Best Halloween Socks to Get in the Spooky Spirit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Halloween socks are an easy way to show your holiday spirit. You can pair them with a costume and coordinating face mask, off-duty outfit or even office attire for a fun twist. Whether you’re in need of a pair for the big day or are a year-round ghost fanatic, we’ve rounded up the best Halloween socks for adults (after all, you’re never too old to wear them).

Shop our top picks below.

Fiream Halloween Socks

Coming in a set of six, Fiream takes all the classic Halloween symbols and turns them into a must-have kit for the season. From pumpkins and candy corn to spooky spiders and cats, these socks fit both men and women and come with a ribbed cuff to prevent them from slipping down. Complete with a reinforced toe and heel for durability, these pairs will quickly become your new go-to pairs every October.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Watch on FN

Good Luck Sock Skeleton Socks

Adorned with dancing skeletons, these dark-colored pairs allows you to put a little Halloween boogie into your suit and tie look. And they don’t skimp on quality, either. They’re made breathable cotton and air vents, as well as a durable reinforced toe and thickened heel for comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Different Touch Halloween Socks

This set of 12 festive socks gives you a pair for every day of the week (and more). While the pack includes classic themes like spider webs and pumpkins, it also introduces a few unique motifs like Halloween cocktails.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Target Glow in the Dark Socks

Add a ghoulish element to your look with this pair from Target featuring glow-in the dark ghosts. Made with a lightweight fabric, they should also keep feet cool and comfortable throughout the day.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Boao Halloween Socks

For the bold Halloween fans, Boao has you covered with these thigh-high pairs. Perfect to pair with a classic black dress for your next holiday party, they feature a range of standout hues and patterns like haunted houses and flying bats. The soft yet elasticated pairs are designed to stay up thanks to a secure top band and come as a set of four.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Bullseye’s Playground Halloween Socks

Your feet will stay toasty in the most fun way with a little help from Bullseye’s Playground. Designed in men’s sizes but wearable by all, these pairs offer a more laid-back take on Halloween themes with muted tones and subtle graphics. One pair even features the classic saying, “Trick Or Treat, Smell My Feet!” in elegant lettering.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Bioworld Halloween Socks

Inspired by Michael Myers and the “Halloween” film franchise, these pairs are great for horror movie fanatics. Featuring the infamous character himself, these pairs give your feet a gruesome twist for the holiday.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Primitives by Kathy Halloween Socks

If horror movies aren’t your cup of tea, you may be more of a “Hocus Pocus” fan. From the beloved film starring the likes of Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker comes these inspired socks in a deep purple shade. Humorously reading “Hocus Pocus, I Need Wine To Focus,” these witchy socks make for fun wear during any time of the year.