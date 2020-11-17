Celebrate the Holidays With These Festive Grinch-Themed Face Masks 

As coronavirus cases rise in the U.S., it’s extremely important to continue wearing a protective face mask.

With endless options of styles, colors and patterns, people have gotten creative and fashionable with 2020’s unexpected accessory — and with the holidays upon us, it’s the perfect time to start incorporating some festive designs into your daily mask rotation.

Since face masks are bound to be mainstays in our wardrobe for the foreseeable future, why not have fun with them as you protect yourself and others? If you’re already streaming “The Grinch” on Netflix this season, try a mask that pays homage to the iconic film.

Read on to shop our favorite Grinch-themed face masks for the whole family.

HevenJX The Grinch Face Mask

Send a friendly reminder to those around you to practice social distancing with this hilarious design by HevenJX. The mask is perfect for running errands or working out as it’s very soft and breathable. The mask is also water repellent.

Costumes Center Adult Grinch Mask

This year has been tough for everyone. Lift the spirits of your fellow grocery shore stoppers or the barista at your local coffee shop with this mask that features a little pandemic humor.

Big Boyd Shirt Co. Grinch Christmas Mask

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we celebrate birthdays, graduations and more milestone events, and the same will be true for holiday festivities. This Grinch-themed mask offers a satirical take on that, emblazoned with the phrase “How the COVID stole Christmas.” It’s made out of cotton and features two layers for extra protection.

HevenJX The Grinch Face Mask With Filter

This frowny-face mask is equipped with five layers and a replaceable filter for ultimate protection. It features an adjustable nose band and elastic ear loops to help you achieve a better fit.

JYF Face Mask

Wish everyone a Merry Christmas without having to say it through your mask with this design. The mask fits teenagers and adults of all ages and is perfect for an outdoor run. It not only protects you from germs but also dust and pollen.

Vivahouse Cindy Lou Who Face Mask

Believe in the good in the world like Cindy Lou Who with this Grinch-themed face cover. The mask is made with skin-friendly polyester and a non-allergenic fabric. It also features a nose clip, which creates a locked-down seal for safety and protection. The face mask is washable and can be worn many times.

Generic The Grinch Face Mask

Remember hugs? We certainly do. This fun mask not only pokes fun at society’s new normal, but also reminds people to practice social distancing. This mask is made from high-quality material and features two layers of protection with soft, stretchy ear straps for long-lasting comfort.

Empty The Grinch Face Mask

Everyone around you will get into the holiday spirit after seeing this grinning Grinch. This mask is stretchy and adjustable for ultimate comfort and protects customers from breathing in dust and pollen.

Oryee Children’s The Grinch Face Mask

Let your kids join in on the fun with this children’s face cover. The mask is soft to the touch and breathable. The ear straps are also adjustable to fit kids of all sizes.

Vivahouse The Grinch Face Mask

This texture-like mask will have everyone doing a double take. Viva House boasts that this mask features a soft and breathable fabric that won’t irritate skin. It’s also good for dust protection and can be worn in all types of weather conditions.

Yuesuo The Grinch Face Mask

You won’t have to deal with any nonsense when wearing this mask. This mask is made out of 100% polyester and features a filter that can be replaced. It’s also washable and windproof.

Generic Back Up Buttercup Grinch Face Mask

Everyone will remain exactly six feet away from you when you’re wearing this bold mask. This cloth mask has a cozy fit as it’s breathable and waterproof. When you’re done for the day, you can throw it in the wash for your next wear.