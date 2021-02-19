×
Best Floral Print Sneakers for Women That Say “Warm Weather Is Here”

By Elisa Lewittes, Allie Fasanella
adidas stan smith floral, floral sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Floral prints have been around since the Middle Ages, and still remain timeless. In fact, there are few prints more synonymous with warm weather than the foliage-inspired finish.

Sneakers done in floral print offer an elegant take on everyday kicks and tend to work well with monochromatic or solid-colored looks. If you’re feeling bold, however, you can also try pairing the sneaker style with coordinating florals (so as long as they’re only found in one piece of your outfit).

With this in mind, we rounded up some of the best floral print sneakers that are cute and comfort-driven. No matter your style, you’re likely to find something here to suit your preference. We curated both lifestyle and workout silhouettes from popular brands such as Vans, Converse and Under Armour. We even included some options from high-end labels like Loeffler Randall and Tory Burch.

Shop them all ahead.

Vans Ditsy Floral Classic Slip-On

Love a good slip-on sneaker? If so, we recommend Vans’ classic canvas style done in a pretty pink floral print. Not only is the pair easy to slip on and off, but it’s also designed to last you awhile.

vans ditsy floral classic slip on, floral sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans
Buy: Vans Ditsy Floral Classic Slip On $40
Buy it

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker

This take on the iconic Stan Smith features an all-white leather upper with a screen-printed and embroidered floral graphic. Hits of “Power Berry” on the heel and tongue tab complete the standout design.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker, floral sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker $26-$150
buy it

Under Armour Chared RC Training Shoe

Work up a sweat in style with these lovely cross trainers from Under Armour. They boast a breathable mesh upper featuring a funky floral print, as well as a plush footbed and Charged cushioning in the midsole to promote a comfortable stride.

Under Armour Chared RC Training Shoe, floral sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW
Buy: Under Armour Charged RC Training Shoe $90 $65
Buy it

Loeffler Randall Keeley Provincial Floral Sneakers

Made in Portugal, these designer sneakers also feature a white leather upper with perforations and hints of the label’s Provincial Floral print throughout.

Loeffler Randall Keeley Provincial Floral Sneakers, floral sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Loeffler Randall Keeley Provincial Floral Sneakers $250
Buy it

Soludos Artsy Floral Sneaker

These white leather low-tops from New York-based brand Soludos are embroidered with vibrant floral detailing along the sides and on the heel.

Soludos Artsy Floral Sneaker, floral sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Soludos Artsy Floral Sneaker $139 $91
Buy it

Toms Cordones Indio Floral Sneaker

Perfect to pack for a warm-weather getaway, this Toms style is equipped with an allover tropical floral print and elevated soles with a ridged texture.

Toms Cordones Indio Floral Sneaker, floral sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack
Buy: Toms Cordones Indio Floral Sneaker $65 $40
Buy it

Tory Burch Low-Top Floral Sneaker

Delivering a retro-inspired look, these Tory Burch sneakers feature a vibrant floral design atop a leather and suede upper. The designer’s signature logo is stamped on the lateral side so you can proudly rep the label.

Tory Burch Low Top Floral Sneaker, floral sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Tory Burch Low Top Floral Sneaker $248
Buy it

Converse Garden Party Chuck 70 Sneakers

Converse’s Garden Party Chuck 70 boasts an organic cotton upper that’s finished in baby blue and embroidered with a dainty floral design. Inside, the high-top silhouette has a soft, breathable lining and lightly padded insoles.

Converse Garden Party Chuck 70 Sneakers, floral sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Converse Garden Party Chuck 70 Sneakers $90
Buy it

Keds Double Decker Floral Sneaker

A best-seller on Amazon, this mustard yellow slip-on from Keds offers a mix of breezy flowers on the upper. A Dream Foam footbed underfoot allows for all-day comfort.

Keds Double Decker Floral Sneaker, floral sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Keds womens Double Decker Floral… $43
buy it

Blowfish Marley Sneaker

Another laceless option, this pair slips on easily by way of elastic stretch panels on the vamp and is available in various floral print designs to choose from.

Blowfish Marley Sneaker, floral sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Blowfish Marley Sneaker $37
Buy it

Billabong Seascape Daze

These bold Billabong sneakers mix a Hawaiian floral and leopard print design. The funky style is sure to turn heads no matter what you pair it with.

floral sneakers, Billabong Seascape Daze
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Billabong Seascape Daze $56
Buy it

Rocket Dog Jazzin Sneaker

Rocket Dog’s Jazzin sneaker has a breathable textile lining and lightly cushioned insoles for long-lasting comfort. It comes in a few floral print options, including this cheery blue and white style.

Rocket Dog Jazzin Sneaker, floral sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Rocket Dog Jazzin Sneaker $43
Buy it

Jeffrey Campbell B2School Platform Sneaker

These playful sneakers covered in tiny pink roses (even down to the laces) are crafted with a ridged platform and toothy lug sole for a statement-making look. D-ring eyelets add a trendy, hiker-inspired touch.

floral sneakers, Jeffrey Campbell B2School Platform Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Jeffrey Campbell B2School Platform Sneaker $120
Buy it

SeaVees Legend Liberty Sneaker

These multicolored floral print canvas sneakers are designed with the brand’s exclusive cooling system with perforations for breathability and airflow channels. They also feature contoured cushioned footbeds and come in a black option, too.

floral sneakers, SeaVees Legend Liberty Sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: SeaVees Legend Liberty Sneaker $35
buy it

Puma Basket Suede Floral Sneaker

You’re sure to stand out in these suede Puma sneakers, featuring a dark floral print and contrasting coral pink rubber soles.

Puma Basket Suede Floral Sneaker, floral sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Puma Basket Suede Floral Sneaker $40-$62
buy it
Access exclusive content

