market for mittens should consider this heated option from SNOW DEER. These heated gloves are made from sheep’s leather and are considered “professional heated skiing gloves.” With a full charge, these gloves can last up to six hours and keep toasty at up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

Ravean Heated Mittens

Another heated mitten option to consider is from Ravean on Amazon.com. The brand is an official supplier for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard teams. In addition to three temperature settings that can stay heated up to 6.5 hours, these heated gloves are made with four layers of fabric. Shoppers also have the option of purchasing a fingered glove version from the brand, too.

VELAZZIO Thermo1 Heated Gloves

For $80, shoppers can also snag these heated gloves on Amazon.com. VELAZZIO’s heated gloves are also touch-screen friendly and come with three levels of heating that can warm up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, shoppers get a bonus storage bag when purchasing these battery-operated gloves.

Rabbit Room Battery Heated Gloves

Shoppers looking for heated gloves that run on the larger side should consider these battery heated gloves from Rabbit Room. The rechargeable, water-resistant gloves can heat up to 150 degrees Fahrenheit and feature cotton lining on the inside.

Autocastle Heated Gloves

These thick heated gloves will keep your hands warm during the cold months ahead. Made with water-resistant PU leather that’s touch screen-friendly and a soft cotton liner on the inside, these gloves are durable yet comfy.

Aroma Season Heated Gloves

Aroma Season’s heated gloves are another glove fit for larger hands. The rechargeable gloves can heat up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit for up to five hours. (On the lowest setting, these gloves can stay toasty for up to nine hours.)

SVPRO Heated Gloves

Shoppers have the option of purchasing heated gloves from SVPRO with a power button for $60 or without a button for $50. These battery-operated gloves are one size fits all and touch screen-friendly. The rechargeable gloves can heat up to 125 degrees Fahrenheit for three hours when fully charged.

Sangu Heated Gloves

Now $9 off, these heated gloves from Sangu are waterproof and touch screen-friendly. What’s unique about these gloves is that instead of the usual three levels of heating most electric gloves are equipped with, Sangu’s gloves come with five.

PmoYoKo Heated Gloves

These lightweight heated gloves can warm up to 131 degrees Fahrenheit and come with three temperature settings. Priced at $47, these touch screen gloves are great for not only outdoor sports, but are a handy solution for people with stiff joints.

Hot Hands Gloves

Hot Hands is another classic heated glove option that doesn’t need to be charged. Constructed of Pro-Grade sweater fleece, these gloves feature a lined pocket that holds Hot Hands heating packs in place. Shoppers can snag this quick-heating fix for $15 online at Amazon.com.