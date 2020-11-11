Finding the motivation to exercise isn’t always easy, especially when your fancy gym membership has been downgraded to your apartment or backyard. But when the motivation to break a sweat does kick in, you’re going to want to make sure that your at-home gym situation is equipped for the type of exercises you’ll be doing. After all, your workout will only be as effective as your gear. Now, this doesn’t mean that you have to spend lots of money on expensive equipment; it can be as wallet-friendly as buying a new gym mat.

Regardless if you’re a beginner or a certified gym rat, it’s essential that you’ve got the proper support to get your through your workout safely, which is where gym mats come into play. Between their cushioned design and durable material, you’ll be able to tear through your reps and practice your downward-facing dog with comfort and ease. Plus, using a gym mat will get into the cardio-burning mindset faster by helping you establish your gym zone — even if it’s currently happening out of the living room.

Think your at-home workout gear needs a refresh? Read on to find the best gym mats for every type of workout and fitness level.

TENOL Shock Absorption Non-Slip Yoga Mat

This durable-yet-lightweight yoga mat offers over two inches of cushioning to ensure that you’ve got enough padding and support to finish your workout. Its unique 3D modules also help prevent the mat from sliding during usage.

Ewedoos Eco-Friendly Yoga Mat

Made with eco-friendly thermoplastic elastomers material, this yoga mat is great for the environment and will help you improve your yoga poses with its guided body alignment lines for your hands and feet.

Samando Dhyan Yoga Mat

Boasting innovative elasticity, slip-resistance and cushioned comfort, this mat will have your back regardless of when or where your workout motivation strikes thanks to its durable, double-sided meridian grips.

AmazonBasics Exercise Yoga Mat

Available in seven vibrant colors that will complement any at-home gym setup, this top-rated exercise mat’s textured surface delivers enhanced traction — making it ideal for yoga, pilates and low-impact moves.

CAMBIVO Large Yoga Mat

For those with bigger apartments and backyards, this oversized yoga mat ensures that you’ll have plenty of room to break a sweat and even leaves enough space for a partner to exercise next to you. Its wavy-textured underside prevents the mat from sliding on the floor while its laser-graved surface keeps your hands and feet from slipping while you do your thing.

BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Mat

With a silhouette that’s wider than most yoga mats, this all-purpose, non-slip mat is made with premium-quality cushioning and won’t result in any achy hands, knees or elbows while you workout. Plus, it’s moisture-wicking material makes it durable and easy to clean.

SPRI Hanging Exercise Mat

If you’re really missing the mats from the gym, try this authentic, gym-ready exercise mat, which is designed for low-impact exercises, core training and stretching. It can also be hung up for easy storage.

TOPLUS Yoga Mat

This eco-friendly mat provides greater stability than traditional mats, so you can easily switch from pose to pose without fumbling or slipping. It also delivers the perfect amount of cushioning to support your joints while also protecting your hands, knees and elbows from hard surfaces.

CAMBIVO Yoga Mat

Specifically designed for tall yogis and exercise enthusiasts, this vertical-friendly mat is the perfect size to ensure that no one feels restricted or limited while it’s in use. In addition to being kind to the joints, the mat also provides endless stability thanks to its reverse protruding textured no-slip grips.

Odoland Large Yoga Mat

Big enough for any yoga pose, light cardio workout or barefoot bodyweight exercise, this extra-large mat gives you ample practice room while also providing optimal grip and comfort with its no-slip, double-layer construction. It’s also available in eight fun colors.