14 Flat Wedding Shoes That Are Just As Glamorous As Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Comfort may reign supreme in your everyday footwear choices, but it’s arguably even more important when it comes to the shoes you wear on your wedding day. Unless you choose to endure the pain that often comes with wearing high heels, you shouldn’t have to wince down the aisle or miss out on hours of prime dance floor time because of achy arches. Not to mention, if you have a backyard or beach wedding, stilettos are even more difficult to walk in on grass or sand. With the right pair of flats, however, you can avoid these situations without sacrificing personal style. From satin strap flats to crystal-embellished sandals, a growing number of bridal and dress shoe brands now offer gorgeous flat shoes that rival the look of heels. Popular comfort and fashion labels like Aerosoles and Sam Edelman also carry timeless ballet flat styles that are versatile enough to complement any gown and be worn wear after the big day, too. What’s more, many of these styles are equipped with added cushioning underfoot for extra support. RELATED: Sarah Flint Designed the Most Comfortable Wedding Shoes for Her Own Big Day As with choosing the silhouette and embellishment style, selecting the color of your flats also depends on what kind of bride you are. White and ivory are always classic finishes, but if you love bold footwear, opt for pairs done in less traditional hues like black or navy — the latter offering a fun way to incorporate “something blue” into your look. To help make this one decision easier, we rounded up 14 stunning flats that are perfect to wear on your big day. Take a look below.

Birdies The Swan A luxurious step-in feel meets opulence in Birdies’ The Swan. Equipped with the brand’s signature seven-layer cushioning and satin lining underfoot, the all-over glitter and crystal appliqué is sure to keep feet happy through hours of dancing. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies Buy: Birdies The Swan $165 Buy it

Sarah Flint Natalie

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint

BHLDN Pokemaoke Shelby Flats

For the bride who shies away from tradition, we recommend BHLDN’s Pokemaoke Shelby Flats. Thanks to their satin floral adornments and matching ribbon ankle straps, the pointed toe flat will offer an unexpected touch below the ankle.

CREDIT: Courtesy of BHLDN

Littlelofficial Transparent Flower Flat

Available to shop on Etsy, Littlelofficial’s Transparent Flower Flats boast eye-caching mesh and lace details and a supportive ankle strap. They’re also custom-made, so you’re sure to get the perfect fit.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Journee Collection Reba Flat

While the cream-colored version of Journee Collection’s Reba Flats may seem like an obvious pick, the pair also comes in all-black to match a noir wedding dress.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Be Mine Bridal Andi Flats

The D’Orsay cut of Be Mine Bridal’s Andi Flats will help elongate the legs. A lovely satin finish and glittering bow details add extra style to the pair.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Asos

Schutz Ariel Embellished Embossed-Leather Sandal

It’s easy to incorporate the “ugly sandal” trend into your big day with a glitzy take on the silhouette. Schutz’ Ariel Sandal certainly hits the mark with its white croc-embossed upper and crystal buckles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

Sam Edelman Jillie Flat

Match your shoes to the theme of the after-party (aka flowing champagne) with Sam Edelman’s Jillie Flat, finished with a slightly squared-off toe, dainty bow detail and padded insole for comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Bella Belle Lulu Pearls Wedding Flats

Bella Belle Lulu Wedding Flats offer a classic aesthetic featuring pearl accents. Satin ribbons at the back look luxe while adding extra security.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bella Belle

Aerosoles Homereun

Go for gold with Aerosoles’ Homerun flats, done with a sleek almond toe and removable footbed to enhance comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aerosoles

Blue by Betsey Johnson Molly

Pearls and crystals come together in Blue by Betsey Johnson’s Molly slingback mule. The ornate satin style is available in classic colors like ivory, but also comes in bolder options like this rich navy blue if you’re looking to switch things up.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Nina Swan

Also great for showing off your pedicure, Nina’s Swan sandal is done in a silver metallic finish with crystal accents. Its criss-cross style straps near the ankle not only look dazzling but also help keep feet locked in place.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nina Shoes

Chinese Laundry Glow Flat

Look closely, and you’ll see a subtle croc-embossed pattern on Chinese Laundry’s Glow Flat. A cutout design at the back offers intrigue and a little extra support near the instep.