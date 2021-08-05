The 10 Best Flats at Target That Look Chic, Stylish and Comfy

While heels are a great option for many occasions, they’re not always the most comfortable to wear. When you want to dress up your outfit without sacrificing comfort while heading back to the office or meeting up with friends, flats are a great choice.

If you’re in the market for a new pair, Target has plenty of cute and affordable options to add to your cart — from sleek leather mules to trendy espadrille-style slingbacks courtesy of the retailer’s popular in-house labels A New Day and Universal Thread. The shoes are offered in neutrals to bright hues that will add a fun pop of color to your collection. And for premium comfort, many of these pairs include memory foam inserts and soft uppers.

Not sure where to start? Scroll through our list of the 10 best flats for women to shop at Target — all priced at $25 or less.

Universal Thread Lana Flats and Slip Ons

Universal Thread’s Lana flats include a faux leather upper with cool cut-out detailing.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

A New Day Amabel Flats and Slip Ons

The woven design of A New Day’s Amabel flats offer a lighter look while still adding interest. Plus, an elastic band across the vamp will ensure these mules stay on all day.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

A New Day Irene Slingback Espadrille Flats

Espadrilles have been popular for years, and it’s not too late to hop on the trend with the A New Day’s Irene slingback espadrille flats. The style is airy enough for the warmer months, yet is also great for transitioning into fall as it swaps a traditional canvas upper for a leather one.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Universal Thread Greta Mules

Add a bright pop of white to your look with Universal Thread’s Greta mules. The flats are also available in tan for more buying options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

A New Day Iris Two-Piece Ballet Flats

A New Day’s Iris flats bring polished and versatile style to any ensemble thanks to their woven upper and pointed toe.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

A New Day Cardi Mules

Make a statement in A New Day’s Cardi mules featuring a bold snakeskin print.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Universal Thread Everly Round Toe Ballet Flats

Everyone needs a classic ballet flat in their rotation. Universal Thread’s Everly ballet flats are the perfect everyday look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

A New Day Codi Mules

Let out your wild side with A New Day’s Codi mules. The mules include a faux suede upper with a fun animal print.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

A New Day Rebecca Ballet Flats

Complete with a pointed toe and shiny leather finish, A New Day’s Rebecca ballet flats will wear well from day to night.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Universal Thread Adeline Loafers

Not only do Universal Thread’s Adeline loafers offer a timeless look, but they also feature a memory foam insert for lasting comfort.