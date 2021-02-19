Best Floral Print Sneakers for Women That Say “Warm Weather Is Here”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Floral prints have been around since the Middle Ages, and still remain timeless. In fact, there are few prints more synonymous with warm weather than the foliage-inspired finish.

Sneakers done in floral print offer an elegant take on everyday kicks and tend to work well with monochromatic or solid-colored looks. If you’re feeling bold, however, you can also try pairing the sneaker style with coordinating florals (so as long as they’re only found in one piece of your outfit).

With this in mind, we rounded up some of the best floral print sneakers that are cute and comfort-driven. No matter your style, you’re likely to find something here to suit your preference. We curated both lifestyle and workout silhouettes from popular brands such as Vans, Converse and Under Armour. We even included some options from high-end labels like Loeffler Randall and Tory Burch.

Shop them all ahead.

Vans Ditsy Floral Classic Slip-On

Love a good slip-on sneaker? If so, we recommend Vans’ classic canvas style done in a pretty pink floral print. Not only is the pair easy to slip on and off, but it’s also designed to last you awhile.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker

This take on the iconic Stan Smith features an all-white leather upper with a screen-printed and embroidered floral graphic. Hits of “Power Berry” on the heel and tongue tab complete the standout design.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Chared RC Training Shoe

Work up a sweat in style with these lovely cross trainers from Under Armour. They boast a breathable mesh upper featuring a funky floral print, as well as a plush footbed and Charged cushioning in the midsole to promote a comfortable stride.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Loeffler Randall Keeley Provincial Floral Sneakers

Made in Portugal, these designer sneakers also feature a white leather upper with perforations and hints of the label’s Provincial Floral print throughout.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Soludos Artsy Floral Sneaker

These white leather low-tops from New York-based brand Soludos are embroidered with vibrant floral detailing along the sides and on the heel.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Toms Cordones Indio Floral Sneaker

Perfect to pack for a warm-weather getaway, this Toms style is equipped with an allover tropical floral print and elevated soles with a ridged texture.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Tory Burch Low-Top Floral Sneaker

Delivering a retro-inspired look, these Tory Burch sneakers feature a vibrant floral design atop a leather and suede upper. The designer’s signature logo is stamped on the lateral side so you can proudly rep the label.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Converse Garden Party Chuck 70 Sneakers

Converse’s Garden Party Chuck 70 boasts an organic cotton upper that’s finished in baby blue and embroidered with a dainty floral design. Inside, the high-top silhouette has a soft, breathable lining and lightly padded insoles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue