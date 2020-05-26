Re-route my subscription: Click here

15 Trendy Elevated Men’s Shoe Styles to Look up to 4 Inches Taller

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Alexander mcqueen, oversize sole sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Want to add inches to your look this season? Our list of height-boosting footwear for men has you covered. We included a range of sneakers and boots fixed with slight heels and platforms, as well as special elevator styles with thickened insoles for a more inconspicuous lift. Among the selection, you’ll find picks to suit every wardrobe and budget from well-respected brands like Red Wing, Chamaripa, Saint Laurent and more for you to consider. Check them out below.

Chamaripa Black Sneaker

Adding 2.76 inches of hidden height, Chamaripa’s futuristic leather elevator sneakers feature a wax laceup and white sole.

black height increasing sneaker, Chamaripa
CREDIT: Chamaripa
Buy: Chamaripa Black Sneaker $149
Buy it

Chamaripa Casual Skate Sneaker

Also from Chamaripa — these crisp white lace-up low-top skate sneakers include calfskin leather and 2.5 inches of added height.

Casual High Heel Lift Skate Shoes, Chamaripa
CREDIT: Chamaripa
Buy: Chamaripa Casual Skate Sneaker $149
Buy it

Prada Cloudbust Thunder Sneaker

This sleek, futuristic Prada fall ’19 sneaker has a bulky 1.4-inch sole and 2.2-inch heel.

prada Cloudbust Thunder sneakers
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Prada Cloudbust Thunder Sneaker $895
Buy it

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneaker

You can’t go wrong with this iconic, retro-inspired Nike silhouette featuring a chunky sole and premium Air cushioning for long-lasting comfort.

Nike Air Force 1
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand
Buy: Nike Air Force 1 '07 $90
Buy it

Florsheim Dress Boot

Gain about 1.75 inches in these dress boots, which are made of soft kidskin leather with a bike toe and side zipper.

Florsheim, boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon
Buy: Florsheim Dress Boot $90
buy it

Asos Design Sneaker

Embrace the dad shoe trend in these gray and white kicks, which boast a chunky outsole and are fabricated from faux leather.

Asos Design, sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand
Buy: Asos Design Sneaker $72
Buy it

Alexander McQueen Oversize Low Top Sneaker

A favorite of Nick Jonas’, these trendy kicks boast a chunky sole that will add about 2 inches of extra height to your frame.

Alexander Wang, oversize sole sneaker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy: Alexander Wang Oversize Low Top Sneaker $490
Buy it

Jota Shoes Dress Shoe

Grow 3 inches overnight with these shoes, which featured a hidden heel that will make you look noticeably taller.

Jota Shoes, elevator shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand
Buy: Jota Shoes Dress Shoe $120
buy it

Ugg Union Chukka

These slightly elevated Ugg Union suede chukkas feature an UGGpure lining and enerG comfort insole for superior cushioning.

UGG Union Chukka
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Ugg Union Chukka $130 $78
Buy it

Calto Chelsea Boots

With 2.6 inches of built-in height, these cool Chelsea boots are bound to be a staple in your fall and winter wardrobe.

calto chelsea boots from tall men shoes
CREDIT: Brand
Buy: Calto Chelsea Boots $125
buy it

Calto T5203 Boots

This lace-up style is trendy, stylish and adds 3.6 inches of height. The pair has a smooth leather upper, a round cap toe and a durable built-in inner sole that provides added elevation.

calto lace up boot
CREDIT: Brand
Buy: Calto T5203 Boots $148
buy it

 

Hoka One One Clifton 6

Hoka One One’s elevated outsoles are designed for downhill running, but they have the added bonus of boosting your height by around 2 inches.

Hoka One One, running shoes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos
Buy: Hoka One One Clifton 6 $130
Buy it

Gucci Thune Lace-Up Brogue

Constructed from leather with a pointed toe and Gucci’s interlocking “G” detail, these shoes boast a heel of a little over an inch.

 

prada wingtip brogues
CREDIT: Farfetch
Buy: Gucci Thune Lace-Up Brogues $980
Buy it

Saint Laurent Wyatt 40 Harness Boots

These avant-garde leather boots featuring silver hardware and a 1.5-inch stacked heel from Saint Laurent will elevate your height and your mood, and make you look like Harry Styles.

saint laurent Wyatt 40 harness boots
CREDIT: Farfetch
Buy: Saint Laurent Black Wyatt Harness Boots $1095 $843
Buy it

Red Wing Heritage Boot

Achieve an earthy look with these Classic Moc boots featuring a chunky platform sole and a waterproof leather upper.

Red Wing Heritage Boot
CREDIT: Amazon
Buy: Red Wing Heritage Boot $290
Buy it

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Shoe of the Week: By Not Using Dyes on This Trail Runner, Merrell Conserves Water & Energy

11 Best Puma Sneakers Of All Time That You Can Shop Right Now

Kanye West Reportedly Has 2 Light Brown Yeezy 350 V2s Coming Out This Year

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad