25 Great Golf Gifts for Men

By Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore

Emily Belfiore

More Stories By Emily

best golf gifts for men
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Stuck on what to get the golf enthusiast that’s on your holiday list this year? While it may seem like they already have everything they could possibly need, there are plenty of great golf gift ideas out there to help them round out their collection.

Regardless of their skill set, golfers are always on the hunt for gear that will help give their game an extra edge. And these days, there are tons of innovative products available that help simplify the classic game while also improving the player’s fundamental skills — think high-tech gadgets that will help them track their ball, upgrade their swing and easily get from putt to putt. They also won’t turn down some extra golf balls, a new golf polo or a crisp pair of golf shoes, so don’t forget to consider the basics as well when searching for golf gifts for men.

But for most golfers, the real fun is getting to crack a beer open with their friends on the green. If your guy is always in charge of bringing the refreshments, he’ll definitely love a compact cooler that will fit comfortably on the golf cart, or even a set of beer cozies to make the drinking experience less messy.

Need more inspiration? Below, find some of the best golf gifts for every type of golfer.

Nike React Infinity Pro Golf Shoes

Sponsored by Nike

Offering comfortable cushioning and innovative traction, these top-selling golf shoes are built to deliver optimal support and grip so you can bring your A-game.

nike react infinity pro golf shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of NIke
Buy: Nike React Infinity Pro Golf Shoes $120
Buy it

FootJoy Men’s WeatherSof Golf Gloves

You can never have too many golf gloves. These fan-favorites are made with the brand’s Exclusive FiberSof material to deliver the game-winning combination of a consistent fit, a soft feel and a secure grip.

golf gloves
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: FootJoy WeatherSof Golf Gloves $19
buy it

Caddyswag Par 6-Pack Golf Bag Cooler

There will never be any shortage of refreshments with this convenient golf bag cooler, which holds up to six standard-sized cans, comes with a reusable freezer pack and easily attaches to your golf bag.

caddyswag golf cooler
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Caddyswag Golf Bag Cooler $25
buy it

Ampcaddy Bluetooth Speaker With Mount

You’ll never be without entertainment when you’re out on the green thanks to this portable Bluetooth speaker. It’s specifically designed to be mounted to your golf cart and delivers up to 20 hours of playtime. Another perk: It’s waterproof!

armcaddy-bluetooth-speaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Ampcaddy Bluetooth Speaker $80
buy it

Callaway 300 Pro Golf Laser Rangefinder

This handy gadget measures the angle of incline and decline of the putt and automatically calculates the slope-adjusted distance so your golfer has all the details he needs to make the perfect swing. It also magnifies up to 600 times, a 1000-yard range and can hone in on multiple zones at once.

callway rangefinder
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Callaway 300 Pro Golf Laser… $200
buy it

SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green

Help your golfer clock in some extra practice hours with this nine-foot indoor putting green. It’s even got a continuous automatic ball return feature so he won’t have to chase the golf balls around after every swing.

indoor golf set
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: SKLZ Indoor Putting Green $50
buy it

Under Armour Tech Golf Polo

Look fresh on the course in this sharp golf polo, which is made with the brand’s sweat-wicking, breathable material and is designed to block out odors.

under armour golf shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Under Armour Tech Golf Polo $27
buy it

Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Stretch Golf Pant

Complete the look with a new pair of golf pants like these, which are designed with sweat-wicking material to keep you comfortable but also offer the perfect stretch to ensure that you have enough mobility to nail the perfect swing.

amazon basics golf pants
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Amazon Essentials Golf Pant $26
buy it

SereneLife 2-Wheel Golf Pushcart

This pushcart can fit almost every size golf bag and is easy to assemble and push thanks to its collapsible, two-wheel design.

serenelife golf pushcart
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: SereneLife Golf Pushcart $80
buy it

BenShot Pint Glass 

This comical pint glass will get a chuckle out of any golfer. And yes, that’s a real golf ball!

benshot golf ball pint glass
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: BenShot Pint Glass $26
buy it

GoSports Golf Practice Hitting Net 

Perfect for beginners that need to work on their swing, this hitting mat brings the driving range to your backyard and has an innovative return feature for added convenience.

