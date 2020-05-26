6 Best-Selling Foot Peel Masks That Will Help Keep Feet Soft All Winter

Between the cold temperatures and lack of humidity, it’s no secret that dry, cracked feet are an inevitable part of winter. And if pumice stones and creams have never seemed to cure your scaly feet for good, these special foot peeling masks may just be your answer.

Here’s how they work: The masks, which look like little booties, are placed on the foot and typically worn for up to an hour depending on the product’s instructions (no scrubbing or manual labor required). The jellylike substance inside the booties then works to moisturize and exfoliate the skin. At first, you won’t notice much change, but after five to seven days, the dead skin will start peeling away in droves.

Eager to try the “miracle” product for yourself? Any one of these top-rated options on Amazon are a great place to start.

Dr. Pedicure Foot Exfoliant Mask

If you have large feet, this option from Dr. Pediure is a go-to. It’s available for purchase in an XL version, which fits up to a size 15 men’s shoes. Plus, it’s packed with tons of nourishing ingredients and comes in unique scents like rose and coconut.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

PureDerm Foot Peeling Mask 3-Pair

This option from Purederm includes hydrating extracts like sunflower oil and honey, the latter of which also has antibacterial properties to keep feet clean and fresh-smelling.

CREDIT: Amazon

Lavinso Foot Peel Mask

Deemed one of Amazon’s best-selling masks, this option from Lavinso continues to be a customer favorite. It features a range of all-natural ingredients to help replenish and treat feet with ease. “Essentially, the layers and layers of dead skin that have been on my feet for YEARS are finally coming off, and this is just after one use,” one reviewer wrote.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Baby Foot Exfoliant Foot Peel

Baby Foot’s peel has a whopping 10,000 reviews on Amazon, more than 60 percent of which are four or five stars. It includes lactic acid to help vigorously exfoliate the skin, as well as hydrating ingredients like castor oil to keep feet soft.

CREDIT: Amazon

Aliceva One Step Foot Peel Mask

In addition to helping slough off dead skin cells from the feet, this mask is also specifically designed to soften aged cuticles with a blend of milk and aloe vera extracts.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Etude House BeBe Foot Mask

Suffer from heels that are especially dry and cracked? If so, you may want to try this option from Purederm. It contains an ingredient called urea, which is clinically proven to soothe the rough, parched skin at the back of your feet.

CREDIT: Amazon

