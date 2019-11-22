Sign up for our newsletter today!

This Buzzy Brand Offers the Ultimate Work to Weekend Sneakers — Shop Our Favorites

By Victor Deng
Greats Court Classic Grey
The lateral side of the Greats Court Classic in a grey colorway.
CREDIT: Greats

New York-based Greats is a brand that every sneaker enthusiast should have on their wish list.

After emerging as one of the hottest new labels in the sneaker space in 2014, Greats has consistently produced high-quality yet affordable footwear styles that appeal to a wide range of audiences, thanks to the brand’s simple, elegant designs and color palettes. It’s also worth noting that shoppers within the United States are eligible for free shipping and returns on all orders if they are not completely satisfied with their purchase.

While most of the shoes are available for both men and women select styles including the Court is exclusive to men and the Royale Denim is offered for women sizing.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Greats styles for men and women to add to your wardrobe.

Greats The Royale

One of the more popular silhouettes offered from the brand is the Royale, made of premium Italian leather and retailing for $179.

Greats Royale White

Great Men’s Royale Sneakers, $179; Greats.com

Greats Women’s Royale Sneakers, $179; Greats.com

Greats The Royale Knit

Greats took its signature Royale silhouette and updated it with yarn from recycled ocean plastics.

Greats Royale Knit Maroon

Great Men’s Royale Knit Sneakers, $119; Greats.com

Great Women’s Royale Sneakers, $179; Greats.com

Greats The Royale Shearling

For the colder months ahead, Greats has added a warm shearling sock collar that’s paired with a tonal suede upper and a light gum outsole for contrast.

Greats Royale Shearling Navy

Great Men’s Royale Shearling Sneakers, $189; Greats.com

Great Women’s Royale Sneakers, $189; Greats.com

Greats The Royale Denim

As the name suggests, the Greats Royale has been upgraded with a durable denim material on the upper for year-round wear.

Greats Royale Denim White

Great Men’s Royale Denim Sneakers, $159; Greats.com

Great Women’s Royale Sneakers, $159; Greats.com

Greats The Royale Safari

For the female sneaker fans is an exotic iteration with a zebra pony hair upper on the timeless Great Royale model.

Greats Royale Safari Zebra Women's

Great Men’s Royale Safari Sneakers, $189; Greats.com

Great Women’s Royale Sneakers, $189; Greats.com

Greats Royale Suede

To go along with the premium theme, this Greats Royal is covered in a luxurious Italian suede upper that features a tonal almond color palette that extends onto the soles.

Greats Royal Suede Tan

Great Men’s Royale Suede Sneakers, $179; Greats.com

Great Women’s Royale Sneakers, $179; Greats.com

Greats Men’s The Royale Ripstop

This variation of the Royale silhouette boasts durable ripstop nylon to handle the unexpected weather elements while 3M reflective accents and laces elevate the look.

Greats Royale Ripstop Grey

Great Men’s Royale Ripstop Sneakers, $159; Greats.com

Greats Women’s Royale Denim

To go along with your favorite pair of jeans, the Greats Royal also arrives for the ladies executed with dark indigo denim uppers, gold heel tab, and a gum outsole for durability. This style is exclusive to the ladies.

Greats Royale Denim Indigo Women's

Great Women’s Royale Denim Sneakers, $159; Greats.com

Greats Men’s Royale Plaid

To get into the holiday spirit, this limited-edition Greats Royale is executed with a unique flannel plaid pattern as well as soft suede details throughout.

Greats Royale Plaid Red

Great Men’s Royale Plaid Sneakers, $189; Greats.com

Great Women’s Royale Sneakers, $189; Greats.com

Greats Men’s The Royale High Gum

Greats take its best-selling style and literally elevates it into a high-top silhouette that’s built to last with a premium leather upper and a gum outsole for traction. This style is only offered in men’s sizing.

Greats Royale High Gum Cloud

Great Men’s Royale High Gum Sneakers, $199; Greats.com

Greats Men’s The Court

The Greats Court shoe takes its design cues from classic basketball heritage and sneakers inspired by the court while still handcrafted in Italy for a touch of luxury. Note that this style is only offered in men’s sizing.

Greats Court Classic Grey

Great Men’s Court Sneakers, $179; Greats.com

