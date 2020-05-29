The Best Dior Sneakers and Charms You Can Shop Now

Christian Dior’s sneaker game has always been en vogue. Now with the release of the highly-anticipated Dior x Jordan 1 High postponed until further notice, the fashion house has the sneaker and fashion world on its feet.

If you weren’t one of the lucky ones who got their hands on the not-yet-released $2,000 shoe — like Kylie Jenner, who somehow managed to snatch the unreleased shoe collab back in April — don’t fret. Dior has dozens of other sneakers to curb your craving, plus a few wallet-friendly sneaker charms for fans.

Dior sneakers and charms can elevate any spring outfit. A favorite of several celebrities, the shoes can take your look to the next level without having to compromise comfort.

Below, take a look at some of the best sneakers and shoe charms the French fashion house has on the market, from the quintessential Dior Oblique patterned high-top to white tennis shoes.

Dior B23 Low-Tops

Dior’s B23 low-top sneaker comes in a range of styles including classic colorways like the Dior Oblique patterned sneaker to newer designs for the brand’s fall ’20 teaser release. This classic low-top is one style Dior considers an essential to own.

Dior B23 Sneaker in Gradient Blue Dior Oblique Canvas. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

For fans of the classic Dior Oblique logo, the French luxury brand provides a variety of colorways to indulge, including classic black and white and multicolored. The comfortable style is retailed at $990 online.

Dior B23 Sneakers in White Oblique Technical Fabric. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior

The B23 sneaker also has an innovative clear mesh casing that casts off a sleek and contemporary look. For Dior’s most recent release of the B23, the fashion house teamed up with artist Daniel Arsham for some low-tops reminiscent of John Galiano’s famous newsprint frocks he designed for Dior back in 2000.

Dior B23 Low-Top Sneaker in White Canvas with Dior and Daniel Arsham Motif. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

Dior B23 High-Tops

Another traditional sneaker style Dior has tapped into is the high-top. Crafted in stylish colorways such as the Dior Oblique logo in multicolor and newer designs by Shawn Stussy.

For Dior’s fall ’20 teaser, Kim Jones, the artistic director of Dior men’s collection, collaborated with Shawn Stussy, the American designer behind the namesake streetwear line (that he has since sold) and New York-based artist Daniel Arsham. The two creatives designed a few sneakers for next season that are available to shop now.

B23 High-Top Sneaker Black and White Dior Oblique Canvas with Dior and Shawn Bee Embroidery Patch. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

Dior B23 High-Top Sneaker in White Canvas with Dior and Daniel Arsham Motif. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

Daniel Arsham’s newsprint sneaker for Dior is also offered in the high-top style for $1,100. The black and white sneaker taps into a bigger trend of newsprint we have seen in recent seasons in clothing, swimwear and now accessories.

Dior B22 Sneakers

The B22 sneaker is Dior’s nostalgic nod to chunky retro running style trainers. While some may say this is Dior’s “dad sneaker,” this is one sophisticated shoe. The B22 features calfskin uppers and a chunky, sculpted sole. For fall ’20, Dior introduces a blue, black and yellow colorway in its collection. The sneaker comes in an array of colorways for customers to select.

Dior B22 Sneaker Blue Calfskin with Yellow and White Technical Mesh. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

For shoppers looking to go more neutral, Dior offers the B22 in a futuristic white mesh and silver calfskin colorway, as well.

Dior B22 Sneaker in White Technical Mesh with White and Silver Calfskin. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

Dior CD1 Sneakers

Dior’s CD1 Sneaker is inspired by the classic running shoe. Notably, it’s tie-dye colorways have picked up traction. Swae Lee, FN’s February cover star, posted a photo of himself rocking the tie-dye sneaker back in March.

Tie-dye is one of the summer’s hottest colorways and Dior has tapped into a few pairs of sneakers in the style. Customers can select from a multi-colored, blue or pink colorway for the tie-dye Dior CD1 Sneaker.

Dior CD1 Sneaker in Pink and Blue Tie-Dye Print Technical Mesh and Calfskin. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

These tie-dye CD1 sneakers were inspired by Daniel Arsham, a visual artist who has a history of working with Dior. Crafted from smooth calfskin the elevated sneaker takes the casual footwear option to the next level with its creative tie-dye colorway.

Dior CD 1 Sneaker in Gradient Blue Technical Mesh and Calfskin. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

Dior B24 Runtek Seanker

The B24 Runtek Sneaker is another chunky, designer option from Dior. The logo-stamped black ribbons on the exterior add an edge to this $1,100 sneaker. The hiking-inspired shoe is easy to slip on and off thanks to its lace-up-vamp.

Dior B24 Runtek Sneaker in Black and White Technical Fabric. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

Dior B01 Sneaker

The classic B01 sneaker is Dior’s take on the white sneaker trend. For this style, the French fashion house teamed up with visual artist Alex Foxton. Foxton re-created Dior’s signature logo for this sneaker. On the back, a bee adorns the shoe, giving a nod to one of Dior’s signature emblems. This Dior sneaker is retailed at $700, one of the lower price points for their sneaker collections.

Dior x Alex Foxton B01 Sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

Best Dior Sneaker Charms

The House of Dior has a few charms customers can add to their sneakers, as well. Retailed at $180, the charms can elevate any lace-up sneaker. The French luxury brand offers a few styles that customers can select and snap on to any lace-up sneaker including gold silver and black charms.

Dior sneaker charm in gold-tone brass. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

CD Padlock sneaker charm. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

Dior hanging sneaker charm. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.