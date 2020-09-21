The Best Disposable Face Masks, According to Amazon Customer Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

As we head into fall, many experts warn of a dual pandemic, with flu season nearing closer and COVID-19 still in full swing. The Center for Disease Control advises everyone to wear a mask in public, especially around others as coronavirus is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Wearing a face mask not only reduces your chance of contracting COVID-19, but also protects those around you.

At this point, many of us have added at least a few fun face masks to our wardrobes as more brands have turned to launching face masks. While reusable face masks are recommended since they’re better for the environment, some people may find disposable styles to be more lightweight and comfortable to wear than thicker cloth alternatives.

Fortunately, we’ve rounded up the best disposable face masks for you to shop, based on glowing customer reviews. Keep reading to discover them all.

PM PerformMotor Disposable Face Cover

Black face masks have been a popular look as they can go with any outfit. The PM PerformMotor Disposable Face Cover ranks number one in medical face masks on Amazon and number three in personal protective equipment. The three-layered mass protects from dust and the inside layer is made of a soft fiber that absorbs hot air exhaled by the body to keep the skin dry and comfortable. The mask features an adjustable soft nose clip and high elastic ear loops. A fifty pack retails for $15 at Amazon.

Wapike Disposable Face Mask

These fun face masks come in five bright colors including pink, blue, green, purple and yellow. The 3-ply disposable mask is designed for a softer, smoother feel comfortable for all-day wear. Featuring universal elastic ear loops, the Wapike Disposable Face Mask is an easy fit and ranks in Amazon’s top 100 products for Tools and Home Improvement. A pack of 50 retails for $25.

Wecolor 100 pcs Disposable 3 Ply Face Mask

If you’re shopping on a budget and looking to get the best bang for your buck, try out Wecolor’s 100 pack of disposable 3-ply face masks. The non-woven face masks feature an elastic ear loop and embedded nose clip. Made out of premium non-woven fabric, the mask material is soft to the touch and the layers better filter the air. Keep this large pack in your car or at the office for only $23 at Amazon.

Healthify Disposable 3-Layer Protective Face Mask

These high quality disposable masks are made from non-woven fabric that’s designed to be soft and comfortable on the skin. The three-layer, filtering mask ensures a physical barrier to protection and can help block pollution so you can breathe easy in any environment. The masks features elastic ear loops and ensure full coverage of the nose and mouth. For $15, you can get them as a pack of 50 masks.

Wudida Disposable Protective Mask

Coming in four colorways (blue, white, black and pink), the Wudida disposable face mask has an outer layer made of waterproof non-woven fabric. The size of the mask is suitable for everyone to wear, measuring 6.89 by 7.4 inches with adjustable elastic ear loops and an adjustable nose clip. You get 50 total masks that come in smaller individual packs of 10, which should be enough to meet the daily needs of your friends, family and co-workers.

Hotodeal Disposable Protective Mask

With over 5,800 five and four-star reviews, the Hotodeal face mask features three layers. The outer layer is an effective dust waterproof material while the middle layer stops particles and the inner layer absorbs moisture from the breath. With soft elastic ear loops, the Hotodeal disposable masks come in a 50-pack for $13.

iBstone Disposable Protective Mask

These 3-ply masks are made of non-woven fabric with a nose clip on the upper side and built-in metal nose strip for better fit. According to the product listing, these masks can be used by healthcare professionals, but should not be used “in surgical or high risk situations, or where there is a high risk of contact with liquids or infectious materials.” A 50 pack retails for $20.

EasyEast Face Mask

These EasyEast face masks come in a conveniently small pack of 25, making it easy to store them in your purse or on-the-go. The 3-ply mask features a multi-layered filter to protect you from dust, air particles and more. With elastic ear loops and a lightweight design, the mask offers a comfortable fit. Buy a 25 pack now for only $3.

Qinsh Disposable Face Mask

Rated number two in Amazon’s “best medical procedure masks” category and with over 2,500 five-star reviews, the Qinsh disposable face mask is a three-layer purifying mask. Featuring adjustable ear straps with a single layer inferior mask, the product has been tested for leakage and water cannot leak out. A 50-pack costs $5.

Blue Summit Face Masks

Blue Summit face masks come in a 50-pack of blue and white disposable face coverings made from three layers. The masks are made with melt-blown PP fabric and non-woven fabric. Each disposable mask features a pleated main section and soft-stretch ear loops.