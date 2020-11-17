The Best Fitness Gifts For Women That Will Upgrade Her Workouts

Stuck on what to get the fitness buff in your life for the holidays? Don’t worry, we’re here to help. While it may seem like she already has every gadget and gizmo available, rest assured that there are plenty of innovative products on the market that will help upgrade her workout and meet her health and fitness goals.

With stay-at-home orders still in effect, she’d probably appreciate some convenient workout equipment so she can replicate her gym workouts at home. You can start at the basics with gifts like a gym mat, jump rope or fun add-ons like ankle weights or a pull-up bar. And if her at-home gym is already fully-stocked, we’re sure she’d love wellness gifts that will help speed up her recovery time. For sore muscles and pain relief, opting for products like bath oils, Epsom salt soaks and CBD lotions are the way to go. Staying on course with wellness-oriented fitness gifts, essential oil kits make another great present idea.

But if all else fails, there’s nothing more useful than getting a fresh pair of workout leggings or a chic-yet-supportive sports bra (after all, she can never have too many). Read on to find the best fitness gifts for women that she’ll be excited to add to her workout routine.

Lululemon Double Roller Mini

Make sure she’s giving her muscles the post-workout TLC they need with this travel-sized 2-in-1 roller, which is made with dense foam for optimal support and durability. Its exterior roller is designed to cater to the arms and legs, while the interior roller is better suited to release tension in the back. Plus, its marble design will make for a chic addition to her workout gear.

Bala The Power Ring

Help her take her workouts up a notch with this top-rated fitness ring, which is designed for full-body workouts to increase strength, agility, endurance and balance. Between its comfortable 10-pound weight and sleek design, she’ll be more than thrilled to add this to her home gym situation. You can choose from four vibrant colors to find the perfect match for her fitness vibe.

Bala Bangles 1 Lb. Weights

Bala also makes 1-pound weights that can be used on wrists or ankles to add more resistance to her favorite workouts. Perfect to wear during yoga, running, boxing or HIIT workouts, these weights will increase her heart rate, burn fat and build muscle over time. And, like The Power Ring, they’re available in an array of bright colors to choose from.

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Sports Bra

Made from recycled water bottles, this low-impact sports bra isn’t only great for the environment; its longline fit, supportive racerback silhouette and moisture-wicking technology will also help her through whatever workout is on the agenda.

Sweaty Betty Seamless Long-Sleeve Workout Top

Designed with comfort and flexibility in mind, this seamless knit top won’t ride up or get in the way as you move. It also has thumb holes to ensure that the long sleeves stay put as well. And, its versatile navy color will match any of her favorite workout leggings and sports bras perfectly.

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Full-Zip Long Sleeve

With the cold weather on its way, she’ll need something warm and durable to help her get through outdoor workouts. This soft, long-sleeve top from Nike is equipped with the brand’s Tech Fleece, which provides long-lasting warmth and lightweight performance.

Comrad Compression Ankle Socks

Give the gift of compression with these innovative ankle socks, featuring targeted arch compression and an overall lightweight construction. Breathable mesh also helps keep you balanced and aligned as you work up a sweat.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Sneakers

If her footwear is in need of a serious refresh, these runner-approved sneakers will help her clock in extra miles in style with their innovative cushioning and unparalleled durability. Plus, they come in over 14 different colorways that she’s bound to love.

Fengbay 3-Pack High-Waist Workout Leggings

Offering comfortable elasticity, a stable high-waisted fit and innovative compression technology, these workout leggings will easily become staples in her fitness wardrobe. She’s also sure to be a fan of the style’s side pockets, which are spacious and secure enough to store her phone while she gets her cardio on.

Aerie Offline Goals Pocket Biker Shorts

If she prefers shorts over leggings, these biker shorts move with the body to provide optimal support and flexibility. They also come equipped with side pockets to hold everything from phones to keys.

Degol Jump Rope

If her space doesn’t have enough room for an exercise bike but she still needs to fit in some cardio, a jump rope can help her burn calories while also improving endurance and stamina. This top-rated Amazon find is designed to last thanks to its ball-bearing system, which prevents twisting, winding or bending. Meanwhile, its PVC-coated braided steel wire makes it tear-proof.

Gaiam Restore Mini Band Kit

Available in varying sizes and intensities, these durable resistance bands will help her customize her workouts and gain better mobility in the legs, hips, glutes, ankles, calves and thighs.

TRX All-In-One Suspension Training

If she can’t get to the gym to use her favorite equipment, bring the gym to her home with the TRX All-In-One Suspension Training System. The TRX easily anchors to doors, rafters or beams so you she get a workout in regardless of her floor plan.

Vitruvi Uplift Kit

This collection of energizing essential oils is designed to deliver the perfect pick-me-up whenever she needs it. The kit features Pacific, an outdoorsy basil blend; Boost, an invigorating citrusy blend; Retreat, a warm tropical blend, and Clean Sweep, a fresh citrus-spicy blend.

Anjou Essential Oil Diffuser

Make sure she’s got a diffuser to go with her essential oils kit. This highly-rated Amazon diffuser offers 12 hours of uninterrupted scent and evenly distributes essential oils throughout the remainder of its run time. In addition to being great for aromatherapy, it will also elevate any bathroom or bedroom with its minimalist and modern design.

Altair Exercise Dice

If finding the inspiration to workout has been a struggle these days, these exercise dice will help switch up her routine in a fun and interactive way. The set comes with three 12-sided dice featuring various exercises that target the upper body, abs and more, so creating a customizable workout is a breeze.

Theragun Elite Massage Gun

Perfect for alleviating post-workout soreness, this high-tech massage gun is designed to delivers deep tissue relief. It comes with a variety of attachments for targeting different muscle groups and features various speed settings so she can customize the sensation to her liking.

S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle

This stainless steel water bottle keeps beverages cold or hot for up to 36 hours and will brighten up her workout routine with its vibrant finish. Its sleek and compact design makes it perfect for traveling and will help your fitness buff cut back on using plastic water bottles.

Prima R+R Cream

Designed with muscle recovery in mind, this innovative CBD-fortified lotion encourages full-body soothing and repair. But unlike other CBD lotions, this one won’t leave you feeling sticky and greasy. Instead, it’s lightweight formula is made to melt into the skin and apply evenly for comfortable wear.

Fitbit Charge 4 Tracker

This fitness tracker takes the guesswork out of outdoor workouts with its high-tech features, which include GPS tracking, pace tracking, distance tracking, daily step counting, heart rate monitoring and more. If you’re shopping for someone who loves a good run, hike or walk, they’ll definitely get a lot of use out of this.

ProsourceFit Multi-Grip Pull-Up Bar

Engage that upper body and get back into pre-quarantine shape with this multifunctional, durable steel pull-up bar, which comes equipped with 12 different grips and handles to perform various workouts and target different muscle groups. Its slip-in fit makes it easy to install into any standard doorway and its outer foam covers help prevent any damage to the doorframe.

Maude The Tub Kit

If she loves a good bath, Maude’s tub kit will upgrade her favorite self-care activity with its nourishing and restorative ingredients. Featuring the brand’s best-selling bath salts that promote optimal calmness and relaxation, this set offers an all-around amazing soak.

Boost Gym Bag

She’ll need somewhere to store all of her new fitness gifts, and this top-rated gym bag makes the perfect home for her gadgets and gear thanks to its multifunctional design, which also features a shoe compartment and wet towel pouch.