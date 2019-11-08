Gift Ideas Under $30 for the Shoe Lover in Your Life

When it comes to holiday shopping, selecting a gift for the sneaker addict or shoe lover in your life can be a challenge. But you don’t have to break the bank in your search. Luckily, there’s plenty of options out there that don’t involve buying the latest pair of kicks. From coffee table books to sneaker wipes, the options are limitless this holiday season.

Take a look at FN’s selects for gifts under $30 that any shoe lover is sure to appreciate.

Loprt Stylish Wine Rack

This cheeky stiletto-shaped wine holder from Loprt is one creative gift for the high heel addict in your life. It’s easy to clean and comes in four fashionable colors. Pair it with your favorite bottle of wine and it’s sure to be a gift that pleases.

365 Days of Shoes 2020 Calendar

There’s nothing better than starting on the right foot with a new calendar. Inspired by Linda O’Keeffe’s international bestseller “Shoes,” this calendar is full of fabulous shoes including works from Stuart Weitzman, Manolo Blahnik and more.

Shoe Travel Bags

Packing shoes for travel can be a drag, but it doesn’t have to be. These foldable, nylon waterproof bags makes preparing for a trip a breeze. Now the sneakerhead or shoe lover can pack all their faves. The durable bags come in a variety of colors, feature two compartments and double zippers.

Foot Petals Suede and Nubuck Shoe Care Kit

Every shoe lover should have a care kit. This set includes a 5-ounce bottle of shoe cleaner and conditioner which removes dirt and extends the life of most shoes. The pack also comes with a 6-ounce bottle of water-repellent, perfect for resistance against the cold, wintery weather ahead. There’s also suede/nubuck brush that’s included.

Our Shoes, Our Selves: 40 Women, 40 Stories, 40 Pairs of Shoes Coffee Table Book

Coffee table books are always a crowd-pleaser. “Our Shoes, Our Selves” tells the stories of 40 iconic women and their favorite pairs of shoes. Entries include tales from Bobbi Brown, Misty Copeland, Barbara Bush, Christiane Amanpour and several other accomplished women.

Sneaker LAB Shoe Wipes

These wipes are a great stocking stuffer idea if you’re looking to fill up on stuff for the shoe lover in your life. Sneaker LAB Shoe Wipes are easy to travel with and easy to use. The wipes are made with biodegradable cleaning technology which can be used on leather, canvas, mesh and various knits.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

The Royals Love These 5 Sneaker Brands

Everyone’s Freaking Out About the NASA x Vans Collab

A Look at Tabitha Simmons’s Romantic New Spring 2019 Brock Collection Shoes