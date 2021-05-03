12 Chic Gladiator Sandals to Complete Summer Outfits

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the world’s most ancient shoe styles, gladiators sandals were originally worn as utilitarian footwear that offered a bit of protection. Today, they’re considered a summer staple, with numerous designers offering their own interpretations. (Most recently, Gianvito Rossi debuted a series of gladiator sandals as a part of his spring ’21 collection.)

Typically designed with flat soles and several straps, they can easily be worn from day to night and dressed up or down —whether with denim shorts or twirl-worthy frocks — for a range of occasions. They’re offered in a variety of silhouettes, including ankle-length styles and bolder knee-high silhouettes. What’s more, they come with varying degrees of strapiness to suit your personal aesthetic.

With such a vast selection to choose from, though, shopping for gladiator sandals can be overwhelming. To make life easier, we rounded up some great styles from popular brands like Dr. Martens, Clarks and more. In addition to being chic, many of these pairs are equipped with features like arch-supporting footbeds and flexible soles for added comfort.

Dr. Martens Nartilla Platform Sandals

Dr. Martens Nartilla Platform Sandals will add a subtle edge to any warm-weather look. They feature a lace-up design, ample cushioning underfoot for all-day comfort and signature yellow Dr. Martens stitching around the midsole.

Made to be comfortable right out of the box, Clarks’ Manilla Parham Gladiator Sandals should require zero break-in time. The sleek, slightly heeled style is made from genuine leather and features a breathable Ortholite footbed and flexible outsole. Additionally, two buckle straps allow for an adjustable, secure fit.

Y oki Anya 50 Sandals

Add a bit of drama to any ensemble with these strappy Yoki Anya 50 Sandals featuring faux leather cutouts that extend up the calf. Available in two colors, they offer a stretchy fit and include a subtle zipper at the back to make them easier to put on.

Sas Aria Gladiator Sandals

If you have wider feet, Sas’ Aria Gladiator Sandals make a great choice as they come in two extended width options. Also available in black and white, this supple leather pair features adjustable straps, a Supersoft Microfiber lining and footbed made to contour to the natural curves of your foot.

Tkees Joe Suede & Leather Sandals

Tkees’ Joe Suede & Leather Sandals are designed with soft suede straps that wrap around the ankle, as well as a cushioned leather insole to soften your step.

Schutz Mariah Sandal

Looking for a subtle lift? Try Schutz’s Mariah Sandals, featuring a wooden block heel. Up top, the style boasts velvety caged straps that hit just above the ankle and slim ties to fine-tune the fit.

Free People Anya Gladiator Sandals

Channel ancient times in Free People’s Anya Gladiator Sandals. The style featuring a leather upper, lining and sole is equipped with an elongated thong toe strap and multiple crisscross straps. They’re also designed with a rear zipper for convenience.

Michael Michael Kors Amos Leather Gladiator Sandals

These Michael Michael Kors Amos Leather Gladiator Sandals deliver a polished and minimalistic aesthetic, complete with wide leather straps and a single ankle strap closure adorned with gold touches.

Vince Camuto Seseti Sandals

Another studded style, Vince Camuto’s Seseti Sandals have a strappy leather upper with circular stud detailing, two adjustable buckle straps, padded footbeds and a zippered back for easy on and off access.

Ash Pasadena Gladiator Sandals

If you can’t enough hardware embellishments, look no further than Ash’s Pasadena Gladiator Sandals. The black leather style is decorated in silver-tone hardware throughout, plus two simple buckle straps to keep the foot from moving out of place.