15 Trendy Elevated Men’s Shoe Styles to Look up to 4 Inches Taller

Want to add inches to your look this season? Our list of height-boosting footwear for men has you covered. We included a range of sneakers and boots fixed with slight heels and platforms, as well as special elevator styles with thickened insoles for a more inconspicuous lift. Among the selection, you’ll find picks to suit every wardrobe and budget from well-respected brands like Red Wing, Chamaripa, Saint Laurent and more for you to consider. Check them out below.

Chamaripa Black Sneaker

Adding 2.76 inches of hidden height, Chamaripa’s futuristic leather elevator sneakers feature a wax laceup and white sole.

CREDIT: Chamaripa

Chamaripa Casual Skate Sneaker

Also from Chamaripa — these crisp white lace-up low-top skate sneakers include calfskin leather and 2.5 inches of added height.

CREDIT: Chamaripa

Prada Cloudbust Thunder Sneaker

This sleek, futuristic Prada fall ’19 sneaker has a bulky 1.4-inch sole and 2.2-inch heel.

CREDIT: Amazon

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneaker

You can’t go wrong with this iconic, retro-inspired Nike silhouette featuring a chunky sole and premium Air cushioning for long-lasting comfort.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Florsheim Dress Boot

Gain about 1.75 inches in these dress boots, which are made of soft kidskin leather with a bike toe and side zipper.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Asos Design Sneaker

Embrace the dad shoe trend in these gray and white kicks, which boast a chunky outsole and are fabricated from faux leather.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Alexander McQueen Oversize Low Top Sneaker

A favorite of Nick Jonas’, these trendy kicks boast a chunky sole that will add about 2 inches of extra height to your frame.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Jota Shoes Dress Shoe

Grow 3 inches overnight with these shoes, which featured a hidden heel that will make you look noticeably taller.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Ugg Union Chukka

These slightly elevated Ugg Union suede chukkas feature an UGGpure lining and enerG comfort insole for superior cushioning.

CREDIT: Amazon

Calto Chelsea Boots

With 2.6 inches of built-in height, these cool Chelsea boots are bound to be a staple in your fall and winter wardrobe.

CREDIT: Brand

Calto T5203 Boots

This lace-up style is trendy, stylish and adds 3.6 inches of height. The pair has a smooth leather upper, a round cap toe and a durable built-in inner sole that provides added elevation.

CREDIT: Brand

Hoka One One Clifton 6

Hoka One One’s elevated outsoles are designed for downhill running, but they have the added bonus of boosting your height by around 2 inches.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Gucci Thune Lace-Up Brogue

Constructed from leather with a pointed toe and Gucci’s interlocking “G” detail, these shoes boast a heel of a little over an inch.

CREDIT: Farfetch

Saint Laurent Wyatt 40 Harness Boots

These avant-garde leather boots featuring silver hardware and a 1.5-inch stacked heel from Saint Laurent will elevate your height and your mood, and make you look like Harry Styles.

CREDIT: Farfetch

Red Wing Heritage Boot

Achieve an earthy look with these Classic Moc boots featuring a chunky platform sole and a waterproof leather upper.

CREDIT: Amazon

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Shoe of the Week: By Not Using Dyes on This Trail Runner, Merrell Conserves Water & Energy