9 Tough Shoe Glues for Quick Repairs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Shoes are meant to be loved and worn. As a result, they inevitably suffer damage over time, including tears or detached heels and soles. With a special adhesive, you may be able to extend the life of your favorite pairs without having to take them to a local cobbler. There are shoe glues specifically designed to mend footwear, and a range of brands offer multi-purpose super glues that will also do a solid repair job.

RELATED: 7 Easy Ways to Make Boots Slip-Resistant

When shopping for the right adhesive, you’ll want to consider the material of your shoes, as some glues are only compatible with certain finishes. A flexible formula is key, especially if you’re re-attaching soles. This will not only ensure your shoes remain easy to walk in, but will also help prevent the sole from cracking further.

And it’s always a good idea to opt for a waterproof formula, so you can wear your shoes in wet weather without worrying about them falling apart again.

Watch on FN

Below, we gathered nine great shoe glues to help bring pairs back to life. Every style on the list is affordable, although you’ll find one option designed for work boots that will cost you a little more (but is well worth the splurge). What’s more, they all go on clear so as not to alter the natural color of any finish.

Shoe Goo Repair Adhesive

Shoo Goo won’t budge even when exposed to water, making it great to use for sealing galoshes, waders or rain boots. In addition to rubber, the glue works on a range of other materials like vinyl, canvas and more. It’s designed to be flexible, and as an added bonus, will also create extra traction when used on the bottom of soles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Gorilla Super Glue Gel

Strong enough to bond to wood, ceramic and even metal, Gorilla’s tough formula is a top pick for your most heavy duty boots and shoes. It’s safe to use on fine leather, rubber and more materials, and is specially designed to resist impact for a lasting hold.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Boot-Fix Shoe Glue

Specifically created for use by the shoe repair industry, Boot-Fix’s shoe glue is safe to use on all footwear materials. The formula is waterproof, flexible and should be easy to apply thanks to a precision tip

CREDIT: Amazon

Krazy Glue Brush-On Super Glue

You may already rely on Krazy glue for all your house projects, and it’s great for re-attaching soles, too. It’s made to bond to plastic, leather, vinyl and more.

CREDIT: Amazon

Loctite Ultra Gel Control Super Glue

Loctite’s rubber-toughened glue bonds to nearly all household materials. It should resist impact, shock, vibration and temperature extremes.

CREDIT: Amazon

Tuff Toe Waterproof Shoe Repair Glue

There’s no need to throw out your trusty work boots thanks to this special boot glue. Made from the same ballistic grade polyurethane adhesive used by NASA, this waterproof formula offers non-conductive, high-heat resistance for shoes used in rugged working conditions. It will bond to many finishes and offers stain protection against chemicals, grease and oil.

CREDIT: Amazon

Gear Aid Shoe and Boot Repair Adhesive

Flexible, waterproof and abrasion-resistant, Gear Aid’s adhesive is a great option for sealing cracks on everything from running shoes to hiking boots. It works on many materials, including leather, suede, neoprene and GORE-TEX, and bonds permanently to soles with a firm hold that shouldn’t crack over time.

CREDIT: Amazon

Amazing Goop II Adhesive

What’s great about this glue is that even if some excess formula dries on the exterior of your shoes during application, you can easily paint over it. The glue is also flexible and features UV inhibitors, which help resist yellowing and cracking in all types of weather conditions.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Barge All-Purpose TF Cement

Created to offer a super-strong hold, this option from Barge works on many common shoe materials like leather, cotton and neoprene. Additionally, it’s waterproof and free of toluene, a pungent and mildly harmful liquid often used in adhesives.