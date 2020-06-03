These Are the Best Face Masks to Shop for Kids

In recent months, the face mask has become a must-have for many of us — kids included.

Although it is believed that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that persons over age 2 wear face coverings in public, whenever they are at risk of coming with 6 feet of people from outside their immediate household. What’s more, many stores are currently requiring all customers to wear face masks for the foreseeable future. Masks serve a couple of purposes: They protect the wearer from contracting coronavirus by keeping out respiratory droplets from other people, and they keep other individuals safe by capturing the wearer’s own droplets.

In order for a mask to do its job, it should have a secure fit, covering the mouth and nose — so to keep their wee ones safe, parents will likely need to purchase smaller-sized masks designed especially for children. Also, it’s important to remember that medical-grade face masks continue to be reserved for health-care workers and other individuals on the front lines. Luckily, a number of brands are now making reusable cloth face masks meant especially for kids — including styles in fun colors and prints to make wearing a mask feel less scary and more comfortable.

To make the shopping process easier, FN has rounded up a selection of stylish face masks for kids that are available to shop now, including pairs from Disney, Gap and more brands. Shop them all below.

Best Face Masks for Kids: Disney

Disney is offering four-packs of face masks featuring imagery of its princesses, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and more of its beloved characters. What’s more, and the company has committed to donating 1 million masks to populations in need throughout the U.S., and it has donated $1 million to MedShare to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide life-saving care. Packs are available to preorder now for $20 and come in family sizing. A chart on Shopdisney.com can assist with finding the perfect fit.

Best Face Masks for Kids: Gap

Gap’s masks are made from soft, lightweight cotton, with stretchy over-the-ear straps and an adjustable wire at the nose to ensure a snug fit. The masks cost $15 for a three-pack on Gap.com, coming in fun patterns like polka-dots, stars and plaid. What’s more, Gap is giving back. The brand said it will donate 50,000 reusable face masks to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada.

Best Face Masks for Kids: Sanctuary

Celebrities including Alessandra Ambrosio, Ben Affleck and Sophie Turner have turned to Sanctuary for its chic patterned face masks, and the label also makes pint-sized styles for youngsters. Sanctuary’s cute-as-can-be children’s styles feature dinosaurs, camo and leopard-print. A five-pack can be preordered on Sanctuary.com for $25.

Best Face Masks for Kids: Cubcoats

Cubcoats’ reusable, machine-washable face masks are made from two layers of cotton, with a metal nose piece ensuring a snug fit and elastic ear straps to keep the wearer comfortable. The styles, which feature adorable animals designs, are meant for children 5 and up. Shop a two-pack now from Amazon.com for $15.

Best Face Masks for Kids: Onzie

Onzie is using the leftover fabric from its yoga clothes to create face masks. The masks feature an exterior made of full-flex spandex, with a high-performance lining and elastic straps. The fabric is designed to be stretchy, comfort-fitting and breathable. A two-pack in assorted colors sells for $20 on Onzie.com, with proceeds being donated to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to assist health-care workers.

Best Face Masks for Kids: LA Made Clothing

LA Made is offering a number of variety packs of reusable cotton face coverings for both children and adults. Some styles come in fun colors, while others are available in tie-dye — the unofficial print of choice for many amid quarantine. Snag a five-pack of assorted kids’ masks for $50 on the brand’s website.

Best Face Masks for Kids: Shein

Shein is offering adorable face masks for youngsters with fun prints such as dinosaurs and rainbows. Made from soft cotton, the styles offer full face coverage with a secure fit to suit your child’s growing frame. Shop a variety of patterns now on Shein.com, with prices starting at just $1.50 per mask.