gosports golf net
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: GoSports Golf Practice Hitting Net $80
buy it

TOSCANA Sand Trap Cheese Board 

For the golfer who also happens to be a major foodie, this novelty golf-inspired cheese board is bound to become their favorite piece of serveware. Not only does it add a little charm to the kitchen, but it also comes with swing-out drawers that are fully stocked with wine and cheese tools.

golf cheeseboard
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: TOSCANA Sand Trap Cheese Board $50
buy it

Garmin Approach S40 Golf Smartwatch

This top-rated GPS smartwatch has everything you need to have the perfect golf game. It’s able to measure and record your detected shot distances while also allowing manual pin positions so you can easily reference them when needed. Plus, it’s also got a feature that alerts you of any hazards and dogleg holes.

garmin golf smartwatch
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Garmin Golf Smartwatch $253
buy it

SnakeBelly Golf Ball Holder

This grab-n-go-style ball holder clips easily and securely to your golf bag so you can always have your golf balls at the ready.

golf ball holder
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: SnakeBelly Golf Ball Holder $17
buy it

Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls 

Complete the gift with a set of brand new golf balls so your golfer will be fully stocked for his next game.

titleist golf balls
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls $47
buy it

Hot Sox Novelty Crew Socks

Let him show off his love of golf with these putting-inspired crew socks, which come in two fun colors.

golf crew socks
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Hot Sox Golf Socks $11
buy it

10L0L Mini Desktop Golf Bag Pen Holder

Perfect for the golfer with a desk job, this golf bag pen holder will make him feel like he’s back at the green while also helping add flare to his office space. It also comes with three golf club-shaped pens.

golf bag pen holder
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: 10L0L Golf Bag Pen Holder $16
buy it

Fireball 5-Piece Golf Accessories Set

This golf kit comes equipped with three, full-sized microfiber towels, a ball cleaning brush, and a ball marker divot tool so your golfer can have all his tools in one, convenient spot.

golf accessories kit
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Fireball Golf 5-Piece Accessories… $20
buy it

PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer

This game-changing training aid is designed to simulate the exact conditions of putting into a real hole on the green to help get your pacing on track.

puttout pressure trainer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: PuttOut Pressure Putt Trainer $28
buy it

Golf Ball Bottle Opener

Keep this quirky bottle opener keychain handy when there are plenty of beers on tap. It can clip onto your golf bag and belt loop to keep the good times going when you’re on the green.

golf ball bottle opener
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: The BeerWedge Golf Ball Bottle… $28
buy it

“This Is My Tee Shirt” Top

This may seem like a silly gag gift at first, but we’re sure that this will easily become your golfer’s new favorite t-shirt on and off the green.

my golf tee shirt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: This Is My Tee Shirt $15
buy it

GoSports Backyard Golf Cornhole Game

Make golf a family affair with this fun-filled backyard game that golfers of any age will enjoy. Combining elements from both golf and cornhole, the object is to get your ball into the center hole and earn three points all while avoiding the water hole, which results in points lost. If you hit the board or sand hole, you get an additional point.

golf cornhole
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: GoSports Golf Cornhole Game $40
buy it

Athletico Golf Shoe Bag

Keep your shoes in pristine condition while also preventing any unwanted mess and odors in your golf bag with this compact, ventilated carrying case, which also features compartments for your golf balls, tees and more.

golf shoe holder
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Athletico Golf Shoe Bag $20
buy it

Coolie Junction “I’d Tap That” Can Coolie 

Perfect to bring to the green or to enjoy at home, these punny can cozies will keep the temperature of your drinks just right and your hands dry while you have a good time.

beer cozies
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: I'd Tap That Can Coolie (2, Hunter… $9
buy it

Home-it Dual Golf Storage Organizer

If the golfer you’re shopping for really does have all of the latest and greatest gadgets, then give them the gift of organization with this storage rack. It’s got two compartments to comfortably store golf bags galore and four shelves for his tools and gear.

home-it golf organizer
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Home-it Golf Bag Organizer $50
buy it
