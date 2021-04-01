×
14 Flat Wedding Shoes That Are Just As Glamorous As Heels

By Samantha Peters
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bella Belle Shoes

Comfort may reign supreme in your everyday footwear choices, but it’s arguably even more important when it comes to the shoes you wear on your wedding day. Unless you choose to endure the pain that often comes with wearing high heels, you shouldn’t have to wince down the aisle or miss out on hours of prime dance floor time because of achy arches. Not to mention, if you have a backyard or beach wedding, stilettos are even more difficult to walk in on grass or sand. With the right pair of flats, however, you can avoid these situations without sacrificing personal style.

From satin strap flats to crystal-embellished sandals, a growing number of bridal and dress shoe brands now offer gorgeous flat shoes that rival the look of heels. Popular comfort and fashion labels like Aerosoles and Sam Edelman also carry timeless ballet flat styles that are versatile enough to complement any gown and be worn wear after the big day, too.

What’s more, many of these styles are equipped with added cushioning underfoot for extra support.

As with choosing the silhouette and embellishment style, selecting the color of your flats also depends on what kind of bride you are. White and ivory are always classic finishes, but if you love bold footwear, opt for pairs done in less traditional hues like black or navy — the latter offering a fun way to incorporate “something blue” into your look.

To help make this one decision easier, we rounded up 14 stunning flats that are perfect to wear on your big day. Take a look below.

Jewel by Badgley Mischka Bambi Slingback Skimmer Flat

Like jewelry for your feet, a crystal-embellished strap adorns the vamp of Jewel by Badgley Mischka’s Bambi Slingback Skimmer Flat.

badgley mischka jewel skimmer, best flat wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Jewel by Badgley Mischka Bambi Flat $89
Birdies The Swan

A luxurious step-in feel meets opulence in Birdies’ The Swan. Equipped with the brand’s signature seven-layer cushioning and satin lining underfoot, the all-over glitter and crystal appliqué is sure to keep feet happy through hours of dancing.

Birdies swan, best flat wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Birdies
Buy: Birdies The Swan $165
Sarah Flint Natalie

sarah flint natalie, best flat wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sarah Flint

Buy: Sarah Flint Natalie $365
BHLDN Pokemaoke Shelby Flats

For the bride who shies away from tradition, we recommend BHLDN’s Pokemaoke Shelby Flats. Thanks to their satin floral adornments and matching ribbon ankle straps, the pointed toe flat will offer an unexpected touch below the ankle.

bhldn-pokemaoke-shelby-flats, best flat wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of BHLDN
Buy: BHLDN Pokemaoke Shelby Flats $228
Littlelofficial Transparent Flower Flat

Available to shop on Etsy, Littlelofficial’s Transparent Flower Flats boast eye-caching mesh and lace details and a supportive ankle strap. They’re also custom-made, so you’re sure to get the perfect fit.

etsy tulle wedding flats, best flat wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy
Buy: Littlelofficial Transparent Flower Flat $79
Journee Collection Reba Flat

While the cream-colored version of Journee Collection’s Reba Flats may seem like an obvious pick, the pair also comes in all-black to match a noir wedding dress.

journee collection reba flat, best flat wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW
Buy: Journee Collection Reba Flat $40
Be Mine Bridal Andi Flats

The D’Orsay cut of Be Mine Bridal’s Andi Flats will help elongate the legs. A lovely satin finish and glittering bow details add extra style to the pair.

be mine bridal andi flat, best flat wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Asos
Buy: Be Mine Bridal Andi flat shoes $48
Schutz Ariel Embellished Embossed-Leather Sandal

It’s easy to incorporate the “ugly sandal” trend into your big day with a glitzy take on the silhouette. Schutz’ Ariel Sandal certainly hits the mark with its white croc-embossed upper and crystal buckles.

schutz ariel sandal, best flat wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz
Buy: Schutz Ariel Embellished Embossed-Leather Sandal $118
Sam Edelman Jillie Flat

Match your shoes to the theme of the after-party (aka flowing champagne) with Sam Edelman’s Jillie Flat, finished with a slightly squared-off toe, dainty bow detail and padded insole for comfort.

sam edelman jillie flat, best flat wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman
Buy: Sam Edelman Jillie Flat $120 $48
Bella Belle Lulu Pearls Wedding Flats

Bella Belle Lulu Wedding Flats offer a classic aesthetic featuring pearl accents. Satin ribbons at the back look luxe while adding extra security.

bella belle shoes pearls and crystal ivory, best flat wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bella Belle
Buy: Bella Belle Lulu Pearls Wedding Flats $325
Aerosoles Homereun

Go for gold with Aerosoles’ Homerun flats, done with a sleek almond toe and removable footbed to enhance comfort.

aerosoles homerun, best flat wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Aerosoles
Buy: Aerosoles Homereun  $89 $53
Blue by Betsey Johnson Molly

Pearls and crystals come together in Blue by Betsey Johnson’s Molly slingback mule. The ornate satin style is available in classic colors like ivory, but also comes in bolder options like this rich navy blue if you’re looking to switch things up.

blue by betsy johnson molly, best flat wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Blue by Betsey Johnson Molly $109 $85
Nina Swan

Also great for showing off your pedicure, Nina’s Swan sandal is done in a silver metallic finish with crystal accents. Its criss-cross style straps near the ankle not only look dazzling but also help keep feet locked in place.

nina swan sandal, best flat wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nina Shoes
Buy: Nina Swan $89
Chinese Laundry Glow Flat

Look closely, and you’ll see a subtle croc-embossed pattern on Chinese Laundry’s Glow Flat. A cutout design at the back offers intrigue and a little extra support near the instep.

chinese laundry glow flat, best flat wedding shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Chinese Laundry
Buy: Chinese Laundry Glow Flat $60
