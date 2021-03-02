10 Festive Green Socks to Wear This St. Patrick’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially March, meaning St. Patrick’s Day is almost upon us. In case you don’t want to get pinched on the day, but aren’t ready to go full-on Grinch in a head-to-toe green outfit, consider wearing green socks.

While any monochrome pair will do, styles featuring festive prints like shamrocks or leprechauns will really get you into the spirit of things — even if you’ll be spending the holiday at home this year.

From quarter-length to knee-high pairs, we rounded up 10 cute green socks for women that are perfect to sport this St. Patrick’s Day. Shop them all ahead.

Sock It to Me St. Patrick’s Day Socks These playful green crew socks are designed with rainbows, unicorns and pots of gold. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Hot Sox Novelty Crew Socks

Featuring green and orange details inspired by the Irish flag, this cheeky pair is embroidered with shamrocks and the famous saying: “Kiss Me, I’m Irish.”

Hysteria By Happy Socks Liza Quarter Sock

Offering a cool colorblocked design, these lightweight viscose socks can easily be worn year-round.

BDG Kelly Ribbed Quarter Sock 2-Pack

This pack of two socks gives you one pair of ribbed lime green socks and another style with horizontal kelly green and white stripes.

Angelina Referee Knee High Socks

A knee-high style, this sporty kelly green pair can be worn upright or slouched for a more casual look. It comes in a pack of two.

Tipsey Elves St. Patrick’s Day Socks

Another knee-length option, these shamrock-printed socks are uniquely crafted with pocket for holding small essentials like credit cards and keys.

Donegal Bay Ireland Green Tube Socks

Also inspired by Ireland’s national flag colors, these sporty green tube socks have white and orange stripes around the top and are stamped with a white shamrock.

K. Bell Shamrock Socks

A vibrant all-over shamrock print and green trim make these crew socks perfect for St. Paddy’s Day.

BambooMN Fuzzy Socks

Looking for something just a little bit cozier? These plush green socks, which come in a value pack with four pairs, fit the bill.

Good Luck Sock St. Patrick’s Day Leprechaun Socks

These fun leprechaun and shamrock-printed socks may just be your new good luck charm.