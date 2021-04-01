14 Flat Wedding Shoes That Are Just As Glamorous As Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Comfort may reign supreme in your everyday footwear choices, but it’s arguably even more important when it comes to the shoes you wear on your wedding day. Unless you choose to endure the pain that often comes with wearing high heels, you shouldn’t have to wince down the aisle or miss out on hours of prime dance floor time because of achy arches. Not to mention, if you have a backyard or beach wedding, stilettos are even more difficult to walk in on grass or sand. With the right pair of flats, however, you can avoid these situations without sacrificing personal style.
From satin strap flats to crystal-embellished sandals, a growing number of bridal and dress shoe brands now offer gorgeous flat shoes that rival the look of heels. Popular comfort and fashion labels like Aerosoles and Sam Edelman also carry timeless ballet flat styles that are versatile enough to complement any gown and be worn wear after the big day, too.
What’s more, many of these styles are equipped with added cushioning underfoot for extra support.
As with choosing the silhouette and embellishment style, selecting the color of your flats also depends on what kind of bride you are. White and ivory are always classic finishes, but if you love bold footwear, opt for pairs done in less traditional hues like black or navy — the latter offering a fun way to incorporate “something blue” into your look.
To help make this one decision easier, we rounded up 14 stunning flats that are perfect to wear on your big day. Take a look below.
Jewel by Badgley Mischka Bambi Slingback Skimmer Flat
Like jewelry for your feet, a crystal-embellished strap adorns the vamp of Jewel by Badgley Mischka’s Bambi Slingback Skimmer Flat.
Birdies The Swan
A luxurious step-in feel meets opulence in Birdies’ The Swan. Equipped with the brand’s signature seven-layer cushioning and satin lining underfoot, the all-over glitter and crystal appliqué is sure to keep feet happy through hours of dancing.
Sarah Flint Natalie
BHLDN Pokemaoke Shelby Flats
For the bride who shies away from tradition, we recommend BHLDN’s Pokemaoke Shelby Flats. Thanks to their satin floral adornments and matching ribbon ankle straps, the pointed toe flat will offer an unexpected touch below the ankle.
Littlelofficial Transparent Flower Flat
Available to shop on Etsy, Littlelofficial’s Transparent Flower Flats boast eye-caching mesh and lace details and a supportive ankle strap. They’re also custom-made, so you’re sure to get the perfect fit.
Journee Collection Reba Flat
While the cream-colored version of Journee Collection’s Reba Flats may seem like an obvious pick, the pair also comes in all-black to match a noir wedding dress.
Be Mine Bridal Andi Flats
The D’Orsay cut of Be Mine Bridal’s Andi Flats will help elongate the legs. A lovely satin finish and glittering bow details add extra style to the pair.
Schutz Ariel Embellished Embossed-Leather Sandal
It’s easy to incorporate the “ugly sandal” trend into your big day with a glitzy take on the silhouette. Schutz’ Ariel Sandal certainly hits the mark with its white croc-embossed upper and crystal buckles.
Sam Edelman Jillie Flat
Match your shoes to the theme of the after-party (aka flowing champagne) with Sam Edelman’s Jillie Flat, finished with a slightly squared-off toe, dainty bow detail and padded insole for comfort.
Bella Belle Lulu Pearls Wedding Flats
Bella Belle Lulu Wedding Flats offer a classic aesthetic featuring pearl accents. Satin ribbons at the back look luxe while adding extra security.
Aerosoles Homereun
Go for gold with Aerosoles’ Homerun flats, done with a sleek almond toe and removable footbed to enhance comfort.
Blue by Betsey Johnson Molly
Pearls and crystals come together in Blue by Betsey Johnson’s Molly slingback mule. The ornate satin style is available in classic colors like ivory, but also comes in bolder options like this rich navy blue if you’re looking to switch things up.
Nina Swan
Also great for showing off your pedicure, Nina’s Swan sandal is done in a silver metallic finish with crystal accents. Its criss-cross style straps near the ankle not only look dazzling but also help keep feet locked in place.
Chinese Laundry Glow Flat
Look closely, and you’ll see a subtle croc-embossed pattern on Chinese Laundry’s Glow Flat. A cutout design at the back offers intrigue and a little extra support near the instep.