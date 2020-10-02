If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Perfect for completing your at-home gym, exercise balls support your weight during a range of exercises, from sit-ups to elevated planks. They can be employed in high-intensity workouts, yoga-style routines, pilates exercises and everything in between.

Some designs come with an external stability base to prevent the ball from rolling during certain seated exercises or physical therapy sessions. On the other hand, you likely won’t need a base during exercises like ball ab passes or wall sits.

They can also serve as a posture-improving seat to replace desk chairs at home or in your office. Plus, they come in a variety of sizes and colorways to suit any body type or aesthetic preference.

The best exercise balls are sturdy when sat on, inflate easily and stay inflated throughout your entire workout.

Ahead, shop the best exercise balls on the market.

UrbnFit Exercise Ball

Made with premium high-quality material, UrbnFit’s exercise ball is known for its supportive appeal and continuous durability. Withstanding up to 2,000 pounds in weight, this ball comes equipped with a fast-working air pump and two handy air stoppers to prevent deflation. It also includes a workout guide for tips and tricks.

BalanceFrom Exercise Ball

This anti-burst exercise ball from BalanceFrom is a trusted pick for your workouts. It utilizes slip-resistant, commercial-grade materials to resist popping and damage during exercise. Able to hold a full ton of weight, this product is easy to clean after use and comes with a foot pump for hands-free inflation. It also includes a free 2-year warranty in case it’s defective or becomes damaged.

Trideer Exercise Ball

Trideer made its exercise ball with an extra thick material to start your fitness routine off right. Resisting up to 2,200 pounds, more than its reigning competitors, you can feel secure in the durability and strength of this design. A quick-inflation foot pumps fully brings the ball to life as two air stoppers continuously keep it inflated and bouncy for ab exercises and more.

GalSports Exercise Ball

For at-home fitness fans or gym owners, GalSports’ product is a great pick to add to your carts. Inflatable through a foot pump, this exercise ball comes with everything from air stoppers to an air-out plug for fast deflation during travel or between use. Able to hold up to 2,000 pounds, the surface is both matte and durable yet soft enough to cushion the back and core during pilates-type workouts.

Mantra Sports Exercise Ball

Whether you use your fitness ball for workouts or for physical therapy, Mantra Sports’ version sets itself apart from the rest with its unique stability base design. The sturdy round rim keeps the ball from rolling and allows for more versatile workouts and training routines. Anti-burst and anti-slip, this ball can withstand up to 750 pounds of pressure.

RGGD&RGGL Exercise Ball

Also set atop a stability base, this style is great for everyone, from beginners to workout obsessives. A burst-resistant feature prevents injury as it’s designed to deflate slowly if ever punctured, stopping you from hitting the ground or rolling off. Its stable design also makes it a great pick for a desk chair alternative or posture-improving seat.

SpoxFit Exercise Ball

SpoxFit employs non-allergenic materials so even those with skin sensitivity issues can workout worry-free. The unique honeycomb surface design prevents the ball from sliding on smooth floors. The ball also comes with resistance bands, a foot pump makes for easy inflation and a detailed workout poster guide for endless options to enhance your fitness.

Live Infinitely Exercise Ball

This product is non-toxic and latex-free for trusted use around the house. A non-slip ridged surface helps the ball stay put on the ground and reduces the chances of you slipping off during use. Coming with a handy workout guide, this kit features a hand pump, two air plugs and a valve remover tool for fast deflation.