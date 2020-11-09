20 Cozy Fleece-Lined Leggings You’ll Never Want To Take Off

As the weather outside continues to get increasingly more frightful, there’s no better feeling than slipping on your coziest pair of leggings and snuggling up on the couch with a big blanket. But despite being a loungewear staple thanks to their stretchy and body-contouring fit, leggings aren’t always the best choice for braving the cold because of their thin material. That’s where fleece-lined leggings come into play.

Designed to offer the same comfort and flexibility as standard leggings but with an added layer of softness and warmth thanks to their fleece lining, these innovative pants will keep you warm in the winter months and make you want to break up with your denim altogether. And, in certain cases, fleece-lined leggings provide a little more support than traditional leggings because of their thicker material. They’re even great for those who enjoy running and other outdoor activities, as they’ll help you power on while blocking out the cold.

Ready to upgrade your loungewear? Below, find the best fleece-lined leggings that will keep you warm and stylish all winter long.

Watch on FN

UGG Ashlee Double Knit Leggings

Regardless of what you’ve got planned for the day, you’ll be able to soar through your to-do list thanks to these double-knit leggings, which keep you warm and comfortable with their flexible material.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Under Armour Women’s Coldgear Run Tights

Designed to help you get through your workout in the colder months, these top-rated, fleece-lined leggings are incredibly durable and move with your body.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Conceited Premium Women’s Fleece-Lined Leggings

For those who like their leggings to add a pop of color to their wardrobe, this fleece-lined pair is available in over 20 colors and has a smoothing control fit for ultimate support.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Romastory Winter Warm Velvet Elastic Leggings

Not looking forward to leaving your warm and fuzzy blanket behind? These velvety plush-lined leggings are the next best thing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Lands’ End Women’s Plus Size Fleece-Lined Leggings

These may look like your standard knit leggings on the outside, but inside, they’re lined with the softest fleece imaginable that feels like a warm hug.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Land's End

Old Navy High-Waisted Cozy-Lined Plus-Size Leggings

Between their high-waisted band, snuggly-soft fleece lining and comfortable stretch, it’ll be hard to imagine wanting to wear anything else this winter.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Old Navy

90 Degree By Reflex Fleece-Lined Leggings Switch up your boring loungewear with a pair of these gray space-dyed fleece-lined leggings, which also come equipped with two pockets for your phone, keys and more. Not a fan of the gray? There are over 30 different colors to choose from. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Yogipace Women’s Water-Resistant Fleece-Lined Thermal Tights

You’ll be grateful you bought these water-resistant leggings the next time that it snows or downpours unexpectedly. Not only will they help you brave the elements, but they’ll also trap in the heat so you can carry on with your winter fun.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

American Eagle Fleece-Lined Tights

Opting for fleece-lined tights, like this cozy pair from American Eagle, is an easy and stylish way to make your favorite skirts and dresses more winter-friendly. Plus, you can even wear them under your jeans and sweatpants for added warmth.

CREDIT: Courtesy of American Eagle

Anthropologie Fleece-Lined Leggings

Perfect for days when the only thing on your agenda is lounging around, these super snuggly fleece-lined leggings are quickly about to become an everyday wardrobe staple this winter.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Anthropologie

Plush Fleece-Lined Liquid Moto Leggings

Made for those with an edgier sense of style, these statement-making leggings will help dress up your loungewear with their leather paneling and moto-inspired detailing. Not only are they perfect for the office, but they’ll also pair well with dressier tops when date night comes around.

CREDIT: Courtesy of ShopBop

RBX Active Women’s Fleece-Lined Leggings

These sweat-wicking leggings are warm enough to keep your head in the game during your outdoor workouts, but sturdy enough so you won’t have to worry about them falling down. And, their sleek side pockets will comfortably hold all of your belongings and keep them close.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Athleta Peak Hybrid Fleece Tight

For those looking for a little more bulk to their leggings, this athletic fleece-lined pair bridges together the compression of classic workout leggings with the fit of joggers to deliver a comfortable, high-performance pant.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Athleta

Plush Maternity Fleece-Lined Leggings

Perfect for all of the expectant mamas out there, these warm fleece-lined leggings will keep you and your bump feeling snug and secure throughout the day.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Utcoco Ribbed Sherpa-Lined Joggers

While these are technically sweatpants, they offer the same body-hugging fit as your favorite pair of leggings while also providing endless warmth with their sherpa-lined interior. Plus, their thick, supportive waistband also takes a cue from high-waisted leggings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

The North Face Winter Warm High-Rise Tights

Designed for high-impact workouts, hiking and running, these heavy-duty, sweat-wicking leggings perfectly contour to your body while also adding an extra layer of warmth.

CREDIT: Courtesy of The North Face

FitExtreme MaxHeat Fleece-Lined Thermal Underwear

Ideal for when temperatures really take a dramatic decline, these fleece-lined thermal leggings will fit comfortably under your pants and trap in the heat to keep out the cold. You can either buy the leggings on their own or purchase them in a set, which includes a matching fleece-lined top for added warmth.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

TSLA Women’s Thermal Leggings

Made with the brand’s Aerisoft Thick-Contour design, which conforms, contours and stretches with the body, these fleece-lined leggings allow for great mobility and support while also keeping your legs warm. They’re perfect to wear while you tackle your workout, or that grocery list if that’s what the day brings.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

heipeiwa Women’s Fleece-Lined Jeggings

No wardrobe is complete without a pair of jeggings, and this fleece-lined pair will trick people into thinking you’re wearing denim while you’re actually enjoying the stretch and comfort of leggings. But don’t worry, their fleece interior won’t add bulk where it’s not wanted and there are plenty of washes and fits to choose from.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

A New Day Faux-Fur-Lined Leggings

Whether you’re taking it easy for the day, running errands or need to pop into the office for a bit, these fur-lined leggings are game for whatever is on your to-do list. Not only do they pair well with everything, but their rib-knit waistline and seamless design offer enough structure and support so it feels like you’re actually wearing pants.