12 Chic Gladiator Sandals to Complete Summer Outfits

By Allie Fasanella
CREDIT: Anut21ng Photo / Shutterstock

One of the world’s most ancient shoe styles, gladiators sandals were originally worn as utilitarian footwear that offered a bit of protection. Today, they’re considered a summer staple, with numerous designers offering their own interpretations. (Most recently, Gianvito Rossi debuted a series of gladiator sandals as a part of his spring ’21 collection.)

Typically designed with flat soles and several straps, they can easily be worn from day to night and dressed up or down —whether with denim shorts or twirl-worthy frocks — for a range of occasions. They’re offered in a variety of silhouettes, including ankle-length styles and bolder knee-high silhouettes. What’s more, they come with varying degrees of strapiness to suit your personal aesthetic.

With such a vast selection to choose from, though, shopping for gladiator sandals can be overwhelming. To make life easier, we rounded up some great styles from popular brands like Dr. Martens, Clarks and more. In addition to being chic, many of these pairs are equipped with features like arch-supporting footbeds and flexible soles for added comfort.

Keep reading to shop them.

Dr. Martens Nartilla Platform Sandals

Dr. Martens Nartilla Platform Sandals will add a subtle edge to any warm-weather look. They feature a lace-up design, ample cushioning underfoot for all-day comfort and signature yellow Dr. Martens stitching around the midsole.

Dr. Martens Nartilla Leather Gladiator Sandals, gladiator sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW
Buy: Dr. Martens Nartilla Platform Sandals $100
Buy it

Sam Edelman Eaven Studded Leather Gladiator Sandals

Coming in various colors, these Sam Edelman Eaven Studded Leather Gladiator Sandals are designed with a thong toe, double buckle ankle closure and a subtle lifted heel. The look is finished off with a lightly padded, croc-embossed footbed featuring the brand’s signature script logo.

Sam Edelman Eaven Studded Leather Gladiator Sandals, gladiator sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Sam Edelman Eaven Gladiator Sandals $140
Buy it

Porte & Paire Suede Sandals

For a barely-there look, Porte & Paire’s Suede Sandals are a great go-to summertime style. Crafted with delicate laces, they tie at the ankle and feature padded insoles topped with soft suede for a plush feel with every step. Criss-cross style toe straps also help keep feet comfortably in place.

Porte & Paire Suede Sandals, gladiator sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
Buy: Porte & Paire Suede Sandals $215
Buy it

Cole Haan Wren Sandals

Made for comfort without sacrificing style, Cole Haan’s Wren Sandals are equipped with luxe Grandføam cushioning underfoot and signature hardware detailing. What’s more, the square-toed sandal boasts a premium leather upper and adjustable straps at the vamp and ankle for a custom fit.

Cole Haan Wren Sandals, gladiator sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cole Haan
Buy: Cole Haan Wren Sandal $100 $70
Buy it

 Clarks Manilla Parham Gladiator Sandals

Made to be comfortable right out of the box, Clarks’ Manilla Parham Gladiator Sandals should require zero break-in time. The sleek, slightly heeled style is made from genuine leather and features a breathable Ortholite footbed and flexible outsole. Additionally, two buckle straps allow for an adjustable, secure fit.

Clarks Women's Manilla Parham Gladiator Sandal, gladiator sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Clarks Manilla Parham Sandal $27
buy it

Yoki Anya 50 Sandals

Add a bit of drama to any ensemble with these strappy Yoki Anya 50 Sandals featuring faux leather cutouts that extend up the calf. Available in two colors, they offer a stretchy fit and include a subtle zipper at the back to make them easier to put on.

Yoki Anya Knee-High Gladiator Sandals, gladiator sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Yoki Anya 50 Sandals $33-$41
buy it

Sas Aria Gladiator Sandals

If you have wider feet, Sas’ Aria Gladiator Sandals make a great choice as they come in two extended width options. Also available in black and white, this supple leather pair features adjustable straps, a Supersoft Microfiber lining and footbed made to contour to the natural curves of your foot.

gladiator sandals, Sas Aria Gladiator Sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Sas Aria Gladiator Sandals $165
Buy it

Tkees Joe Suede & Leather Sandals

Tkees’ Joe Suede & Leather Sandals are designed with soft suede straps that wrap around the ankle, as well as a cushioned leather insole to soften your step.

Tkees Joe Suede & Leather Sandals, gladiator sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter
Buy: Tkees Joe Suede & Leather Sandals $95
Buy it

Schutz Mariah Sandal

Looking for a subtle lift? Try Schutz’s Mariah Sandals, featuring a wooden block heel. Up top, the style boasts velvety caged straps that hit just above the ankle and slim ties to fine-tune the fit.

schutz mariah sandal, gladiator sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Schutz Mariah Sandal $118
Buy it

Free People Anya Gladiator Sandals

Channel ancient times in Free People’s Anya Gladiator Sandals. The style featuring a leather upper, lining and sole is equipped with an elongated thong toe strap and multiple crisscross straps. They’re also designed with a rear zipper for convenience.

free people gladiator sandals, gladiator sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Free People Anya Gladiator Sandal $98
Buy it

Michael Michael Kors Amos Leather Gladiator Sandals

These Michael Michael Kors Amos Leather Gladiator Sandals deliver a polished and minimalistic aesthetic, complete with wide leather straps and a single ankle strap closure adorned with gold touches.

michael michael kors gladiator sandals, gladiator sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Michael Michael Kors Amos Sandals $125
Buy it

Vince Camuto Seseti Sandals

Another studded style, Vince Camuto’s Seseti Sandals have a strappy leather upper with circular stud detailing, two adjustable buckle straps, padded footbeds and a zippered back for easy on and off access.

Vince Camuto Seseti sandals, gladiator sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Vince Camuto Seseti Sandals  $89
Buy it

Ash Pasadena Gladiator Sandals

If you can’t enough hardware embellishments, look no further than Ash’s Pasadena Gladiator Sandals. The black leather style is decorated in silver-tone hardware throughout, plus two simple buckle straps to keep the foot from moving out of place.

Ash Pasadena Gladiator Sandals, gladiator sandals
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch
Buy: Ash Pasadena Gladiator Sandals $970 $308
Buy it
