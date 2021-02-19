Best Floral Print Sneakers for Women That Say “Warm Weather Is Here”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Floral prints have been around since the Middle Ages, and still remain timeless. In fact, there are few prints more synonymous with warm weather than the foliage-inspired finish.
Sneakers done in floral print offer an elegant take on everyday kicks and tend to work well with monochromatic or solid-colored looks. If you’re feeling bold, however, you can also try pairing the sneaker style with coordinating florals (so as long as they’re only found in one piece of your outfit).
With this in mind, we rounded up some of the best floral print sneakers that are cute and comfort-driven. No matter your style, you’re likely to find something here to suit your preference. We curated both lifestyle and workout silhouettes from popular brands such as Vans, Converse and Under Armour. We even included some options from high-end labels like Loeffler Randall and Tory Burch.
Shop them all ahead.
Vans Ditsy Floral Classic Slip-On
Love a good slip-on sneaker? If so, we recommend Vans’ classic canvas style done in a pretty pink floral print. Not only is the pair easy to slip on and off, but it’s also designed to last you awhile.
Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker
This take on the iconic Stan Smith features an all-white leather upper with a screen-printed and embroidered floral graphic. Hits of “Power Berry” on the heel and tongue tab complete the standout design.
Under Armour Chared RC Training Shoe
Work up a sweat in style with these lovely cross trainers from Under Armour. They boast a breathable mesh upper featuring a funky floral print, as well as a plush footbed and Charged cushioning in the midsole to promote a comfortable stride.
Loeffler Randall Keeley Provincial Floral Sneakers
Made in Portugal, these designer sneakers also feature a white leather upper with perforations and hints of the label’s Provincial Floral print throughout.
Soludos Artsy Floral Sneaker
These white leather low-tops from New York-based brand Soludos are embroidered with vibrant floral detailing along the sides and on the heel.
Toms Cordones Indio Floral Sneaker
Perfect to pack for a warm-weather getaway, this Toms style is equipped with an allover tropical floral print and elevated soles with a ridged texture.
Tory Burch Low-Top Floral Sneaker
Delivering a retro-inspired look, these Tory Burch sneakers feature a vibrant floral design atop a leather and suede upper. The designer’s signature logo is stamped on the lateral side so you can proudly rep the label.
Converse Garden Party Chuck 70 Sneakers
Converse’s Garden Party Chuck 70 boasts an organic cotton upper that’s finished in baby blue and embroidered with a dainty floral design. Inside, the high-top silhouette has a soft, breathable lining and lightly padded insoles.
Keds Double Decker Floral Sneaker
A best-seller on Amazon, this mustard yellow slip-on from Keds offers a mix of breezy flowers on the upper. A Dream Foam footbed underfoot allows for all-day comfort.
Blowfish Marley Sneaker
Another laceless option, this pair slips on easily by way of elastic stretch panels on the vamp and is available in various floral print designs to choose from.
Billabong Seascape Daze
These bold Billabong sneakers mix a Hawaiian floral and leopard print design. The funky style is sure to turn heads no matter what you pair it with.
Rocket Dog Jazzin Sneaker
Rocket Dog’s Jazzin sneaker has a breathable textile lining and lightly cushioned insoles for long-lasting comfort. It comes in a few floral print options, including this cheery blue and white style.
Jeffrey Campbell B2School Platform Sneaker
These playful sneakers covered in tiny pink roses (even down to the laces) are crafted with a ridged platform and toothy lug sole for a statement-making look. D-ring eyelets add a trendy, hiker-inspired touch.
SeaVees Legend Liberty Sneaker
These multicolored floral print canvas sneakers are designed with the brand’s exclusive cooling system with perforations for breathability and airflow channels. They also feature contoured cushioned footbeds and come in a black option, too.
Puma Basket Suede Floral Sneaker
You’re sure to stand out in these suede Puma sneakers, featuring a dark floral print and contrasting coral pink rubber soles.