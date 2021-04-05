9 Ear Savers for a Comfortable Mask-Wearing Experience

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When wearing a face mask to protect yourself and others from germs, comfort is key. Wearing a face mask with elastic bands that secure behind the ears can leave that sensitive crevice behind your ears feeling irritated and sore. Switching to masks with soft cotton straps or that secure behind the head instead of the ears might help solve this common dilemma. Or, you can also try wearing neck gaiters, which don’t have any ear straps at all.

But if you just purchased a pack of masks with elastic ear loops, there’s another simple solution to this pesky issue. Enter: ear savers. Also called extenders, these handy devices typically feature a simple strap with a button or hook closure on each end that attaches to the mask’s ear loops. These handy little accessories make it so that the elastic bands are pulled away from your ears and instead lay flat on the sides of your head.

Ear savers also come in more sophisticated designs, including options disguised to look like a stylish headband or scrunchie.

Ahead, nine great ear savers that will help keep you comfortable.

Motoba Ear Savers

Simple and slim, Motoba’s Ear Savers come in several colors and packs of five to 100 pieces. The practical extender is made of soft, flexible and durable silicone that’s easy to wash and features four hooks on each to accommodate different head sizes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Velcro Brand Ear Savers

Velcro Brand’s Ear Savers extend up to 12 inches and are easily adjustable to fit both kids and adults. You get four washable velcro straps in a pack.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

E Coastal Ear Savers

E Coastal Ear Savers also has four adjustable slots and are made of a flexible polypropylene that can be washed repeatedly and should last. They’re offered in sets of 10 or 20 and also come in a few different colors to choose from.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Hitrends Ear Savers

Available in packs of five, 10, or 20, Hitrends Ear Savers are crafted with soft, wear-resistant silicone and include three round hooks on both ends for three levels of tightness.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Auralto Ear Savers

Auralto’s Ear Savers are made of a stretchy elastic fabric with adjustable buckles that let you tighten or loosen them. Five pieces come in a single pack.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

CocoSewShop Scrunchie Hair Tie Ear Saver

Affordable and stylish, CocoSewShop’s Scrunchie Hair Tie Ear Saver are available in tons of different prints and comes with three styles per pack so you can switch your look up. You can also choose to receive a matching mask set.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

Lele Sadoughi Leopard Face Mask and Headband Set

If you really want to stand out, opt for this Lele Sadoughi Leopard Face Mask and Headband Set. The stretchy cotton headband comes with buttons to secure the masks ear loops around.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Lele Sadoughi

FlushFaceTousledHair Ear Savers

The buttons used for these handmade FlushFaceTousledHair Ear Savers are made of wood and feature ornate designs for vintage-inspired look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

MaddiLoveDesigns Ear Savers

MaddiLoveDesigns’ Ear Savers are knit from cotton yarn and can be customized with various cute button designs. Each one is unique.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Etsy

